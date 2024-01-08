Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle is set to receive devastating news in the coming weeks, as the character is diagnosed with breast cancer.

It will be a particularly frightening time for Chas, after she saw her beloved mum Faith (Sally Dexter) pass away following her own breast cancer battle only fifteen months ago.

Viewers will this week see Chas share a kiss with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), and a resulting fling with the dishy doc will see him discover a lump in her breast.

Chas is terrified when Liam voices his concern, and although he tries to reassure her that it could simply be a cyst or something else benign, he urges her to make a GP appointment as soon as possible.

When Chas has some follow up tests at the breast clinic however, she’s devastated to learn that she has triple negative breast cancer, which accounts for around 15% of all breast cancer diagnoses.

Although all too aware of how her journey could end, Chas, who is a single mum to 4-year-old Eve, will initially decide to keep the diagnosis to herself.

The storyline will be a long-running one, and was hinted at by Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw at a press event EverySoap attended last year.

“There’s a huge story coming up for Chas in the New Year, that’s going to be shocking for all family, friends, and villagers around her,” Laura explained. “We know that her and Aaron have got quite a strained relationship at the moment, and Aaron’s really pushing his mum away. This could be the story that maybe brings those two back together, and bonds mother and son again.”

“When the producers first discussed this storyline with me I knew I didn’t want us to shy away from any aspect of this diagnosis for Chas,” Lucy Pargeter explains. “She saw her own mother ultimately die after an incurable breast cancer diagnosis, so for Chas to receive a breast cancer diagnosis herself, makes it all the more poignant.”

“Our audience knows her so well, they have seen her relationships, know her faults, her passions, her insecurities, quirks and fears. So for them to see this story play out will be more meaningful given everything that has happened to both her and her mother. I think this is the beauty of our genre ‘Soap’.”

“However, I am more than aware of the huge responsibility with us telling this story,” Lucy adds. “I hope we can do it justice. It won’t be all doom and gloom, there will be ups and downs just like with anything. But I hope it looks and feels real. And if just a few people get help for breast changes that do not feel or look right, it could do some good too.”

“When this story was first pitched, we were acutely aware how important it was to explore this,” show producer Kate Brooks tells us. “With Chas’s family history of breast cancer and Chas being such a strong character, and in many ways the bedrock of the Dingles, we wanted to show the impact on not just her, but her immediate family.”

“With Lucy Pargeter’s innate ability to showcase Chas’s vulnerabilities beneath her hardened exterior, we knew she was absolutely the right character to play this with.”

The show is working alongside charity Breast Cancer Now in bringing the story to screen. With one woman being diagnosed every ten minutes, it is the most common cancer in the UK.

“We approached Breast Cancer Now as we wanted to depict this story in the most authentic way possible,” Kate continues. “Any light we can shed on this disease and encourage and remind people to routinely check their breasts can hopefully help lead to more positive outcomes.”

“With one in seven women in the UK developing breast cancer in their lifetime, Chas’ experience will resonate with thousands of Emmerdale viewers,” explains Cassie Kingswell, clinical nurse specialist at Breast Cancer Now. “Supporting people diagnosed with breast cancer and their loved ones, via our services, we’re able to draw on this insight along with our knowledge and extensive experience to provide informed, expert guidance for this storyline. We know that the sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of treatment being successful, and ultimately lives being saved.”

“As such, Emmerdale is delivering an important health message by raising awareness of the importance of breast checking, of knowing breast cancer signs and symptoms, and getting any new or unusual changes checked by a GP. We’re here for anyone affected by breast cancer, or with questions about breast health.

“If you’ve been affected by Chas’ storyline or are looking for information and support, call our team of expert nurses on Breast Cancer Now’s free confidential Helpline on 0808 800 6000, or email our confidential Ask our Nurse service.“