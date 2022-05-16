Home and Away Spoilers – Can Nikau save Millie from drowning?

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Nikau and Xander jump into action to try and save Millie from drowning, whilst Mac has a quick decision to make when Tane is injured at Salt…



It didn’t take long for paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) to find his first patient following his arrival in Summer Bay, and he wasn’t even on duty at the time!

Wishing to move to Summer Bay permanently to be close to newfound half-sister Jasmine (Sam Frost), Xander had unfortunately been turned down for a job at the local ambulance station in Yabbie Creek.

Other half-sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) had already been more successful, by scoring a job at Yabbie Creek police station alongside Jasmine’s boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

After talking to Logan (Harley Bonner) who had made enquiries with some of his old colleagues at the base in Reefton Lakes, Jasmine and Xander were heading there when they came across a nasty road accident.

They were shocked to find Logan in the driving seat of one car, with Millie (Zara Zoe) the driver of the other. After asking after her best friend Jo, who had walked off seeking help, Xander went searching only to find Jo’s body lying nearby.

Xander had to keep Millie calm, as he was forced to carry out an emergency procedure in situ to release air from her lungs, and so the truth about her best friend’s death was kept from her.

When Xander followed the team to the hospital, he was upset to learn that no-one had yet informed Millie about Jo, though Rose pointed out that Jo’s next-of-kin had yet to be told, a task that she and Cash were soon faced with.

Xander eventually told Millie the truth, but she was angry that Xander had promised that he would look after them, and she later blamed him for Jo’s death—ordering him to leave.

Millie was placated when Jasmine explained that Jo was dead before they’d even arrived on the scene, which was just as well as Xander visited her the next day with some flowers. Millie apologised, as Xander asked her to tell him about Jo…

As Xander continued to visit Millie over the course of last week, it started to cause some concern for Rose, who commented that Xander could sometimes be a bit too soft when it comes to patients.

This week, wracked with guilt over her best friend’s death, Millie escapes from the hospital and makes her way to the beach in Summer Bay.

Resident volunteer lifeguard Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is on patrol, with a particularly dangerous rip having been observed just off the shore, and calls out to a fully clothed Millie as she makes her way past the danger signs and walks into the ocean!

Nik races after Millie, who soon finds herself struggling to breathe as she’s dragged underwater.

By the time Nik is able to drag an unconscious Millie back onto the beach, club manager John (Shane Withington) has arrived on the scene, and he’s soon followed by Jasmine and Xander, who are frantically searching for Millie after her disappearance from the hospital.

As they battle to save Millie, a desperate Xander takes over the chest compressions.

“Xander feels the need to follow up on the patient after her friend’s death and continues to go above and beyond throughout her recovery,” Luke Van Os told TV Week. “The main focus is the empathy he feels for her and understanding what it feels like to lose someone close to you.”

Xander refuses to give up as time goes on with no sign of life from Millie, and Jasmine begins to worry about her brother’s attachment to his patient.

Will Millie pull through?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) plan to serve payback on PK (Ryan Johnson) backfires when Tane (Ethan Browne) is stabbed!

Having been convinced by PK to host an exclusive poker night for him and some friends, an event which would wipe out her debts completely, Mac was shocked when he told her the house had lost, and she in fact owed the players $100,000.

PK explained that he’d covered the money owed to the players, so Mac’s ‘debt’ only lay with him… and she’d be able to repay him by spending the night with him in his hotel room.

Of course, unbeknownst to Mac, the whole thing was a scam. It’s impossible for the house to lose in poker, and knowing that Mac had little knowledge of the game, PK had been careful to prevent usual hostess Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) from being present at the event.

Mac was disgusted when she learnt the truth the next morning from brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor). Although Mac didn’t go through with sleeping with PK in the end, Mac still felt ashamed about going to his hotel room in the first place, no matter how desperate she felt at the time.

The fact that she’d even considered cheating on Logan, who she’s now realised that she is in love with, was unforgivable in her eyes.

This week, Mac is determined to make PK pay for his disgraceful scam, despite Dean’s warnings, but PK is also on the warpath after Mac’s rejection of him…

“PK wants to win, to control and to come out on top,” Emily told TV Week. “He is a egomaniac who doesn’t like to be told no. He wants revenge for her deception and to make her suffer…”

Mac’s plan is to put on another poker night in order to raise the funds to pay PK back, but she will instead doublecross him and use the money to clear her debt.

Both Dean and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) try to talk her out of it, though Dean’s alternative plan to call in the River Boys is equally as unpopular, and Mac is determined to go ahead with or without them.

PK’s associate Nathan (Ryan Panizza), who was last seen holding Flick captive in the Parata house to ensure she didn’t ruin PK’s scam, later visits Salt to warn Mac against crossing PK—but she laughs at his warning and asks him to leave.

But that evening, two men barge there way into Salt as Dean and Mac are closing up. They order them to the ground at knifepoint, before proceeding to smash the place up as they search for money and other valuables.

When they’re interrupted by Tane and Felicity’s arrival, the distraction sees Dean wrestle one of the intruders to the ground. But as Tane tackles the other, the knife in plunged into him…

As the intruders make their escape, it’s clear that Tane needs urgent medical attention. But taking him to the hospital will only lead to questions which will expose the criminal activity that’s been taking place at Salt.

Their only other option, as Flick suggests, is to call Logan… but doing so will not only expose Mac’s lies to her boyfriend, but also make him an accessory…

“There is a very real and terrifying chance that Tane could die from the stabbing,” Emily continued.

“Being put in a situation where Tane needs urgent medical help, but by doing so reveals the criminal activity that’s been transpiring at Salt is the position Mackenzie is put in.”

Whatever Mac decides it seems that this development won’t be the end, as a recent promo shows Dean calling in the River Boys when a threat is made on his son Jai (River Jarvis)!

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th May (Episode 7793)

Logan and Xander clash over patient care. Millie pulls a disappearing act. Theo reveals his secret talent.

Tuesday 17th May (Episode 7794)

Roo’s positivity pays off tenfold. Is Xander’s kindness becoming dangerous? Nikau’s life goals need saving.

Wednesday 18th May (Episode 7795)

Rose digs the dirt on PK. John resurrects Nikau’s dreams. Mac’s revenge leads to bloodshed.

Thursday 19th May (Episodes 7796-7798)

Nikau’s dreams are in John’s hands. Logan discovers Mac’s secret. Will Tane pay for Mackenzie’s crimes?

Can Logan’s sacrifice save Tane’s life? Mackenzie attacks her tormentor. Dean receives a sickening threat.

Dean plots revenge. Marilyn grounds a frantic Roo. Theo fears he’s in the friend-zone.