Neighbours Spoilers – Nicolette panics as Isla is kidnapped

Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette’s rift with newcomer Veronica puts her family in danger as daughter Isla is kidnapped.

We’ve just seen the beginning of a new mystery for Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), after she was spooked by a series of strange deliveries to her home at No. 22 Ramsay Street.

First came the mystery key left in one of Jane’s (Annie Jones) clogs outside the front door. The key seemed to alarm Nicolette, and she rushed around the street in the hope that its owner was close to home. When nobody claimed it, she dug out a photo of her ex-girlfriend Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson), before Googling a name – Sasha McLain.

Then came another key delivery, this time discovered by Byron (Xavier Molyneux) under the doorstep of No. 24. Someone was clearly trying to get the attention of one of the house’s residents, and Nicolette knew she was the intended target.

This new key came with an address for an apartment in Melbourne’s Docklands. Nicolette went there alone, where she discovered a deserted apartment with a bag from a lingerie company.

As she left, we saw a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows, watching her every move.

This week, that figure is revealed to be Veronica McLain (Ellen Grimshaw), whose surname suggests that she’s the wife of the unknown man who Nicolette was Googling.

When Nic returns to Ramsay Street and bumps into Byron, he becomes suspicious when she forgets her cover story, and when he later discovers the lingerie, he knows his sister is up to something.

Nicolette covers again but Byron doesn’t buy it and becomes certain that something is going on, especially when he sees her voluntarily spending time with former arch nemesis Paul (Stefan Dennis).

A promo that aired after last Thursday’s episode showed Nicolette telling Paul “Sasha’s turned up,” before Paul later asks Nicolette whether she’s worried about her safety.

The mysterious woman is eventually revealed to be Sasha’s wife, Veronica, who holds Nicolette responsible for the breakdown of her marriage to Sasha and his ensuing disappearance. She charges Nicolette with finding him for her, threatening to tell her family the truth if she fails.

TV Week recently revealed that Sasha was the leader of the church Nicolette’e ex-girlfriend Kiri used to attend. Nicolette never trusted Sasha, and, wanting to convince Kiri that he was a bad person, she swayed him into cheating on his wife with her.

“Nicolette is worried that the dark period in her history is coming back to haunt her,” Hannah Monson explains.

Then, next week (Monday 15th January), Nicolette realises just how much trouble she’s in when she spies Veronica at the jumble sale for Sonya’s Foundation, leaving her certain that Veronica is out to make her life a living hell.

She turns to Paul Robinson again, now fearful that her shameful manipulation of Sasha is about to be made public.

However, before Paul can do anything, Veronica snatches Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) from the jumble sale, leaving Nicolette terrified for her safety.

Thankfully, Veronica has no intention of harming Isla, and Nicolette and Byron soon locate her, having been left by Veronica outside the police station.

Byron urges Nicolette to come clean, telling her that the situation has gone way too far. Even though she might be fearful of the consequences, it’s time for her to reveal the truth, before Veronica does something worse…

Photos from later on in the same week show David (Takaya Honda), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette talking to Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) at Erinsborough Police Station.

The spoilers for that episode (Wednesday 17th January) tell us that “Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.”

Will the police be able to help?

Also next week, a playful moment between Aaron and David could bring their time at No. 22 Ramsay Street to an end.

The pair had a tense few weeks after being brought back to Erinsborough during Flashback Week. They, along with Nicolette and daughter Isla, had moved to rural Victoria to run a holiday resort after David learning of Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) criminal past jeopardised his bail conditions.

When the trio headed back to Erinsborough to face the consequences, both Nicolette and Aaron were keen to stick around. David refused, however, wanting to stay as far away from dad Paul as possible. He eventually relented after getting a tempting job offer from Krista (Majella Davis), and the family unit are now living back on the street with Jane and Sam (Henrietta Graham).

Next week, Aaron is comically offended when David offers to teach him a few cocktail flair moves for his new job at The Waterhole. After all, David teamed up with Melanie on the Drinks Divas while we were away from Erinsborough, and he’s learnt a thing or two!

Aaron is forced to remind David that he was the one who taught him the moves in the first place!

The friendly banter over who’s the better mixologist results in an energetic cocktail-off back on Ramsay Street, as the married couple start a friendly competition over who’s got the best moves. After copious amounts of alcohol, Aaron and David end up getting hot and heavy in the kitchen.

Focussed on other things, they don’t hear the door, and are walked in on by a mortified Jane!

With the following episode teasing that ‘Aaron considers his future with David,’ could the embarrassing event about to have some exciting consequences for the pair?

Photos from later on in the week show things looking tense between David, Aaron and Jane, as David holds an ominous brown envelope.

But what’s inside?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 8th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

Monday 15th January (Episode 8972 / 69)

Nicolette finds herself caught in a dangerous web.

Paul attempts to drive a wedge between Leo and Krista.

Aaron and David partake in some fun and games.

Tuesday 16th January (Episode 8973 / 70)

Paul’s interference causes a hurdle for Leo and Krista.

Aaron considers his future with David.

Nicolette puts her cards on the table, but her humiliation is far from over.

Wednesday 17th January (Episode 8974 / 71)

Leo hides the truth from Paul.

Nicolette is at a loss over an escalating threat.

Melanie puts herself out there.

Thursday 18th January (Episode 8975 / 72)

Melanie’s ordeal leads to a surprise decision.

Haz’s vulnerability paves the way for an important conversation.

The Varga-Murphy family welcome a new arrival.

