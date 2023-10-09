Neighbours has released short spoilers for its 7th and 8th weeks, as JJ drops a bombshell that throws the Varga-Murphys and Rodwells into survival mode, and Sharon Davis returns to Erinsborough.

Just three weeks of brand new Neighbours episodes have aired on Amazon Freevee and Network 10, but the spoilers keep on coming, with producers now revealing what’s coming up in the first two weeks of November!

We get our first look at another brand new character, in the form of Tess Carmichael, played by Anica Calida. She’s got a connection to Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton), but just who is she?

There’s a mammoth 27 new photos teasing what’s in store, including our first look at Sharon Davis, who returns to the show for the first time since 1990.

In a video on Neighbours’ social media channels, actress Jessica Muschamp wrote: “Hi Neighbours fans. Guess what? Shaz is back, at least for a little while. It’s going to be so fun and I cannot wait for you to see it. Thank you so much for watching us, and thank you so much for saving the show. We’ll see you soon.”

There’s also another unsettling development in Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) love life, and it’s one with the potential to end some treasured Ramsay Street friendships.

Plus, at the very end of Week 8, in the episode airing Thursday 9th November, a familiar face returns with some shocking revelations that will make for a very interesting November…

First, a quick recap of what’s happened in Ramsay Street to date, and what’s in store over the next few weeks.

Weeks 1–3 recap

Obviously, there was that wedding, as surprise new couple Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) tied the knot.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) revealed to Karl (Alan Fletcher) that she’d been harbouring resentment towards him since he lost $200,000 shortly before the show’s final episodes in July 2022.

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) took her first tentative steps towards a new romance as she took off Hendrix’s (Ben Turland) wedding ring and admitted to Sadie (Emerald Chan) that she had feelings for housemate Haz.

Harold (Ian Smith) began to experience memory issues, which were resolved far too quickly when it was revealed that the medication he was taking had side effects which explained his symptoms.

Jane (Annie Jones) and Mike (Guy Pearce) got engaged shortly after Jane discovered that Erinsborough High was at risk of closure. She returned to Ramsay Street, where she learnt that Terese had put in a bid to develop her retirement village on the school site.

Coming up over the next few weeks, Jane is dealt a devastating blow as her and Terese’s worlds collide – will she succeed at stopping Terese’s new development in its tracks?

Toadie is shocked upon the discovery of a deceit.

Harold’s newfound lease on life causes him to form an extravagant plan for his future.

Paul makes a calculated move that has explosive consequences at Lassiters, while Reece is troubled by a personal discovery before an unwelcome guest from home pays her a visit.

The Varga Murphys make No. 30 their home, before they’re affected by a violent display as their past comes back to haunt them.

Week 7

Now, onto the brand new spoilers, which cover the end of October and up to 9th November. We see the outcome of the Varga-Murphys’ violent display, as Cara (Sara West) and Dex (Marley Williams) embrace on Ramsay Street, as a police car and ambulance are seen in the background.

Just what has happened?

JJ (Riley Bryant) also drops a bombshell – we assume the fact that he believes Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Wills) is his dad – and it throws two families into turmoil. Pictures show both families coming face to face as they deal with the fallout.

Here are the synopses:

Monday 30th October (Episode 8928 / 25)

Haz and Holly come face to face with Holly’s violent ex Eden, putting their safety on the line.

Remi faces a potentially deadly threat when a dangerous delivery is received, throwing the Varga-Murphys’ lives into turmoil.

Andrew Rodwell springs into action to help the Varga-Murphys, but a huge shock is just around the corner.

Tuesday 31st October (Episode 8929 / 26)

JJ drops a bombshell that throws the Varga-Murphys and the Rodwells into survival mode.

Mackenzie and Holly fawn over Haz and his heroics.

Haz struggles to grapple with his priorities, leading to a personal crossroads and a falling out with Billie.

Wednesday 1st November (Episode 8930 / 27)

Reece and Byron’s search is spurred forward by a promising new lead.

Sadie is concerned by an unsettling new development in Haz’s love life.

Just as Nell and Terese appear to be bonding, Nell overhears something that can only lead to trouble.

Thursday 2nd November (Episode 8931 / 28)

The pressure on Reece mounts as people start asking questions.

Jane wants to get to know Reece more, so Byron organises a dinner.

Nell struggles to keep her story straight as her web of lies grows larger and she organises a secret meeting with Sharon Davies.

Paul plays with fire in his mission to keep control over Lassiters, as he invites newcomer Tess Carmichael to dinner.

Just who is she, and how is Paul looking to use her to his advantage?

Week 8

Monday 6th November (Episode 8932 / 29)

An anxious wait brings two families to breaking point as history threatens to be rewritten.

Orders from home force Reece to question everything.

Tuesday 7th November (Episode 8933 / 30)

Tensions are brought to a head as a startling revelation is made.

Paul’s desperation for answers reaches a new low.

Holly ramps up her efforts to land on a certain someone’s radar.

Pictures show Holly playing pool with Haz as Mackenzie watches on in disbelief – has Mac’s reluctance to tell Holly how she feels about Haz put their potential relationship in jeopardy?

Wednesday 8th November (Episode 8934 / 31)

Paul smells triumph as Reece and Byron inch closer to answers.

Relationships are in crisis after a shocking discovery.

Nell makes a dangerous choice.

Thursday 9th November (Episode 8935 / 32)

Reece’s search narrows.

Toadie’s world is thrown upside down.

A familiar face returns with the promise of shocking revelations.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.