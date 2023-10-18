Neighbours Spoilers – What is Reece Sinclair hiding?

Coming up on Neighbours, Love is in the air for two couples, with one dropping the ‘l-bomb’, but just what is Reece Sinclair hiding?

It hasn’t been smooth sailing at No. 28 for some time, but it seems things are looking up for Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).

For some time now, Karl and Susan’s relationship has been fraught. Granted, their love story has been one for the ages. They’ve had their lows – yes, Sarah Beaumont (Nicola Charles) and Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), we are looking at you – and they have had their highs.

However, when Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) arrived in Erinsborough shortly before the series’ temporary finale in 2022, Karl made another decision that threatened to doom their relationship.

Learning that Montana was seeking investment, he spotted an opportunity and gave her $200,000 out of their superannuation, shortly before she was revealed as a fraud.

In the ensuing two years, Susan was forced to take a hefty redundancy package from the school in order to make ends meet.

In the series’ first week back, Susan was forced to reveal the ugly truth to Karl: she resented him for what he did to their savings. This was a massive blow to Karl, and he’s been trying to make it up to her ever since.

Now, four weeks on, the pair are in a much better place. They’ve just bid adieu to Harold (Ian Smith), who is heading off on a train trip around Australia – something Karl has always wanted to do. When he learnt of Harold’s plans, he was seriously jealous and it was something Susan picked up on.

With a bit of background planning, Susan revealed to Karl in today’s episode that she had organised for him to join Harold on the trip around Australia. Naturally, Karl was elated. However, the happiness didn’t stop there.

Confiding in Toadie, Karl revealed that he was trying to ‘get back on the train’ with Susan, so to speak.

As night falls and Susan cooks dinner, she talks to Harold on the phone, revealing how elated Karl is.

However, with a pepper in hand, she turns and finds him standing starkers in the living room, their famous blue box strategically placed.

“He’s planning dessert,” she tells Harold, pleasantly surprised at what’s in front of her.

Seems Karl’s back on the train over at No. 28!

Meanwhile, Byron (Xavier Molyneaux) makes a slip of the tongue that causes him to fear that he’s scared Reece (Mischa Barton) off for good.

After spending the last eight weeks enamoured with each other, Byron finds himself questioning himself when he lets slip the ‘l’ word!

Reece is taken aback, and when she doesn’t immediately reciprocate, an embarrassed Byron makes a swift exit.

Lamenting to Haz (Shiv Palekar), Byron wonders whether or not he’s made a huge mistake. After all, it was only last week that she was prepared to pay him for his services following her discovery that he used to be an escort.

Later confronting Reece in her hotel room, Byron apologises for what he said and hopes that they can move forward as if it didn’t happen. Instead, Reece reciprocates, telling Byron that she thinks she’s falling in love with him too!

But it seems there is something else much more sinister going on in her world.

From the get-go, Reece has been a closed book, very secretive about why she has turned up in Erinsborough. Claiming that she’s simply acting as eyes and ears for her mogul father Conrad, it’s become clear that something else is going on.

Last week, she received a text from a woman named Tess asking her whether there was any new information.

After confessing her love for Byron, Reece heads down to the Lassiters lobby and as she goes to leave, she spies two hotel workers discussing lost property.

One of the employees is holding a necklace, with a gold sun pendant attached to it.

Something in Reece twigs at the sight of it, and she heads straight back upstairs to her room. Once inside, she retrieves a jewellery box from the drawer of her dresser.

She removes the top compartment and retrieves a necklace, hidden away. It’s silver, with a matching pendant – the only difference, it’s a moon.

Reece examines it carefully. Whilst it’s another clue towards Reece’s hidden agenda, it remains to be seen exactly what significance the necklace has…

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next week:

Monday 16th October (Episode 17 / 8920)

The Kennedys find themselves questioning their allegiances.

Mackenzie finds herself at the centre of a dangerous ticking timebomb.

With her guilt piqued, Wendy is forced into an uncomfortable situation.

Tuesday 17th October (Episode 18 / 8921)

Byron steps outside of his comfort zone as two worlds collide.

Mackenzie’s faith is restored, but not everyone shares her confidence.

Toadie raises concerns that could threaten his marriage.

Wednesday 18th October (Episode 19 / 8922)

Paul comes up against a hard line of questioning.

Byron makes a shock admission that threatens his relationship.

Mackenzie’s besties are determined to find out more about the new spark in her life.

Thursday 19th October (Episode 20 / 8923)

The Varga-Murphy’s past comes back to haunt them in a violent display.

Reece is troubled by a personal discovery.

Terese is pushed well and truly outside of her comfort zone when she receives a surprise gift.

