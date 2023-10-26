Mike Young returns to Neighbours as he deals Jane a blow

Thursday’s episode of Neighbours sees another appearance from Mike Young, but he deals Jane another blow as he reveals he’s received a tempting job offer in the UK.

It’s been a tough week for Jane Harris (Annie Jones), and there’s no indication of things getting any easier any time soon!

Earlier in the week, Jane was caught out by several prospective Erinsborough High parents having a meltdown following her coming face-to-face with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on the school grounds.

Following this, Jane attended a boozy launch at Leo’s (Tim Kano) winery, a business venture that she had invested significant money into back in 2022 to help him get a whisky line off the ground. With many a “Jolly Jane” in hand, the cocktail being named specifically after her, Jane found herself getting a little too boozy for Wendy (Candice Leask) and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) liking.

However, numerous attempts to stop Jane drinking were thwarted and in the end, it was Jane knocking a drink all over an innocent Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) that led to her heading home.

Not long after, Jane was visited by Susan, who attempted to reassure her when she noted that Terese’s commentary about Erinsborough High enrollment numbers being down on her watch replayed in her head.

Naturally, Susan felt uncomfortable when Jane asked after Karl (Alan Fletcher), who, prior to going on an around-the-country trip with Harold (Ian Smith), was offered a job by Terese at Eirene Rising, should it go ahead.

Promptly texting Karl, Susan stated that “Jane can’t know about Terese’s job offer”. Unfortunately, Jane texted Karl at the same time, and Karl’s replies were muddled. Sending a text to Jane about his job offer, Karl inadvertently fractured Jane’s relationship with Susan.

Now on the outer, Susan headed to No. 22 to talk things over with Terese. Realising how far things had gone, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) visited Jane seeking a ceasefire between her and Susan. Jane took on board what Toadie had to say and realised that her friendship with Susan was too strong to lose.

Jane’s happiness was temporary though, when in today’s episode, she learnt that the Department of Education had accepted Terese’s offer and it was revealed that the school would be closing at the end of the year.

Livid, Jane storms over to No. 22 and berates Terese, hoping that she feels good at what she’s done. She made clear that, after 50 years of learning and development of students into adults, her own husband being one, the closure of the school is a blow the community is going to have to deal with.

“And just like that, it’s all over!” she says to Terese, in an attempt to evoke guilt.

Back home, Jane laments to Susan and Sam (Henrietta Graham). It’s a sad state of affairs that only six months after taking the head job, Jane is going to have to be the one to close the school.

As if fate had intervened, Jane then receives a call from Mike (Guy Pearce) – just when she needed it the most!

Mike is currently at a castle in Scotland, where he’s continuing his tour of the UK solo after Jane returned to Erinsborough to try to save the school.

He informs Jane and Sam that he’s been offered a job as a tour guide by a business owner who believes Mike’s dulcet tones would be more palatable for American tourists than his own thick Glaswegian accent.

It’s an an all-encompassing motorbike tour company that focuses on bike restoration in their downtime, and it’s the perfect opportunity for bike enthusiast Mike.

Jane, lifting herself for Mike, asks whether it was something he would be interested in, and although he admits it was, he turned down the offer so he could be home with her, whilst she’s ‘busy saving the world’.

Yet Jane knows he couldn’t be further from the truth. Breaking down the events of the past couple of weeks, Jane downloads her sadness to him.

‘There’s absolutely no chance the school can be saved?’ Mike asks, but Jane conceded that the battle was over.

Realising Mike’s offer is too good to turn down, and that she’s not the best company at the moment, Jane suggests that Mike should reconsider the job offer. After all, it would only be a few months before the school closed and then she and Sam could join him for Christmas.

She’d finally be able to see some of his great grandfather’s old haunts, and once the holiday season was over, they could return home for the next chapter.

Realising Jane is being sincere, and that with everything going on, it sounds like a great idea, Mike agreed, but assured Jane that he would miss her immensely. Naturally, the feeling was mutual.

Unfortunately for Jane, it’s another blow… Just how many more can she take?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next week:

Monday 23rd October (Episode 21 / 8924)

JJ’s erratic behaviour becomes increasingly troubling.

Jane’s new plan hits shaky ground.

Reece is paid a visit by an unwelcome guest from home.

Tuesday 24th October (Episode 22 / 8925)

Mackenzie is forced to confront a horrifying truth.

Toadie faces up to the issues threatening the happiness of his family.

Jane makes poor decisions after facing yet another blow.

Reece’s time in Erinsborough is at risk due to the meddling of an outsider.

