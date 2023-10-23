Neighbours Spoilers – Has Jane blown the school’s chances of survival?

Tensions spill over on Monday’s episode of Neighbours as Terese and Jane go head to head in the halls of Erinsborough High.

Following her interest in the Erinsborough High site for her retirement lifestyle venture, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been forced to say goodbye to something very dear in her life: her friendship with principal Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

Ever since finding out about Terese’s plans, Jane’s reception to her once dear friend has been frosty at best. However, this week, tensions bubble over.

With the dwindling student numbers at Erinsborough High being the catalyst for the Education Department putting Jane on notice, she has been forced to find a way to increase the enrolments. Last week, it was with the help of Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg). This week, she’s found a new partner in crime.

When Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) gets wind of unrest at Anson’s Corner High, she learns that the Parents & Families Association, otherwise known as the P&F, have called a crisis meeting. Seeing an opportunity, Wendy offers up Erinsborough High as a location option for the meeting to take place.

Naturally, Jane’s thrilled to hear this. It seems the principal of Anson’s Corner High has been doing some dodgy dealings and the parents of current students aren’t happy. Wendy informs her that with the amount of bad press the school is getting, she has the opportunity to pick up some enrolments.

What Jane is oblivious to is the fact that the Department of Education has offered Terese and her architect the chance to have a walk around the school in the evening to workshop, should their tender for the site be successful.

Still donning the tracksuit pants she fell in love with last week, Terese is thrilled when she gets the news.

With only limited time to get everything ready, Terese knows that she needs to change. While tracksuit pants are good for around the house, this is the next step in Terese’s career and she has to dress to impress. It’s out with the tracky dacks, and in with the power suit.

Terese Willis is back!

When the parents turn up, Jane is showing them the best hospitality – showing them exactly why they should transfer their children to Erinsborough High. With Wendy right by her side, the pair make a good team and it looks as though there might still be hope.

However, when Jane overhears someone she recognises, she is horrified when she sees Terese out in the corridor with Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and the project’s architect.

“Can you be any more mercenary?” Jane asks, disgusted in Terese’s behaviour, and threatening her of trespass. Despite her stating that the Department approved the visit, Jane won’t accept Terese’s presence.

Grabbing the plans for Eirene Rising out of Terese’s hands, Jane rips them up in a fiery display.

“You’re nothing but a money-hungry bully!” Jane shrieks, much to Terese and Toadie’s shock.

“I absolutely hate you for this,” she continues. However, with the papers on the ground, and the damage already done, Jane turns to see the parents from the Anson’s Corner P&F standing behind her, watching with disdain at her behaviour.

Has Jane just ruined any chance of the school’s survival?

Jane and Terese isn’t the only battle rife on Ramsay Street this week.

Since Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) Varga-Murphy moved to Erinsborough, they’ve been very quiet about their dealings back in their hometown of Werribee.

On a whim, the pair made an offer on No. 30 and moved in with their sons JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams). However, it seems that there could be a very dangerous presence who have uncovered their whereabouts.

Before they moved, Cara was involved with a building company known as the Linwell Brothers. Following her witness numerous health and safety issues, the company was busted and are now preparing to face the WorkSafe tribunal.

With news of this reaching her, Cara is informed that her testimony is wanted in the case. Pieces of a puzzle begin to fall into place and Cara realises that the Linwell Brothers were likely behind the ceiling fan that fell from the roof in Lassiters and the brick through their car window last week.

Talking things over with Remi, Cara is concerned that the Linwell Brothers may be putting their family in danger. “We know how dangerous they can be,” she explicates to her wife. Meanwhile, right outside their house, a black car with darkened windows sits, watching… waiting…

How much danger are the Varga-Murphys really in?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next week:

Monday 23rd October (Episode 21 / 8924)

JJ’s erratic behaviour becomes increasingly troubling.

Jane’s new plan hits shaky ground.

Reece is paid a visit by an unwelcome guest from home.

Tuesday 24th October (Episode 22 / 8925)

Mackenzie is forced to confront a horrifying truth.

Toadie faces up to the issues threatening the happiness of his family.

Jane makes poor decisions after facing yet another blow.

Reece’s time in Erinsborough is at risk due to the meddling of an outsider.

