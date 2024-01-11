Neighbours has released the first details of a new arrival, as Cara Varga-Murphy’s sister Chelsea arrives on Ramsay Street next week.

On the back of Veronica McLain’s arrival comes another troublemaker, as new face Chelsea makes her debut appearance in next week’s episodes. Between them, the pair look set to torment our Ramsay Street favourites for some time to come.

This new arrival also has a connection to an existing resident, and this time it’s Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West). Chelsea is her sister, and while Cara is thrilled by her arrival, wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) is a little less happy.

Chelsea arrives just as Cara and Remi are enjoying dinner with new friends Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda). The two families have become friendly in recent weeks, after some sneaky matchmaking by Cara and Aaron managed to resolve the bitter feud between doctor Remi and former doctor David.

While Remi isn’t thrilled at her sister-in-law’s arrival, the newcomer soon charms David and Aaron, winning the pair over as she holds court at No. 30. She talks up her excitement over reconnecting with her family, and it seems like she’s arrived in Erinsborough with good intentions.

However, she soon reveals that she’s also in Melbourne to pitch her new fragrance line – Unison by Chelsea – and has lined up meetings to pitch the brand to the city’s retailers while she’s in town.

She also develops a keen interest in nephew JJ’s (Riley Bryant) love life, giving him pointers on how to win over his crush Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan).

Cara and Remi recently warned JJ off trying anything on with Sadie – not only are they neighbours, but she’s too old for him, and it was only a few weeks ago that he thought she was his sister.

So, when Remi discovers that Chelsea has been giving JJ flirting tips and encouraging him to make a move, she’s frustrated and feels like she’s undermining their parenting skills. However, she’s left feeling on the outer when Cara doesn’t back up her concerns.

Her frustrations grow even more when she stumbles upon Chelsea catching up with David and Aaron, and feels like her sister-in-law is inserting herself into all aspects of her life, including cosying up to her new friends and neighbours.

When Remi tells Cara that she thinks she’s a different person around her sister, Cara points out how much it means to her to be spending time with Chelsea, and it won’t be forever…

Yet Cara soon learns that Chelsea is thinking about a permanent move to the area to spend more time with her. She’s excited and full of hopeful anticipation, though we’re sure that Remi won’t be quite so thrilled.

While Chelsea claims that it’s Cara that’s drawing her to Erinsborough, we soon learn that it’s someone else who’s caught her eye. Chelsea fires up a secret folder on her laptop, filled with information about the Robinson family…

What does she have planned?

Pictures from upcoming episodes show that Chelsea will launch a popup ‘Unison by Chelsea’ stall at the Lassiters complex, employing Sadie to try and drum up some sales. However, she soon finds herself rubbing a few people up the wrong way as her dodgy business practices mean the stall isn’t exactly a roaring success.

Will Chelsea be able to turn things around, and how will Sadie respond when JJ asks her on a date?

Elsewhere next week, after Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) gets stood up on her first foray into dating after her and Toadie’s split, she finds herself being tormented by hooligans.

As she shouts back at them, the yooths throw a vile of liquid muck in her face, leaving her humiliated and in despair.

On a late-night walk with Trevor, Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) come across Melanie, and Mac is determined to unleash the full force of the law on the unruly idiots. However, not only does Melanie not want to report the incident, she doesn’t want anyone to know about it – she’s been humiliated enough.

The next morning, Melanie’s resolve softens and she’s about to open up to Karl (Alan Fletcher) about her ordeal when Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) bursts through the door, wanting to hear all about her date.

Not wanting to admit the truth, Mel pretends to Nell that the date went well, and doubles down on her decision not to tell anyone about the incident.

Later, Toadie is privately less than enthused when Nell tells him that Melanie had a great experience on her date, while an overwhelmed Mel makes a huge decision…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 15th January (Episode 8972 / 69)

Nicolette finds herself caught in a dangerous web.

Paul attempts to drive a wedge between Leo and Krista.

Aaron and David partake in some fun and games.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

Monday 22nd January (Episode 8976 / 73)

New arrival, Chelsea, attempts to hide her secret agenda.

Karl questions the impulsiveness of Melanie’s decision.

Haz makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Tuesday 23rd January (Episode 8977 / 74)

Nicolette sets up a risky meeting.

Chelsea charms JJ into making a move.

Haz reaches his breaking point.

Wednesday 24th January (Episode 8978 / 75)

Nicolette comes under threat.

Paul makes a strategic move against Krista.

Mackenzie comes to the rescue.

Thursday 25th January (Episode 8979 / 76)

Melanie finds herself in a precarious situation.

The sharehouse embraces a new chapter.

Aaron and David consider what’s next.