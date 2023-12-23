Christmas on Emmerdale – Will Harry kill Mackenzie?

Emmerdale’s kidnap saga reaches a shock conclusion this Christmas, with four characters potentially being in the firing line during a dramatic showdown…

The storyline between Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) and ex-fiancé Chloe (Jessie Elland) took a dramatic turn last week, when Mack was kidnapped by the villainous Harry (Robert Beck).

Mackenzie was confused by the stranger’s actions, but his blood ran cold when he then discovered that ‘Harry’ was none other than Chloe’s adoptive father, Damon Harris!

Chloe had fled from the village, with her and Mack’s baby son Reuben, after Mack dumped her to get back with estranged wife Charity (Emma Atkins). Knowing that Mack wouldn’t give up looking for them, Chloe felt she had no other option but to reach out to dad Harry to sort her out with a fake passport, so that she could start a new life abroad with no chance of being traced.

But having already had his own eyes in the village over the past months—as he became involved with Caleb’s (Will Ash) business and kidnapped Chas (Lucy Pargeter) for revenge when he refused to play ball—Harry hasn’t been too impressed by Mack’s behaviour towards his daughter.

When Mack went out drinking following an argument with Charity, little did she realise when he didn’t return home that he had in fact been kidnapped by Harry, who is out for revenge on Chloe’s behalf.

Chloe was horrified when she saw that Mack was being held by Harry in an abandoned factory, and whilst she played along in front of her dad, she went on to cut the ropes around Mack’s hands and give him a penknife so that he could escape.

Unfortunately as the week’s episodes came to a close, Mack’s escape plan had been foiled as he was cornered by Harry and his cronies before exiting the building.

Next week, Harry is fully aware that Chloe tried to help Mack, but he plays along as she tells him that she’s popping out for a bit. Following her to Keepers Cottage, Harry surprises a nervous Chloe before forcing her into the back of his car, which is when he’s spotted by both Charity and Chas.

“Seeing Chloe with this complete stranger sparks Charity’s curiosity immediately,” Emma Atkins told EverySoap and other media during a press event last month. “Then Chas is like ‘Oh my god, that’s Harry’, and Charity’s like ‘Who the hell is Harry?’”

After Chas points out that Harry was the one who had kidnapped her, Charity soon begins to join the dots.

“Charity’s thinking ‘Why the hell is Harry bundling Chloe into a car?’, and then she stops, her head starts to spin, and she realises that Mackenzie’s been missing for a few days. This can’t be coincidence, and if he’s kidnapped Chas then what is he capable of?”

Realising that they have to act fast, Charity immediately heads over to her car.

“Chas asks ‘Where are you going?’ and Charity replies ‘We’re going where that car is going, and you’re coming with me,” Emma continues. “Chas is having PTSD from her own experience, but Charity can’t go alone.”

When Chloe arrives back at the factory, she’s alarmed to see the battered state that Mack is in, whilst Harry prepares to give him another beating.

Meanwhile, Chas and Charity are not far behind, but having lost sight of the car they’re forced to follow the noises coming from deep within the factory as they seek out Mack.

In a break from Dingle tradition, Chas decides it’s best to phone the police, but is soon accosted by one of Harry’s men. Luckily, Charity is able to sneak up behind him and deliver a plank to the back of his head before he’s able to raise the alarm.

Amongst the vicious beatings from Harry, Mack musters up the strength to talk back to his attacker, which only inflames things further. At the end of his tether with Mack, Harry draws a gun whilst Chloe attempts to talk him down. Meanwhile, Charity quietly approaches from behind.

Mack tries to discreetly warn Charity off, but as Harry takes aim at Mack, she storms in to defend him.

Harry is surprised when Charity launches herself on him, and in the ensuing struggle, the gun goes off.

Will everyone make it out of the factory alive?

“I think love is blind,” Emma tells us. “She’s crazy about Mackenzie and she’ll do anything to make sure he’s okay. So that’s one thing they’ve got in common that they’re out to be there unconditionally. And that’s where moral compass just goes out the window, I guess.”

But would Charity be capable of killing to save a loved one?

“I guess we’ll find out!” Emma teases. “I don’t think it’s in her nature to kill anyone at all. But I think she potentially could and would if that meant protecting the people that she cares mostly about. I think it’s potentially in all of us, you know that thing to defend. But who knows..?”

