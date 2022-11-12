Remi held captive in new Home and Away Season Finale promo

As we move ever closer to Home and Away‘s 2022 season finale in Australia, Seven have released a new promo teasing the episodes rounding off the year.

Viewers were last week given a sneak peek at episodes surrounding the finale—and possibly scenes to come in the 2023 season return—in a promo which saw many characters involved in a major car crash en-route to Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) wedding.

With Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) driving Flick’s dad’s old ute, which Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Justin (James Stewart) are currently working on restoring, it appears that there’s a problem with the brakes as the pair barrel down the road.

After inadvertently causing a major accident for Justin and Leah (Ada Nicodemou), who are forced off the road, Flick ends up trapped in the ute as flames ignite around it, after they crash into a petrol station!

The new promo takes a look at some of the other stories leading up to the finale, notably revealing the return of Bree’s (Juliet Godwin) abusive husband Jacob (Alex Williams).

This past week saw Bree finallly pluck up the courage to report Jacob to the police, after a misunderstanding caused her to believe Dean (Patrick O’Connor) was being physically abusive to Ziggy (Sophie Dillman).

Mortified at her mistake, Remi (Adam Rowland) accompanied Bree to the police station where she made a statement regarding Jacob’s abuse to Cash.

Although Cash assured Bree that an AVO would be taken out on Jacob, it seems that’s not enough to prevent his reappearance in Summer Bay.

Having already begun a relationship, Bree and Remi are seen talking about Jacob in the promo.

“You are the bravest person that I know” Remi tells Bree, as she worries that her husband will come looking for her.

“He’s out there, Remi” Bree replies.

“I will not let him near you” he assures her.

But as the two embrace one evening outside the surf club, Jacob is lurking nearby, seething at the PDA in front of him.

Having been forgiven by Dean over the mix-up, the promo sees Ziggy make peace with Bree also.

“You deserve so much better than that husband of yours” we hear Ziggy say, before she’s shown hugging an emotional Bree.

The promo then takes a sinister turn as we see Remi seemingly bound and gagged—has Jacob got to him?

In further shots, which may or may not be out of sequence, we see Remi asking an unknown person whether they’ve seen Bree, as she hasn’t turned up to a planned meet.

We then cut to Bree who has holed herself up in her motel room having put the chain on the door. Bree has already pointed out that Jacob has a key to the motel room, so she is clearly paranoid that he could be about to show up.

As a knock comes on the door, Bree looks round in fear…

Further scenes in the promo also look at the ongoing will they/won’t they between Cash and Eden.

After seeing the pair hug near the beach, Flick points out to Cash “You’ve got a girl, who really likes you. What are you so afraid of?”

We then see Eden and Cash sat on the sofa in the Parata house going in for a kiss, before they’re interrupted by the arrival of Felicity.

“Hello” Felicity grins… “What did I just walk in on?”

“Nothing” Eden swiftly replies.

We move on to see Cash and Eden having what looks to be another diagreement about their potential romance, as Eden walks away with tears in her eyes.

Flick is forced to give Cash a stark warning as she despairs at her brother’s inteptitude.

“She still has feelings for you… she won’t wait around forever.”

Viewers don’t have too long to wait to see how these stories play out, with the 2022 Season Finale expected to air on Monday 28th November on Seven.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 14th November (Episode 7931)

A crime brings Cash and Eden together. Remi’s protection suffocates Bree. Felicity gets tongue-tied over her vows.

Tuesday 15th November (Episode 7932)

Ziggy escapes from bed rest. Felicity is a stubborn matchmaker. Cash is Eden’s hero. Tane plans a surprise.

Wednesday 16th November (Episode 7933)

Can Xander and Stacey be just friends? Justin’s competitive side takes over. An unlikely golf star is born.

Thursday 17th November (Episodes 7934-7936)

Stacey plays by Xander’s rules. The golf tournament ends in scandal.

Justin makes amends. Bree finds a friend in Ziggy. Remi fears for Bree’s safety.

Not everyone is excited for Ziggy and Dean’s baby. John tests Irene’s patience.