Home and Away star to join Married at First Sight Australia

Home and Away actor Maddy Jevic, who starred as Amber Simmons on the show, is reportedly set to join this year’s Married at First Sight Australia.

Maddy Jevic starred as recurring guest character Amber from July 2020 until mid-2021.

She arrived after applying to be John’s (Shane Withington) nurse, and when her no-nonsense attitude proved to be more than a match for John, Marilyn (Emily Symons) happily offered her the job.

However, it soon transpired that she was Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) ex-girlfriend from his days living in Mangrove River, and she was hiding a big secret – she’d fallen pregnant some five years prior, and Dean was the father!

She also had a grudge against Dean’s best friend Colby (Tim Franklin), and punched him in the face at the first opportunity.

We later learnt that she was the sister of Jai, an old friend of Dean and Colby’s, who was killed in a car crash they were all involved in during their River Boy days.

“I love my character, she’s fun to play,” Maddy told if.com.au at the time. “Everyone on the show was so welcoming and warm.”

Dean eventually met his son, named Jai (River Jarvis) after Amber’s brother, and fell head over heels for him.

Amber’s turbulent time in the bay saw her and Dean’s old spark reunite, prompting Dean and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) to split, with Ziggy later ending up with Tane (Ethan Browne).

However, while Amber wanted a spark and fireworks, Dean simply wanted a family unit for his son, and it wasn’t long until they realised that they weren’t destined to be together.

Dean assured Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) that he did really like Amber and that they got on really well… but essentially, that’s it. With Dean admitting to Amber that he still loved Ziggy, she departed Summer Bay with Jai, but not before assuring Dean that she had no intention of locking him out of his son’s life.

“You will always be his dad, okay,” she reassured him. “We’ll work something out, I promise.”

Dean retained a relationship with Jai after Amber’s departure, and it was Amber’s later move to Queensland that saw Dean and Ziggy depart Summer Bay themselves last year.

Calling Dean, Amber told him that she’d already found accommodation and that she and Jai would soon be making the move to Queensland, meaning that Dean would suddenly find himself thousands of miles away from his son.

Ziggy then suggested that they follow Amber up to the northeastern state, and they left Home and Away in March 2023.

It’s now been revealed that Maddy Jevic will star in the 11th season of Married at First Sight Australia, which begins on Nine later this month. The show also airs in the UK on E4, but no air date has currently been announced.

The show sees couples meet for the first time on their wedding day, as they get married in front of their friends and family with often explosive results.

According to Nine, “Season 11 of MAFS will bring a fresh take on the series with one of the most diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more age-diverse mix including our oldest ever participant, and a same-sex couple.”

It’s believed that Maddy and her husband-to-be will be introduced as an ‘intruder’ couple, who join the show a number of weeks after the first set of couples are revealed.

The news was first revealed when fans spotted Jevic filming at Skye Suites, the plush Sydney apartment complex where the couples live during filming.

According to Pedestrian.tv, Maddy’s MAFS co-stars initially believed that she was a mole hired to cause drama, after she claimed to be a psychic medium rather than admit to her career as an actress.

The Daily Mail Australia reports that she’s been coupled up with Ash Galati, a pest control worker from Melbourne who is reportedly adorned in tattoos and has a love of Thai boxing.

The publication also posted photos showing Maddy stepping into a car on the filming of her ‘wedding day’ scenes, holding a bouquet of flowers, confirming her participation on the popular dating show.

As well as Home and Away, Maddy has starred as Nurse Lee Radcliffe in Wentworth, Brianna Wheeler in Upper Middle Bogan, and as Mrs Parides in mockumentary children’s series The InBESTigators.

She was also a contestant on the 2023 season of Millionaire Hot Seat, but went away with nothing

Married at First Sight Australia begins on Nine and NineNow on Monday 29th January, and is expected to air on E4 in the UK a few weeks later.

Home and Away returned to Australian screens on Monday 8th January on 7 and 7Plus.