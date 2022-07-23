Home and Away Spoilers – Justin encourages Theo to cheat!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Nikau’s decision to leave for New York is complicated by a new admirer, while Justin gives Theo a little too much help with his latest assignment…

Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is still wallowing in heartache during girlfriend Bella’s (Courtney Miller) absence, after she took a three month long job placement in New York.

Although Bella asked Nik to go with her, he had just started his dream job as a paid lifeguard at Summer Bay Surf Club and realised that he was already exactly where he wanted to be.

He gave Bella his blessing to go on without him—after all, it’s only for three months—but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been second-guessing his decision ever since.

Things haven’t been made easier with his being surrounded by two loved-up couples at home—Chloe (Sam Barrett) & Theo (Matt Evans), and Tane (Ethan Browne) & Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

When Tane and Flick reveal to Nik this week that she’s moving in permanently, Nik is stoked for them, but struggles to show it. All the happiness in the house is a reminder of what he’s missing.

Tane later catches Nik looking up flights to New York, and to Nik’s surprise, Tane supports the idea. Nik worries about neglecting his job and responsibilities in Summer Bay, but he can’t stand the separation any longer.

\Tane reminds Nik that he worked hard for this lifeguard job and shouldn’t throw it away without due consideration, but should ultimately do whatever feels right for him.

Nik phones Bella, and is about to let her know his decision to come to New York when he’s interrupted by a call on the radio—there’s a swimmer in distress on the beach.

Nik hangs up and rushes down to the surf to brief Mitch (Matt Gambold) and the other volunteer lifesavers (all of whom are part of the real-life surf lifesaving team at North Palm Beach surf club).

As the inflatable rescue boat is launched into the water, John (Shane Withington) reassures the missing swimmer’s sister, Naomi (Jamaica Vaughan), who explains that her sister Goldie disappeared after being dumped by a wave.

Nik and Mitch struggle to find any sign of Goldie, when suddenly a woman’s head pops up, screaming for help before disappearing underwater again.

The two race over and Nik jumps in, but it still takes some time to locate Goldie, by which time she is unresponsive.

Back on the beach Nik and John commence CPR as Naomi looks on in tears. It’s a close call, but eventually Goldie comes round, much to everyone’s relief.

John congratulates Nik on such a calm-headed rescue – if it weren’t for him, Goldie would have died. Nik reflects on this; can he really leave it all behind for New York?

The next day, Naomi comes back to the surf club and asks Nik out for lunch as a thank you. He politely declines, but John jumps in and accepts on Nik’s behalf. Nik turns dagger eyes to John—what was that about?

John explains that Naomi is probably looking for closure; she was blaming herself for her sister nearly drowning yesterday.

Nik is worried that it could be construed as a date, but John assures him to ease up and consider it part of his duties.

Nik surprisingly enjoys himself at lunch, as he talks to Naomi about his lifesaving vs New York dilemma.

Naomi points out that Bella and John obviously want the best for him, and can understand why the decision is so hard, but she tells him just how thankful she is that he was there to save her sister’s life. Once again, he’s reminded just how important his job as a lifeguard is.

After they say their goodbyes, Nik is confident that he’s made his final decision…

Will he follow Bella to New York?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Theo’s in a quandary when his relationship with Chloe starts to get in the way of his TAFE work – and Justin’s attempts to help could put his entire apprenticeship at risk once again.

Theo’s pleased to inform Chloe that he’s finally finished his community service, and Chloe is happy as it means she gets to spend more time with her boyfriend… or does it?

Whilst Chloe is keen to celebrate, Theo has to spend time on his assignment—he struggles more than most with written theory work. Chloe convinces him to at least join her for a coffee, but Justin (James Stewart) isn’t too impressed to learn that Theo hasn’t even made a start on the assignment yet, as he reminds him how important it is.

Chloe won’t take the hint and continues trying to convince Theo to spend the day with her, but eventually he has to put his foot down—he can’t hang out as he has to focus on his work!

Theo leaves a sulky Chloe in the diner, explaining to Justin that he feels pressured by her. Justin tells him not to worry, and to leave Chloe to Leah (Ada Nicodemou).

Seeing that Chloe is at a loose end, Leah suggests they brainstorm some ideas to fill her time—perhaps she could try re-enrolling on a business course? Chloe isn’t keen, and eventually snaps as she asks Leah to stop going on about her future.

Chloe confides in Tane that she fears resuming business studies as it reminds her of her father and everything that went wrong with him.

Supportive, Tane proposes that Chloe start with baby steps—what about doing the gym accounts for him?

Chloe suddenly sees a glimmer of hope, and after apologising to Leah, she offers to give Chloe a crash course in accounting software.

Meanwhile, drowning in procrastination, Theo almost gives up on himself until Justin comes to the rescue.

They sit down to do the assignment together, but things have changed since Justin’s day. When did TAFE assignments get so complicated?

As time drags on, Theo struggles to get past the opening lines. To make things worse, he has Justin breathing down his neck, with his mentor coming up with suggestion after suggestion for content for the essay.

Eventually, frustrated with Theo’s slow pace and the looming deadline, Justin offers to write down “the basics” himself first, promising it’ll only take him two minutes…

Reluctantly, Theo hands over his laptop to a gleeful Justin.

However, what Justin produces is much more than just a basic outline for Theo to work from. Some time later, a pleased Justin later hands Theo a fully-fledged, word-perfect assignment.

Justin assures him the essay will get him top marks, but Theo is less than impressed—is Justin really suggesting he submit something he didn’t write?

