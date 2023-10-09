Neighbours lines up Harold Bishop exit as he prepares to say goodbye

Neighbours has begun Harold Bishop’s exit storyline, as he prepares to depart Erinsborough on a trip around Australia.

Ever since Neighbours‘ first episode back on 18th September, the show has been planting the seeds of a dementia storyline, as Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) has been seen struggling with his memory.

In the first episode back, Jane was surprised to walk into No. 24 to find Harold chatting to JJ Varga Murphy (Riley Bryant) about the history of Ramsay Street, just hours before Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) wedding.

She questioned why he wasn’t yet dressed for the wedding, and his reaction made it clear that he’d completely forgotten.

While it initially seemed that Harold’s excitement at finding someone interested in the street’s history had simply caused it to slip his mind, subsequent episodes made it clear that he was having serious issues with his memory.

Harold set about encouraging his friends to update the history book, and made it clear to Toadie that he needed to update it to reflect Melanie’s (Lucinda Cowden) departure and his new relationship with Terese.

When he panicked after briefly leaving the book in the coffee shop, it became clear that Harold was relying on the book to remember facts about those closest to him – without it, he couldn’t remember who lived where, or important developments in their lives.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) sat Harold down and asked him about his issues, and confessing that he had been struggling saw a weight lifted off his shoulders.

He underwent cognitive tests, and feared the worst as he embraced the possibility that age had finally caught up with him.

Many were expecting an emotional storyline which would see Harold gradually lose his independence, and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) plans for a retirement village caused many fans to believe that producers were laying the foundations for Harold to move into assisted living.

However, last week’s episodes saw Harold’s cognitive tests come back with good news – he wasn’t developing Alzheimer’s after all, and Karl assured him that they would get to the bottom of things.

“The results are all good,” Karl explained with some surprise. “You did very well on the cognitive test. That means we can rule out Alzheimer’s and dementia for now. Everything else was clear.”

Then, a chance encounter with new doctor Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina) revealed a potential cause of all of his problems. As Harold and Karl chatted at Harold’s Cafe, Harold spilt his medication. Remi picked them up and was surprised to find a statin pill.

“These statins can have serious side effects when mixed with other medications,” Remi explained.

“You didn’t tell me you were taking these,” said Karl, who was kicking himself that he had taken Harold on his word and hadn’t taken a closer look at the medication Harold was taking. “The important thing is, we may have an answer here!”

Harold’s medication was changed, and he’s already begun feeling better. In today’s episode, which can be streamed on Amazon Freevee, he revealed his plans for the future, which will see his brief stint on Ramsay Street come to an end.

“I think it’s time I went home. Home home,” Harold told Karl and Susan.

“Susan, my mind is clearing,” he laughed, happy to finally have his memory back after weeks of concern.

“All this health talk has given me the jolt I need, I think. All this talk of touring… there’s been a train tour that I’ve been eying up for some time. From Brisbane to Cairns, and you can stop along the way, break it up.”

Karl and Susan was concerned that he was rushing things, and Karl wanted to ensure that he felt well enough.

“I’m as well as I’m ever going to be,” Harold responded. “Terese’s words have inspired me too; old age is a privilege, it’s not handed out to everyone.

“And the time will come when I have to move into age care, I’ll have to find a place close by for Sky and Lana.”

“Until that time, I am gonna fit in everything that I can.”

Harold returned to Ramsay Street in 2022 as part of a whole host of ex-characters who were brought back for the show’s then-final episodes.

He was then announced as one of a number of characters returning for a guest role in ‘The New Chapter,’ alongside Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell), Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon).

Now, it looks like his guest stint is coming to an end.

Harold left Erinsborough in 2009, but has returned on a number of occasions since – first in 2011, then in 2015, before his returns in 2022 and 2023.

His return in 2015 was as part of the show’s 30th anniversary, which saw a number of old characters reappear. He arrived back for the wedding of Daniel (Tim Phillipps) and Amber (Jenna Rosenow), where it was revealed that he had recently separated from Carolyn Johnstone, who he married in 2011.

Despite having found love again, he was still struggling to get over the death of his beloved Madge (Anne Charleston), who passed away in emotional scenes in 2001.

His return in 2022 saw him clash with Melanie over her upcoming wedding to Toadie. He had his doubts as to whether Melanie was the right person for Toadie, and it seems he was right to be concerned, with Melanie having broken up with Toadie in our two years away from Erinsborough (the show was only off air for a year, but a time jump saw the show’s 2023 return episode set two years after the events of the 2022 finale).

He also comforted Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) after the death of her husband Hendrix (Ben Turland), regaling his own experience of grief after the death of his beloved Madge.

Harold’s many years on Ramsay Street left their mark, and the ‘General Store’ in which he previously worked was renamed as ‘Harold’s Store’, later ‘Harold’s Cafe’, in his honour.

‘Harold’s Cafe’ remains in the rebooted show, and is now presided over by Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).

Recent scenes have seen the pair bond over the coffee shop’s history, and upcoming episodes will see them make a small addition to the cafe’s decor to honour Harold’s legacy.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

