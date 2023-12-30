Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette is confronted by a mystery woman, as the real reason for her and Kiri’s breakup is about to be uncovered.

Nicolette Stone is hiding something. Not only did she move back to Erinsborough with a whole new face, with Hannah Monson taking over the role from Charlotte Chimes, but she arrived with a big secret about the breakdown of her relationship with Kiri.

Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson), for those who need a reminder, was the secret daughter of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), Paul’s brother, who arrived back in Erinsborough in November 2021, and the pair were regular fixtures until the season finale last July.

Kiri and Nicolette eventually started dating, and while things became complicated – Kiri was put off by Nicolette’s short fuse, and eventually slept with Nic’s ex Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) – the pair found their way back to each other.

As the show finished in July 2022, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) decided against taking over River Bend from Kiri’s parents, leaving Glen and Kiri’s futures in limbo.

When we returned to Erinsborough in September 2023, Kiri and Glen were long gone, while Nicolette had moved to rural Victoria to run a holiday rental with David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) after the dramatic events of Flashback Week.

We all just assumed that Nicolette’s rural move had put an end to her and Kiri’s relationship, but we soon learnt that there was more to the story.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) cryptically reminded Nicolette that they were the only two who knew the real reason for her and Kiri’s breakup, suggesting that something underhand had contributed to their split.

Now, we’re about to find out exactly what went down, and it involves a mystery woman named Veronica (Ellen Grimshaw), who seems to be more than a little annoyed with Nicolette.

In Neighbours‘ New Year’s Day episode (Monday 1st January 2024), Nicolette puzzles over the key that turned up in Jane’s garden cogs in recent episodes.

She attempts to find its owner, hoping that one of their neighbours accidentally dropped it while popping round, but when nobody on Ramsay Street claims it, her quiet concern grows.

Later, when her subconscious is triggered by a photo of her ex-girlfriend Kiri, she searches up the name ‘Sasha McLain’.

Later in the week, on Thursday 4th January, Byron hands Nicolette another key, this time discovered under the doorstep of No. 24. Someone’s clearly trying to get her attention.

This new key comes with an address for an apartment in Melbourne’s Docklands. Nicolette goes there alone, where she discovers a deserted apartment with a bag from a lingerie company in the middle of the room.

As she exits the Docklands apartment with the risqué package in hand, she’s watched on from afar by Veronica McLain. The surname suggests that she’s the wife of Sasha, the man she Googled a few days prior.

Australian magazine TV Week recently uncovered the mystery, revealing exactly how the pair link to Nicolette’s ex Kiri.

In an interview with Hannah Monson, the publication revealed that Sasha was the leader of the church Kiri used to attend. Nicolette never trusted Sasha, and, wanting to convince Kiri that he was a bad person, she swayed him into cheating on his wife with her.

“Nicolette is worried that the dark period in her history is coming back to haunt her,” Hannah explains.

It’s not yet clear why Nicolette was so keen to convince Kiri that Sasha was a bad person, and why she would go so far as to threaten her own relationship to do so. However, now it seems her actions are catching up with her, as Sasha’s wife hunts her down.

“The lingerie was a bit of a threat directed at her promiscuity,” Hannah adds. “Nicolette knows what it means and feels threatened.”

Just what does Veronica have planned for Nicolette?

Elsewhere, The Waterhole’s new barman Aaron (Matt Wilson) is enjoying working with Lassiters’ new building manager Cara (Sara West). However, both are frustrated that their partners don’t get along.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) was stunned when she learnt why David (Takaya Honda) lost his medical licence, and wants nothing to do with him.

Aaron and Cara, wanting to smooth things over for the sake of neighbourly harmony, decide to host a dinner party, and trick David and Remi into attending.

What could possibly go wrong?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 1 st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2 nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3 rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4 th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8 th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9 th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10 th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11 th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.