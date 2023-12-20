Next week on Neighbours, a shocking discovery by Susan puts Chloe and Elly’s honeymoon plans in jeopardy.

Three months after Neighbours returned with the wedding of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), next week sees the second wedding of the 2023 revival, as Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) marries Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon).

The whirlwind wedding came about after Chloe began to experience symptoms of Huntington’s Disease, which she was diagnosed with back in 2018. While she always knew she would eventually develop symptoms, she was expecting them to start in her 50s – not now!

Chloe offered Elly an ‘out’, not wanting to be a burden on her or her daughter Aster (Amelia Gavin), but Elly responded by not only telling Chloe that she would stick by her no matter what, but by proposing!

Next week, everything is prepared – the couple are marrying at Lassiter’s Pavilion, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is all set to be their celebrant, and an uncharacteristically generous Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has even offered to pay for their European honeymoon.

However, as the wedding day draws near, Susan discovers a shocking secret when she takes Elly’s daughter Aster for a pamper afternoon at the Lassiters day spa.

Aster is out of sorts during the day, and when she presents Susan a drawing of her looking sad in a house, Susan presses her on what’s wrong. While Aster initially refuses to say anything – telling Susan that her grandma Liz (Susan’s sister and Elly’s mum) asked her to keep it a secret – Susan tells Aster that as she’s family, she can tell her.

Susan eventually learns that Liz has been leaving 6-year-old Aster home alone for hours on end as she galivants about with her new boyfriend.

Susan is furious as she later tells Elly what’s been going on. Elly too is distraught, unable to believe that her own mother has been leaving her daughter on her own at such a young age. She has a blowout to Liz on the phone and uninvites her from the wedding.

However, it leaves another big problem – with Aster’s dad Shaun (Brad Moller) also out of town and no other babysitters in Sydney, Elly can’t go on her honeymoon.

Unwilling to watch the couple lose out, Susan steps up and offers to head to Sydney to look after Aster while they’re away. While it’ll mean she’s away from Erinsborough for a while, Karl (Alan Fletcher) gives his blessing, and it’s decided; the honeymoon is back on!

Now the only thing left to do is get married. What else could go wrong?

When Neighbours returned earlier this year, Alan Fletcher explained that the producers had accommodated breaks for a number of the cast members, and with Susan heading to Sydney for the duration of the “Chelly” honeymoon, it sounds like Susan may be off-screen for some time.

“People have moved on, people have made plans, their agents have organised things,” explained Alan, who already had multiple tours already organised – both the ‘The Doctor Will See You Now’ tour and the tour for his new album ‘The Point’ – when Neighbours‘ revival was announced.

“Other people have planned holidays which can’t be moved, and all sorts of things. But Neighbours is incredibly accommodating, because we have a large cast and we don’t shoot all year, so there is a lot of flexibility, and they’ll work it out.”

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 25 th December (Episode 8960 / 57)

It’s Christmas on Ramsay Street, but not all are in the mood for celebrating.

Terese and Jane have a difficult decision to make.

Mackenzie’s emotions lead her to an impulsive decision.

Tuesday 26 th Dec (Episode 8961 / 58)

Susan uncovers a terrible secret that threatens to cause a rift in her family.

Paul sets an impossible challenge.

A tragic accident leads to a shocking ultimatum.

Wednesday 27 th Dec (Episode 8962 / 59)

Haz faces a difficult choice.

David’s concern gets him into trouble.

Chloe and Elly’s plans are thrown into doubt.

Thursday 28 th Dec (Episode 8963 / 60)

Love is in the air as the residents of Ramsay Street come together to celebrate a beautiful union.

Melanie must face the fallout of her past decisions.

Nell sets Toadie on a dangerous path.

Leo is confronted.

Monday 1 st January (Episode 8964 / 61)

Melanie and Krista face up to their past mistakes.

Nicolette puzzles over a mysterious gift.

Terese is confronted by an emotional truth.

Tuesday 2 nd January (Episode 8965 / 62)

Terese nurses a quiet discomfort.

Karl is concerned about Holly’s relationship.

Aaron and Cara concoct a cunning plan.

Wednesday 3 rd January (Episode 8966 / 63)

Karl’s concerns are amplified after he sees something he shouldn’t.

Melanie and Terese make loaded assumptions.

Paul puts the pressure on Krista.

Thursday 4 th January (Episode 8967 / 64)

Krista finds herself in danger.

Sadie and Wendy are at odds.

Nicolette is startled by a confronting delivery.

Monday 8 th January (Episode 8968 / 65)

Nicolette’s past catches up with her.

Terese and Jane come clean.

Andrew finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Tuesday 9 th January (Episode 8969 / 66)

Nicolette wrestles with an impossible task.

Holly comes to a sad realisation.

Toadie surprises himself when forced to face his past.

Wednesday 10 th January (Episode 8970 / 67)

Karl surprises Melanie with an old friend.

Toadie grapples with his true feelings.

Byron discovers some troubling news about Trevor.

Thursday 11 th January (Episode 8971 / 68)

Toadie considers coming clean.

Haz grapples with extreme paranoia.

Leo makes a regrettable faux pas.

First Neighbours storylines and pictures for January 2024 revealed 26 new photos show what’s coming up in Erinsborough the first two weeks of January, including the beginning of a new mystery surrounding Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) as she gets a suspicious delivery. Read more…