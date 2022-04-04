Neighbours Spoilers – Montana Marcel unveiled as a fraud!

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Paul discovers that Montana has been cooking the books for years, and it’ll have consequences for Terese, Leo and the Kennedys.

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 11th April, and in Australia from Wednesday 4th May.

Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok) has certainly ruffled a few feathers since she arrived in Erinsborough a few weeks ago.

She is holding one of her famed Fashion Week events in Melbourne, and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) have been wooing her to host it at Lassiters and the Leo’s (Tim Kano) vineyard. Yet she was thoroughly unimpressed with their attempts – not helped by Mick’s (Joel Creasey) sabotage – and it took Leo’s charm, good looks and certain other skills to win her around.

Now preparations for the event are fully underway. Colour schemes, models, venues, stage designs; there’s a lot to organise, and somehow most of Ramsay Street ends up pitching in to help.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) initially promised to keep his distance from the event, throwing his support behind Terese and Chloe to manage it. However, recent episodes have seen him wine and dine Montana at the vineyard, both of them equally impressed by the other’s business acumen.

This week (UK: Wednesday 6th April / Aus: Thursday 28th April), Paul is shocked when he stumbles upon Leo and Montana kissing at the vineyard, and suddenly his respect for the fashion mogul vanishes.

Having already heard that Montana propositioned Leo, he jumps to the wrong conclusion about them, and his actions end up putting Lassiters’ hosting of the event at risk. He accuses Montana of taking advantage of his son, and she calls the event off, even threatening the hotel with legal action.

Thankfully, Terese scrambles to save the event, and things are back on – but Paul’s accusations only serve to bring Montana and Leo closer together, and it looks like actual romance may now be growing between the pair.

Then, next week, (UK: From Wednesday 13th April / Aus: From Monday 9th May), Paul considers investing in Montana’s new cosmetics line – the same one that Karl recently decided to invest in. However, he’s still unsure about her after the way she treated Leo, and wants to know more about her before deciding whether to part with his cash.

He gets private investigator John Wong (Harry Tseng) to look into her, and what he finds will have consequences for a number of Ramsay Street favourites.

It could be too late for Karl, who goes against Susan’s wishes and comes to Montana with a cheque for $20,000. He’s feeling great about the investment; it’s given him a sense of financial pride and makes him believe he’ll finally be able to give Susan the retirement she deserves. He keeps the news from Susan, waiting for the right time…

But in reality, he’s just made a huge mistake, as John Wong makes a shock discovery!

Montana has been cooking the books for years, and the tax office has finally started looking into her. She’s on the brink of financial collapse.

Montana is terrified that Paul will cancel Fashion Week and her finances will end up in an even worse state, but Paul has a proposition for her. He still wants her to hold the event, but asks her to rack up sky high expenses, so that Terese will cop the heat when the whole thing falls apart.

Plus he has one more demand – she has to end things with Leo.

Backed into a corner, Montana has no choice but to agree to his wishes. Leo is stunned at the breakup, and the spiralling expenses soon leave Terese distressed.

Paul Robinson is back in control!

Elsewhere next week, Aaron (Matt Wilson) reels after David (Takaya Honda) confesses to what he and Freya (Pheobe Roberts) did – or rather, didn’t do – in River Bend. He leaves David alone as he goes to Freya for answers, and it leaves David fearful that his husband will never see him in the same way again.

However, when Aaron gets back, he assures David he still loves him, and they’ll get through this together.

Yet things soon escalate for David and Freya. David has already received two threatening notes, but now the mystery figure is blackmailing them and has requested money to stay silent. The ransom deadline is fast approaching, and they’re dangerously short on the cash they need.

They consider pawning off treasured items, but Freya has a mysterious option up her sleeve. She’s reluctant, but desperate times call for desperate measures…

Who will she turn to for help?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8822 – Monday 11th April (UK) / Wednesday 4th May (Aus)

Ned is keen to clear the air with Harlow, as an oblivious Amy tries to win her over.

Aaron reels after hearing David’s confession and goes to Freya for answers.

Kiri’s attitude towards Nicolette softens during the beach trip, but it seems Chloe’s got eyes for Kiri too.

8823 – Tuesday 12th April (UK) / Thursday 5th May (Aus)

Roxy and Kyle are heading to Darwin, but not without a farewell party.

Harlow distracts herself from Ned with Corey, but when she and Ned head to the dance floor, will they be able to fight their attraction?

8824 – Wednesday 13th April (UK) / Monday 9th May (Aus)

Paul is reluctant to invest in Montana’s cosmetics line, and asks John Wong to look into her affairs.

Karl he goes to see Montana with a $20k cheque. Will he go against Susan’s wishes?

Seeing Harlow and Corey together, the green-eyed monster appears in Ned, but he gets a bad reaction when he admits his jealousy to Harlow.

Amy is desperate to make a good impression at the soiree turns into a fashion disaster.

8825 – Thursday 14th April (UK) / Tuesday 10th May (Aus)

Paul’s discovered Montana’s secret: she’s been cooking the books for years, a fact he uses to his advantage to bring Terese down.

Chemistry sizzling, Chloe and Kiri keep finding themselves on the edge of something more.

Karl has a sense of financial pride after investing in Montana’s cosmetic line, unaware she’s on the brink of financial collapse.

8826 – Friday 15th April (UK) / Wednesday 11th May (Aus)

Paul’s masterplan is underway, and Montana’s actions leave Terese surprised and distressed.

The ransom deadline is fast approaching; Aaron, David and Freya are dangerously short

Getting closer and closer with Kiri, Glen’s terrified he’ll slip up and reveal the truth.