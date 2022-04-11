Neighbours Spoilers – Susan discovers Karl’s latest betrayal

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, the fashion week saga continues, as Susan uncovers Karl’s risky financial move, while Mackenzie embarks on a major career change.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 18th April, and in Australia from Thursday 12th May.

Mackenzie becomes a model

Mackenzie initially wanted to work as Montana’s assistant, but when Montana made it clear that she has no need for a second assistant, she had a better ideal – Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) should model instead.

Mac was initially reluctant and didn’t think she had what it takes, having always felt self-conscious about her body. However, Montana assured her that she had the perfect figure, and that she could be a trans role model for “all the other little Mackenzies out there who never thought that they would be celebrated.”

A stunned Mackenzie eventually accepted her idol’s offer.

Her first shoot arrives next week, and she’s nervous as she heads to the makeup chair.

Thankfully, she has her devoted boyfriend Hendrix (Ben Turland) for support, and he assures her that all will be fine.

The shoot is an outstanding success, with Hendrix even helping out as he holds a fan behind her to act as a wind machine, as she looks glamorous in an array of outfits.

Even hard to impress Mick (Joel Creasey) is impressed.

Mackenzie is thrilled that her first shoot has gone so well, and she’s elated to have helped her business idol with one of her flagship events.

However, has she bitten off more than she can chew?

Montana is full of praise for her new model, but she’s as demanding as ever, and the next photoshoot comes around in the blink of an eye. But there’s a problem – it clashes with Mackenzie’s law school classes, but Montana insists that she attend the shoot.

Not wanting to turn down the opportunity or annoy Montana, Mackenzie gets her classmates to cover for her at uni so she can make the promo shoot. However, Hendrix is worried by her blasé attitude towards her education – it’s completely out of character, especially as becoming a lawyer has been her dream for years.

He can’t deny how incredible she does at the shoot, but a part of him also worries that his girlfriend is becoming a bit too self-obsessed.

Is modelling about to change Mackenzie for the worse?

Mackenzie may not be the only Ramsay Street resident modelling for Montana’s event.

Amy Greenway (Jacinta Stapleton) recently won Montana over with her fashion designs, and is set to play a major part in the glitzy event – if the recent revelation that Montana is in financial trouble doesn’t bring the event down.

In need of models to showcase her clothes, Amy sets her sights on Harlow (Gemma Donovan) and Corey (Laurence Boxhall). Obviously this only makes Ned more uncomfortable than ever, as he’s just confessed to Harlow that he’s jealous of her new love interest.

Harlow, however, couldn’t care less about Ned’s discomfort, and is keen to capitalise on the opportunity… that is, until Amy shares some shocking news!

Later, Harlow gives Ned a fiery serve as she begins to work with Amy on the event, and it makes him realise that he has to pull himself together.

He’s attracted to Harlow, but realises that the love and dedication he’s getting from Amy isn’t worth throwing away, and decides to focus on her.

How long will it last?

Susan discovers Karl’s betrayal

Last week saw Karl grow envious of Clive’s (Geoff Paine) plush new apartment. Susan (Jackie Woodburne) was bowled over with it, and it made her consider for the first time that perhaps Ramsay Street isn’t where their future lies. Now, Karl will stop at nothing to give his wife the retirement she deserves.

The pair both agreed that they needed to make their money work harder for them, and Susan suggested that Karl speak to Paul (Stefan Dennis) about investing more money in the tram.

However, when Karl went to find Paul, he overheard him talking to Montana about investing in her new perfume, ‘glaMM by Montanna Marcel’. He quickly donned his best suit and presented himself as a wealthy friend of Paul Robinson who was interested in discussing investment opportunities.

However, when he presented the idea to Susan, she shot it down straight away – there was no way they were going to hand their savings over to a woman they barely know, even if Paul was interested.

This week, Karl makes the risky move of going against Susan’s wishes, handing Montana a cheque for $20,000. Next week, Karl continues to lie to Susan despite Montana’s assurance that he’ll see a fast return.

He’s still feeling confident in his decision, and begins handing out investment advice to anyone who’ll take it.

However, when Clive doesn’t agree with his recommendations, Karl slowly begins to doubt his decision – has he made a mistake, and is it too late for him to make the right choice?

It’s a close call when Susan finds his ripped-up cheque, and thanks him for not investing. However, the reality is he has invested – with the ripped up cheque suggesting that he went back to Montana with even more money!

It isn’t long until Susan discovers the truth, and she understandably feels betrayed.

Susan decides to ask Montana for their money back. The fashionista feels guilty for the ruin she’ll cause them, knowing that she’s in debt and that the tax office are onto her, meaning the Kennedys will never see a return on their investment.

Montana considers giving the money back, but things fall apart when she overhears Susan badmouthing her.

Have Karl and Susan lost their money for good?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8827 – Monday 18th April (UK) / Thursday 12th May (Aus)

Nicolette throws a party to welcome Kiri to the street.

Chloe shares her suspicions around Glen to Nicolette, who agrees.

A desperate Freya turns to her estranged brother Zane to beg for the money.

8828 – Tuesday 19th April (UK) / Monday 16th May (Aus)

Still needing models, Amy sets her sights on Harlow and Corey, leaving Ned very uncomfortable.

Karl starts to question his investment in Montana.

Running out of options, David and Freya are forced to make a shocking decision…

8829 – Wednesday 20th April (UK) / Tuesday 17th May (Aus)

David and Freya make their confession at the police station, and finally discover the identity of their blackmailer.

Ned receives a fiery serve from Harlow.

8830 – Thursday 21st April (UK) / Wednesday 18th May (Aus)

David and Freya are surrounded by support, but their meeting with the lawyers is painful.

Mackenzie basks in Montana’s praise, but panics when her next photoshoot conflicts with law school. Will she choose her degree or modelling?

Karl’s nervous about lying to Susan over his investment.

8831 – Friday 22nd April (UK) / Thursday 19th May (Aus)

Feeling betrayed by Karl, Susan decides to ask Montana for their money back, but Montana soon overhears Susan badmouthing her.

Chloe and Nicolette team up when they see Glen acting strange around Kiri.

Mackenzie’s increasingly blasé attitude towards school worries Hendrix. Is she becoming self-obsessed?