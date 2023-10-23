Neighbours gives first teasers for huge Flashback Week

In mid-November, Neighbours will transport us back in time, filling in the gaps and explaining what happened in Erinsborough in our two years away. Plus, David Tanaka returns!

From Monday 13th November, four nail-biting episodes will whisk us back to the time the show was off the air, in a special week of episodes entitled ‘Tell-All: Flashback Week’.

While the precise details are being kept under wraps, the week will presumably explain the events that caused Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) to split, and Paul (Stefan Dennis) to leave Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at the alter on the day of their vow renewal.

New teaser synopses, below, give us our first glimpse at what’s in store.

The teasers that producers have announced are cryptic – very cryptic – giving almost nothing away, but the week will reveal a tangled web of drama and intrigue, with many characters drawn in. Be prepared for some very unexpected twists.

When Neighbours’ then-final episodes aired in July 2022, Toadie and Melanie had just wed, and Paul and Terese had reunited after a year’s separation.

Although the show was only off our screens for a little over a year – ending in July 2022 and returning in September 2023 – we returned to Erinsborough exactly two years after the events of the finale, with the show jumping forward in time.

In the two-year gap, Melanie left Toadie, claiming that she wasn’t cut out to be a stepmother. Around the same time, Paul and Terese were set to renew their vows, but Paul left Terese at the altar, claiming that it was for Terese’s own benefit, and that he wasn’t cut out for marriage.

While Paul ‘6 Wives’ Robinson may have been onto something with the whole not-cut-out-for-marriage thing, it has been obvious that he still harbours feelings for his ex-wife, however much he tries to pretend that he’s doing fine.

Will the real reason for Paul’s decision be revealed in the dramatic week?

We’ll flick between past and present and see the current-day residents of Ramsay Street react to some surprise revelations, as “long-held secrets come to the surface”.

The following week, with everything out in the open, everyone is forced to navigate their new reality, and Toadie is forced to “grapple with his feelings” as he “fights for the future of his family”.

Speaking to Back to the Bay shortly before Neighbours returned to our screens, Stefan Dennis told us that Toadie and Terese’s wedding wasn’t the end of the story, teasing that “all will be revealed” with “an awful lot of unwinding”.

Rekebah Elmaloglou explained that Paul wasn’t actually being his usual selfish self by jilting her at the alter; rather, “it was to protect Terese.”

“It looks like Paul was being his usual bastard self,” Stefan continued. “And actually, he did it out of love for Terese, he did it to protect her, not to do the opposite. The story will unfold.”

The new synopses for Neighbours‘ 10th week also reveal the return of David Tanaka (Takaya Honda). When we left things, David and husband Aaron (Matt Wilson) had decided to remain in Erinsborough with Nicolette, who is co-parent to their daughter Isla.

However, by the time we returned, all three had left Ramsay Street. It’s unknown exactly where they are, but Jane (Annie Jones) hinted that the trio and baby Isla didn’t all leave together, as she explained: “…when Nicolette and Isla moved away, and then David and Aaron too…”

In the episode airing on Thursday 23rd November, the week after the flashback week, “David finds himself between a rock and a hard place”.

What brings him back to Erinsborough, and will he be joined by Aaron and Nicolette?

Further details will be revealed over the coming weeks, leading up to the huge week of episodes from Monday 13th November. Until then, you’ll have to make do with some very vague clues:

Week 9 – Tell-All: Flashback Week

Monday 13th November (Episode 8936 / 33)

The residents of Ramsay Street are challenged when long-held secrets come to the surface.

Tuesday 14th November (Episode 8937 / 34)

The revelations continue when an unassuming resident of Ramsay Street steps forward to confess their part in the troubling secrets of the past.

Wednesday 15th November (Episode 8938 / 35)

As the web of secrets continues to unravel, surprising new players enter the fold.

Thursday 16th November (Episode 8939 / 36)

The past catches up to the future as tensions and secrets come to a head.

Week 10

Monday 20th November (Episode 8940 / 37)

The residents of Erinsborough navigate their new reality.

Jane’s attention turns to an issue very close to home.

Reece makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 21st November (Episode 8941 / 38)

Desperate for justice, the residents of the Sharehouse lead a manhunt.

Nell battles with complex emotions.

Toadie fights to keep his family together.

Wednesday 22nd November (Episode 8942 / 39)

Reece makes a surprising discovery.

Toadie grapples with his feelings.

High tensions cause sparks to fly.

Thursday 23rd November (Episode 8943 / 40)

Reece is faced with a heartbreaking decision.

Mackenzie makes a difficult sacrifice for her friends.

David finds himself between a rock and a hard place.

Neighbours’ flashback week airs from Monday 13th November.

However, there are still three weeks of drama before that. Here are the spoilers for the weeks ahead:

Monday 23rd October (Episode 8924 / 21)

JJ’s erratic behaviour becomes increasingly troubling. Jane’s new plan hits shaky ground. Reece is paid a visit by an unwelcome guest from home.

Tuesday 24th October (Episode 8925 / 22)

Mackenzie is forced to confront a horrifying truth. Toadie faces up to the issues threatening the happiness of his family. Jane makes poor decisions after facing yet another blow. Reece’s time in Erinsborough is at risk due to the meddling of an outsider.

Wednesday 25th October (Episode 8926 / 23)

Byron is forced to question his relationship when he discovers that things are not as they seem. Mackenzie grapples with a devastating loss. A contentious offer leaves Jane reeling.

Thursday 26th October (Episode 8927 / 24)

Reece struggles under the weight of her lies. A huge decision is made on the future of Erinsborough. In an attempt at peace, Cara addresses her issues head-on.

Monday 30th October (Episode 8928 / 25)

Haz and Holly come face to face with Holly’s violent ex Eden, putting their safety on the line.

Remi faces a potentially deadly threat when a dangerous delivery is received, throwing the Varga-Murphys’ lives into turmoil. Andrew Rodwell springs into action to help the Varga-Murphys, but a huge shock is just around the corner.

Tuesday 31st October (Episode 8929 / 26)

JJ drops a bombshell that throws the Varga-Murphys and the Rodwells into survival mode.

Mackenzie and Holly fawn over Haz and his heroics. Haz struggles to grapple with his priorities, leading to a personal crossroads and a falling out with Billie.

Wednesday 1st November (Episode 8930 / 27)

Reece and Byron’s search is spurred forward by a promising new lead. Sadie is concerned by an unsettling new development in Haz’s love life. Just as Nell and Terese appear to be bonding, Nell overhears something that can only lead to trouble.

Thursday 2nd November (Episode 8931 / 28)

The pressure on Reece mounts as people start asking questions. Jane wants to get to know Reece more, so Byron organises a dinner.

Nell struggles to keep her story straight as her web of lies grows larger and she organises a secret meeting with Sharon Davies.

Paul plays with fire in his mission to keep control over Lassiters, as he invites newcomer Tess Carmichael to dinner.

Monday 6th November (Episode 8932 / 29)

An anxious wait brings two families to breaking point as history threatens to be rewritten. Orders from home force Reece to question everything.

Tuesday 7th November (Episode 8933 / 30)

Tensions are brought to a head as a startling revelation is made. Paul’s desperation for answers reaches a new low. Holly ramps up her efforts to land on a certain someone’s radar.

Wednesday 8th November (Episode 8934 / 31)

Paul smells triumph as Reece and Byron inch closer to answers. Relationships are in crisis after a shocking discovery. Nell makes a dangerous choice.

Thursday 9th November (Episode 8935 / 32)

Reece’s search narrows. Toadie’s world is thrown upside down. A familiar face returns with the promise of shocking revelations.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

