Next week on Neighbours in the UK, will Karl go against Susan’s wishes and risk everything as he tries to set them up for a more lavish retirement?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 4th April, and in Australia from Tuesday 26th April.

Karl and Susan Kennedy moved into 28 Ramsay Street way back in 1994, alongside their children, Libby (Kym Valentine), Malcolm (Benjamin McNair) and Billy (Jesse Spencer).

While their kids may have flown the nest, Karl and Susan have been mainstays on Ramsay Street for close to 30 years – and while both have moved off the street into apartments during their various marital problems, they have always found their way back to each other, and to No 28.

The archway leading to their house has to be one of the most recognisable sights on Australian television, and the place has seen its fair share of drama both inside and out.

Karl and Susan have taken in a revolving door of children and teens in their decades in Erinsborough – including a now all grown up Toadie (Ryan Moloney) back in the late ’90s – with Hendrix (Ben Turland) their most recent ‘foster child’, but could all that be about to come to an end?

Next week, Karl, Susan and some of their closest friends secure an invite to Clive Gibbons’ (Geoff Paine) luxury apartment – the purchase of which is presumably why Clive has barely been seen on Ramsay Street in 2022.

They’re blown away by what they see. It’s plush, luxurious, the perfect place for a successful doctor and Erinsborough Hospital senior manager to live as he edges closer to retirement.

While Susan, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) are all blown over by the place, Karl seems on edge. He finds plenty of faults with Clive’s luxury pad, despite its lavish furniture, plush decor, and beautiful deck overlooking the trees below.

It turns out he’s jealous – the evening has made him feel inadequate. While he and Susan have a perfectly pleasant life in suburban Melbourne, he starts to question whether that’s really what Susan wants.

As they edge closer to retirement, has he done enough to secure the lifestyle that his wife has always wanted?

As next week goes on, the thought lingers in Karl’s mind, and the famously frugal doctor decides he wants to build his wealth so that he and Susan can retire in style and enjoy their golden years to the fullest.

Enter, Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok). The fashion mogul has recently disrupted the lives of numerous Erinsborough residents as she searches for a location to hold her glitzy fashion week.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) have spent recent weeks trying to woo her into holding the event at Lassiters, and it required Leo’s (Tim Kano) smooth talking, and certain other skills, for them to eventually bag the tender.

Karl overhears Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Montana talking, and he realises that Montana could be the perfect person to help his dreams come true. Swapping his lycra cycling shorts for a suit and tie, he approaches Montana at The Waterhole and pitches her an idea – he wants to invest in her newest startup!

Sadly for Karl, there’s a stumbling block – Susan! When he tells her of his plans, she’s sensible enough to see that it may not be the best decision to invest their money in the business of a woman they barely know, and shuts the idea down.

However, Karl doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity, and is determined to give them the retirement of their dreams. Will he go against Susan’s wishes and risk their savings?

While we believe this storyline was plotted before Neighbours’ cancellation was officially announced, fans are already speculating that the show’s final episodes could see Karl and Susan decide to leave Ramsay Street for pastures new.

Could Karl’s desire for a better life be the beginning of the end for the couple’s time in Erinsborough, and the first signs that the show is drawing to a close?

The cast are set to film Neighbours’ final episode in June, with the episode expected to air in August in the UK, and in September or October in Australia.

Paul catches Leo and Montana kissing

Karl isn’t the only person catching Montana’s eye next week.

She and Leo have already slept together, after Montana agreed to give Lassiters the Fashion Week tender if he joined her in the bedroom. Leo assured Terese and Chloe that he rejected Montana’s indecent proposal, and that Lassiters won the tender through its credentials alone, but in reality he gave in to temptation.

Now he’s got no choice but to keep up the act, as Montana refuses to let him back out of their rendezvous, and Leo realises that she’s entirely in control.

David (Takaya Honda) advises his brother to shut things down before it’s too late, but Leo has no idea how to end things without ruining Lassiters’ chances of hosting the glitzy event.

Next week, Paul learns the truth about Montana propositioning Leo, and he’s immediately suspicious of their relationship.

He catches them in a moment of passion at the vineyard and leaps to a damning conclusion.

With Paul Robinson on the attack, is Fashion Week about to come crashing down?

A new career for Mackenzie?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) asks Terese if she can be an unpaid intern at Fashion Week, hoping it’ll give her a chance to get close to Montana.

Terese says yes, but Mackenzie soon finds that Montana has no desire for a second assistant, when she already has Mick (Joel Creasey). Instead, Montana suggests that Mackenzie model at the event.

Mac is unsure – it’s completely out of her comfort zone – but soon finds herself drawn in. Is it her turn to rock the catwalk?

