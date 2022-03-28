Next week on Neighbours in the UK, David’s paranoia grows after he receives a second threatening note, this time mentioning his family – who knows what he’s done, and what do they want?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 4th April, and in Australia from Tuesday 26th April.

David (Takaya Honda) has been haunted since his experience at River Bend, where a split second decision not to treat Gareth (Jack Pearson) has turned his life upside down and made him question who he is.

He and Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) drove to the remote resort of River Bend hoping to mend their differences with their respective partners, but instead stumbled upon Aaron (Matt Wilson) unconscious and bloodied, having taken a battering at the hands of Freya’s (Phoebe Roberts) ex Gareth.

Gareth himself had been flung through the windscreen of the River Bend van after Freya crashed it, and was in a bad way. David initially rushed to save him, but when Freya told him that it was Gareth who had attacked Aaron and kidnapped her, he made the shock decision not to intubate Gareth to help keep him alive.

Although David knows that Gareth likely wouldn’t have survived his injuries, he also knows that he swore an oath to save lives. Now that the coroner’s inquest is pushing him and Freya to explain why they didn’t intubate, and why there wasn’t an airway tube, or OPA (oropharyngeal airway), in David’s first aid kit, he’s terrified that he’s going to slip up.

But maybe it isn’t David who has slipped up. Someone knows his secret, but how?

This week (UK: Thursday 31st March / Aus: Thursday 21st April), he and Freya are spooked when they think that Dean is listening into their conversation. He interrupts them right in the middle of a heated discussion about the River Bend events, and they’re left unsure about exactly what he overheard.

Plus Kyle (Chris Milligan) seems to have figured out that something is going on, especially after David froze and failed to help him as he choked on an olive last week. He may think that Freya is entirely at fault and is pressuring David over something, but he’s definitely onto them.

At the end of this week, David returns to the hospital to find a note on his desk. “I know what you did.”

Would either Kyle or a heartbroken Dean be the one to put the threatening note on David’s desk? Or has someone else discovered their secret?

Early next week (UK: Monday 4th April / Aus : Tuesday 26th April), David rushes to Freya to warn her about the note. She reluctantly admits that Emma, Gareth’s ex who recently accosted her in Lassiters, is looking for answers on why they didn’t treat him, and that their confrontation may have left her suspicious.

Freya slipped up and said to Emma, “if anything we did you a favour”, giving her a major hint that she and David did have something to do with Gareth’s death.

David is furious – Freya has been so worried that he’d be the one to slip up, but in reality it might have been her who’s put their secret in jeopardy.

There are multiple suspects, and David has no idea who he can trust. He starts to get paranoid, and wonder if someone on Ramsay Street could be responsible, accosting them with questions.

Freya begs David to trust her that everything will be okay, but he can’t; he no longer trusts her, or anyone else for that matter!

Later next week, David is still wracked with guilt for what he did. This only grows when he receives a second threatening note, and this time it mentions his family.

He accosts Dean, now suspecting him to be the blackmailer, but the hospital cleaner seems to know nothing about it.

As David’s paranoia builds, Freya decides to take action. David threw the airway tube into the bush after they decided not to use it to treat Gareth, and if the police were ever to find it, their whole story would fall apart.

She takes him back to River Bend to search for it, but they’re looking for a needle in a haystack. Will they strike lucky?

And how on earth do they deal with the faceless threat back in Erinsborough? Plus, with Aaron also now noticing how weird the pair are acting, how long can David keep this a secret from his loved ones?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8817 – Monday 4th April (UK) / Tuesday 26th April (Aus)

David fears the note means someone knows what he and Freya did to Gareth, and Freya admits she may have made Emma suspicious.

Levi is happy after his lovely date with Freya, but takes it personally when she returns in a bad mood.

Kyle reveals they’ve decided to leave Erinsborough.

8818 – Tuesday 5th April (UK) / Wednesday 27th April (Aus)

Amy starts ignoring the Drinks Diva van as she gets caught up in Fashion Week, and considers selling it.

Ned is worried that Amy is making another snap decision, and their frustrations with each other boil over.

Gemma and Adam offer Kyle and Roxy a house in Darwin – the move is really happening!

8819 – Wednesday 6th April (UK) / Thursday 28th April (Aus)

Roxy is shocked when Gemma helps her realise she’s pregnant.

Paul is immediately suspicious of Montana and Leo’s relationship. He catches them in a moment of passion and leaps to a damning conclusion.

Karl feels inadequate after seeing Clive’s luxurious penthouse – what will he do to give Susan the lifestyle she’s always wanted?

8820 – Thursday 7th April (UK) / Monday 2nd May (Aus)

David receives another threatening note mentioning his family. How will he and Freya deal with the threat?

Karl is eager to build his wealth, and chances upon Montana Marcel. Will he invest in her newest startup?

Terese scrambles to salvage Fashion Week, as Paul tries to get back into Montana’s good books.

8821 – Friday 8th April (UK) / Tuesday 3rd May (Aus)

David accuses Dean of being his blackmailer, while Aaron notes his husband’s paranoia.

Mackenzie pitches herself as a Fashion Week intern, but Montana suggests she model instead.

Kiri’s arrival on Ramsay Street stirs up Nicolette’s feelings, and she’s determined to be her real self.