Next week on Neighbours in the UK, jealousy gets the better of Ned when he sees Harlow with Corey, while a spark forms between Kiri and Chloe – how will Nicolette react?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 11th April, and in Australia from Wednesday 4th May.

Next week, love is in the air across Ramsay Street, but nothing comes easy to any of the potential pairings.

Ned is jealous of Harlow and Corey

Ned (Ben Hall) spent most of his polyamorous relationship with Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) and Levi (Richie Morris) wanting Amy all to himself. Eventually, Amy put things on hold to spend more time with her recently returned daughter Zara (Freya Van Dyke), but as their pause got longer and longer, Ned was left thinking that things were about to fizzle out entirely.

Just before Ned headed to River Bend, Amy finally told him she was ready for them to give things another go – and, with Levi out of the picture, he would have her all to himself for the first time.

Of course, things weren’t that easy. While he was on the disastrous trip away, he and Harlow (Jemma Donovan) found themselves lost in the bush. Their time together uncovered an unexpected spark, and they slept together. However, soon after they returned to Erinsborough, Ned decided to give things with Amy another go.

Yet despite finally having all of Amy’s attention, he’s spent the past couple of weeks pining after Harlow, who headed to London and started ignoring his calls and texts.

There she met a charismatic young backpacker by the name of Corey (Laurence Boxhall), and next week Corey makes a surprise appearance in Erinsborough, having seemingly been so taken by their brief encounter that he flies half way around the world to visit her.

Now that Harlow is back in Erinsborough, Ned is keen to clear the air with her, but he can’t get a minute alone with her.

Instead, Harlow spends time with Corey – he’s good company, and his friendship is the perfect distraction from everything going on with Ned. Yet when everyone assumes that they’re an item, the awkwardness continues. She also learns that Ned told Kyle about their night together, and she’s not happy.

To make matters worse, Amy, who almost discovered Ned’s secret when she read a text from Harlow asking him to leave her alone, is oblivious to the truth and is determined to repair the rift between Ned and Harlow.

Then, on a night out, the temperature rises as everyone heads to the dance floor, and it looks like it’s going to be hard for Ned and Harlow to fight their lingering attraction.

Days later, when Ned sees Harlow and Corey together again, he struggles to hide his jealousy.

He tells Harlow that he’s jealous of them, but his confession only angers her – she berates him for his admission, considering he decided to get back with Amy. They resolve to keep their distance from each other, but it’s clear the feelings between them remain.

Will Nicolette and Kiri kiss?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, another love triangle could be about to blow up.

Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) has recently moved into No. 24, joining Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) in the new share house.

Nicolette was initially horrified by the idea of having Kiri as a neighbour, considering their brief but turbulent history, but decides to make the most of the awkward situation and opts to be her true authentic self with the hope of eventually winning Kiri over.

Next week, Nicolette hears that Kiri is coming to a street beach trip, so invites herself along.

Kiri eventually softens in her attitude towards Nicolette, helped along by Chloe filled her in on everything Nicolette was going through during the baby stealing saga, and the pair decide to be friends. Nicolette is happy with the progress, but it seems that someone else could be about to get in their way – Chloe.

It wasn’t that long ago that Chloe and Nicolette were engaged, but now they’re barely even friends. Chloe was desperate for them to get back together, but now seems to have accepted that they don’t have a future together.

So, now that Chloe and Kiri are living under the same roof, could they be Ramsay Street’s next hot couple? Mackenzie noticed a spark between them from the very first moment, but Chloe denied it. However, as the roomies spend more time together, it looks like Mac was onto something.

As they enjoy a night of yoga at No. 24, the chemistry between them is sizzling. As they get closer and closer, they keep finding themselves on the edge of something more.

They eventually confess that there’s a shared attraction, but agree that they shouldn’t go there considering their shared history with Nicolette.

However, it’s easier said than done…

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8822 – Monday 11th April (UK) / Wednesday 4th May (Aus)

Ned is keen to clear the air with Harlow, as an oblivious Amy tries to win her over.

Aaron reels after hearing David’s confession and goes to Freya for answers.

Kiri’s attitude towards Nicolette softens during the beach trip, but it seems Chloe’s got eyes for Kiri too.

8823 – Tuesday 12th April (UK) / Thursday 5th May (Aus)

Roxy and Kyle are heading to Darwin, but not without a farewell party.

Harlow distracts herself from Ned with Corey, but when she and Ned head to the dance floor, will they be able to fight their attraction?

8824 – Wednesday 13th April (UK) / Monday 9th May (Aus)

Paul is reluctant to invest in Montana’s cosmetics line, and asks John Wong to look into her affairs.

Karl he goes to see Montana with a $20k cheque. Will he go against Susan’s wishes?

Seeing Harlow and Corey together, the green-eyed monster appears in Ned, but he gets a bad reaction when he admits his jealousy to Harlow.

Amy is desperate to make a good impression at the soiree turns into a fashion disaster.

8825 – Thursday 14th April (UK) / Tuesday 10th May (Aus)

Paul’s discovered Montana’s secret: she’s been cooking the books for years, a fact he uses to his advantage to bring Terese down.

Chemistry sizzling, Chloe and Kiri keep finding themselves on the edge of something more.

Karl has a sense of financial pride after investing in Montana’s cosmetic line, unaware she’s on the brink of financial collapse.

8826 – Friday 15th April (UK) / Wednesday 11th May (Aus)

Paul’s masterplan is underway, and Montana’s actions leave Terese surprised and distressed.

The ransom deadline is fast approaching; Aaron, David and Freya are dangerously short.

Getting closer and closer with Kiri, Glen’s terrified he’ll slip up and reveal the truth.