Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity proposes to Tane, but can he forgive her?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Felicity is determined to show her renewed commitment to Tane, as she proposes on the beach. But is Tane ready to pick up where they left off?

Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) finally hopes to put a traumatic couple of months behind her in this week’s episodes, as she makes a bold move to reaffirm her love for Tane (Ethan Browne).

Flick had been on a downward spiral since the dramatic car crash on what was supposed to be her and Tane’s wedding day, which left best friend Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) in a coma for several weeks.

Although Flick was lucky to escape the wreck, and the ensuing inferno, with only minor injuries, the trauma she went through has played on her mind since. With constant flashbacks to being stuck in the burning car, Flick turned to alcohol to help ease the pain, pushing away Tane when he discovered how she was coping.

Flick moved out to a caravan and dramatically threw her wedding ring back at Tane, announcing they were over.

It wasn’t until Flick tried to flee a roadside breath test, being conducted by her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), that a resulting DUI offence made her realise she needed to change.

Last week, Flick decided to face the root of all her mental health problems over the years head on, by returning to her foster father Gary’s (Peter Phelps) farm for the first time since she was 16.

Gary and his late-wife Katherine had taken the Newman kids in following their father’s suicide when Flick was only 9 years old, their mother Jennifer having already passed away. Flick had rebelled against their love and moved out as soon as she was able to, and had only recently let herself face Gary once again just before her wedding, ashamed of what she’d put him through.

Gary took Flick to her parents’ graves where it seemed she was finally able to put her past to rest.

“She was afraid of commitment because she didn’t want to be let down or hurt like she was when her father committed suicide,” Jacqui told TV Week.

“In her eyes he gave up and just left. So, she didn’t want to feel that pain again. But now she has gained some clarity and closure on her dad’s death, she is ready.”

As Flick spoke with Gary, he pointed out that there was another voice that was missing from the conversation… Tane.

After leaving him a voicemail, Flick was surprised when Tane showed up at the farm the very next morning.

Although Flick initially tried to avoid the elephant in the room, she eventually admitted that she still loved him and wanted to work things out… though they both knew it wouldn’t be easy.

Flick is all loved-up once again as Tane drives her back to Summer Bay this week. Talking with Cash, she admits that she was wrong when she previously said that people like them never get happily-ever-afters, having come to realise that Tane is the one she’s destined to be with.

“For some reason, he still loves me,” Flick explains. “I know how I lucky I am, I never want to lose that.”

Flick is eager to put right everything from the past few weeks, as she suggests bringing all her stuff back to the Parata house from the caravan.

As Tane and Cash unpack the car, Cash brings up the subject of the wedding, but at this moment in time it’s clear that it’s the last thing on Tane’s mind.

Given the wobbles that Flick had before the planned nuptials, it’s perhaps no surprise that Tane is being cautious by not moving too fast.

“I’m just glad to have her back,” he states. “That’s all I care about right now.”

Flick, on the other hand, is determined to show her renewed commitment, as she seeks out the engagement ring.

“I don’t know what our future looks like,” Flick tells Tane as they later walk along the beach. “But I know I want us to be together.”

Tane is stunned when Flick then gets down on one knee, ring box in hand, and asks if he’ll marry her.

For a moment Tane can’t speak; although this is everything he wants, he can’t help but be hesitant given Flick’s recent instabilities when it comes to commitment.

Will Tane be able to say yes?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 13th March (Episode 7992)

Felicity wants commitment, but does Tane? Bree deliberates motherhood without Remi. Eden comes to Remi’s defence.

Tuesday 14th March (Episode 7993)

Justin and Leah clash over parenting. Roo finds disturbing photos of Ava. Tane and Felicity have cause for celebration.

Wednesday 15th March (Episode 7994)

Ava’s seductive photos rattle Justin. Kirby puts Ava in her place. Is history repeating for Mackenzie?

Thursday 16th March (Episode 7995)

Mali is Mackenzie’s shoulder to cry on. Theo shatters Ava’s dreams. Justin goes into protective overdrive.