Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity dupes Cash for cash

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as the demands against her increase, Felicity resorts to desperate measures.



Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) finds herself deceiving her own family this week, as she tries to find a way to raise a further $10,000 to pay off her attacker.

If Flick being spiked and assaulted during the Battle of the Bands contest wasn’t enough, the depraved perpetrator took photos and video of Flick whilst she was out cold, and has been threatening to release them publicly unless she stumps up cash.

Flick immediately told husband Tane (Ethan Browne) when she received the first message, and was adamant that she didn’t want the police involved.

Not only would it run the risk of the attacker finding out and posting the footage anyway, but she didn’t want her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)—who has inexplicably been allowed to work on the case—to ever see it.

Though reluctant, Tane supported Flick in her decision and they sent off $1000 to the bank details provided, in the hope that would be the end of it.

Of course, predictably enough, it wasn’t.

Last week Flick received a further message, stating that the value of the video had just increased, to a whopping $10,000. Whilst Tane thought it’d be a bad idea to cave into his demands again, given he could simply come back time and time again and demand more, there was no question in Flick’s mind—they have to pay him.

“He’s forcing me to relive it, every time he decides he wants more money,” Flick tells Tane in a promo for this week’s episodes. “I’m so sick of being the victim“.

Flick is later seen working herself up into a state outside the surf club, telling Remi (Adam Rowland) that “I feel like I’m drowning” as he embraces her.

As reported by TV Week, Flick and Tane agree to ignore the attacker’s demands in the hope of calling his bluff. But when a further message comes through stating that they have until 9am tomorrow to come up with the funds, it appears that Flick cannot risk it.

Flick makes an appointment with the bank in the hope of securing a loan, and at one point eyes up the cash in Salt’s till.

However when she overhears Remi and the band talking about a launch party for their upcoming album, Flick sees an opportunity for the business to raise some cash, and so suggests hosting it in Salt.

It seems ‘band manager’ Justin (James Stewart) and Remi have their eyes on something bigger though, meaning that Flick’s plan is thwarted.

As a last resort, Flick turns to Cash… but she isn’t about to come clean about what’s going on. Visiting him at the police station, Flick instead asks if he can lend her $10,000, telling him that she needs to help Lyrik with the album launch.

Cash has known that something’s been going on with his sister, but has been frustrated at both her and Tane’s refusal to talk about. Although he has his suspicions that Flick isn’t being upfront with him, Cash agrees to lend her the money.

It doesn’t take long for Flick to get found out though, given that Cash is dating one of the band members.

When Cash tells Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) that she could have come to him directly if the band needed money, she tells him that she has no idea what he’s talking about. Whilst Flick had offered the use of Salt for the launch party, they’d turned her down…

Cash immediately realises that he’s been hoodwinked by his own sister!

How is Flick going to explain herself out of this one—will she finally reveal the truth about the threats?

Also this week, John (Shane Withington) struggles to tell Irene (Lynne McGranger) that he’s ready to move out.

John has been living with Irene at the Beach House since last month’s explosion left him hospitalised. A heart scare made him realise that he didn’t want to go back to an empty house, and Irene offered him to come stay with her.

The unlikely housemates got on better than anyone was expecting – to the point where many, including John’s ex-wife Marilyn (Emily Symons), began to suspect that they were dating.

Irene, annoyed by the fact that nobody actually asked them if they were dating and instead formed their own conclusions, decided to play up to Summer Bay’s suspicions, pulling John in for a hug or a kiss on the cheek at every opportunity.

Eventually, the truth came out, when an irritated Marilyn finally cracked and confronted them.

This week, John returns from son Jett’s (Will McDonald) wedding and decides that the time has come to move on from the Beach House – he’s feeling much better, so he’s ready to move home.

However, as he arrives back in the bay, he finds that Irene is delighted to see him – she tells him how quiet the place as been without him, and she’s already planned their dinners for the week.

TV Week reports that John finally plucks up the courage to tell Irene he’s moving out. While she initially takes the news well, it’s soon clear that she’s hurting.

Is Irene lonely?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

NOTE: There are only three episodes in Australia this week, with Home and Away bumped from the schedule on Thursday to make way for the second match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which sees hosts Australia take on the Republic of Ireland.

Monday 17th July (Episode 8078)

Felicity and Tane are running out of time. Justin is back in action. Can John end his tenancy at chateau Irene?

Tuesday 18th July (Episode 8079)

Felicity accumulates more lies. Justin questions Kirby’s motives. John comes clean to Irene.

Wednesday 19th July (Episode 8080)

Kirby rides a wave of change. Justin’s on the hunt. Irene is alone and lonely.