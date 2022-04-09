Home and Away Spoilers – Karen’s love life becomes Dean’s nightmare

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Karen and Brett’s renewed relationship brings untold horrors for Dean, whilst news of Ari’s death filters around the bay…

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) have spent the past couple of weeks trying to play cupid for Dean’s mother Karen (Georgia Adamson), after it was revealed that she was running away from a marriage proposal.

Dean had been concerned to learn that his mother was missing, and after days of making enquiries, Karen unexpectedly turned up in Summer Bay to order him to stop stalking her!

After Dean overheard a worrying phone call, Karen was forced to admit that she was hiding from her boyfriend of a year, Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane), after he had popped the question.

Naturally, the fact that Karen ran for the hills would have us expect Brett to be a nightmare. But nothing could have been further from the truth—he’s the perfect gentleman!

When Dean invited Brett to the bay, he quickly saw through Karen’s pretence that she had moved on, despite her planting a kiss on a surprised John (Shane Withington) to demonstrate the fact.

Rather than give up, Brett patiently explained that he’d be waiting for her call once she’d stopped freaking out. It was clear by this point that Karen’s issues were more about her own confidence, not believing she was good enough Brett.

Ziggy’s online sleuthing revealed that Brett really was a decent man, being a volunteer firefighter and a kids’ footy coach, and Dean realised that Karen was facing entirely new territory—she’s always gone for losers before now.

Dean could already see how being with Brett had changed Karen, particularly when she came home with a load of fresh ingredients to serve up a proper home-cooked meal (the fact that it ended up tasting disgusting was beside the point!).

When Dean invited Brett to dinner, it ended in disaster as Karen persisted in pushing Brett away, to the point where it seemed he’d finally given up after Karen gave him his ring back. Karen later explained that she made a decision to never let another bloke hurt her, but Dean told her that it was OK for her to be happy.

Karen finally invited Brett back to the farmhouse to sort things out, but things were awkward between the pair until Dean gave them a pretty big topic of conversation—the fact that Karen had met recently her grandson Jai (River Jarvis) for the very first time. As the two started to converse, Dean left them to it.

This week, Dean returns to the house to find out how things are going between Karen and Brett, but it seems their reunion has gone a little too well for Dean’s liking.

Dean’s horrified when he catches Karen coming out of Jai’s bedroom, wrapped up in nothing but Jai’s duvet, after a heavy make-up session with Brett.

If the fact that his mother was having sex in his 7-year-old son’s bed wasn’t enough for Dean, Karen inadvertently lets the duvet slip to the floor, giving Dean more of an eyeful then he bargained for.

When a post-coital Brett then makes an appearance, wrapped in just a towel, Dean shudders as Brett gives him a big hug to thank him for getting him and Karen back together. Dean comments that he’s heading off to stick his head in the lawnmower, whilst Brett and Karen head back into the bedroom for another round…

Brett and Karen put together another awful meal for Dean and Ziggy that evening, complete with Karen’s choice of the finest wine, and it seems the couple are back on track. But as Ziggy and Dean continue to cringe at the PDA overload, they’re left wondering just how long Karen and Brett are planning to stick around…

Dean unsuccessfully tries to broach the subject the next day, and when Karen and Brett join Dean and Ziggy at Salt for lunch, there’s immediate panic when Karen starts talking about redecorating Jai’s room… they could perhaps do with some new bedding too.

Are Dean, Ziggy and Bella about to find themselves with two unexpected housemates?

Meanwhile, there’s finally some good news for Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) after some pretty stressful weeks.

Catching up with mate Theo (Matt Evans) and Justin (James Stewart) when they drop into Salt, he informs them that not only has he accepted grandad Alf’s (Ray Meagher) apology and moved back into the house, but he’s also now graduated from his TAFE course in Hospitality Management!

Ryder wasn’t able to attend the graduation itself due to his work commitments, but Theo insists on taking a photo of Ryder with his certificate.

The mood is soon broken however when Alf rings Ryder to tell him about Ari’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) death.

The news hits Ryder hard; he wants to be there for his ex-girlfriend—Ari’s stepdaughter Chloe (Sam Barrett)—but doesn’t think she’d appreciate hearing from him after their messy breakup.

Theo convinces Ryder to at least text her, but Ryder decides they need to do something to show their support for both Chloe and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo). It’s time to get their thinking caps on.

Ryder’s glad to hear that Alf has rallied everyone together for lunch, the community spirit is strong and they’re bound to be able to find a way to help the Paratas. But Ryder’s annoyed to learn that the gathering is in fact to commemorate his graduation.

Back at work, a distracted Ryder finds a kindred spirit in co-worker Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) when he learns that she lost her father when she was young.

With Ryder losing his own father Evan (Cameron Daddo) less than a year ago, Ari’s death has brought it all back to him, and he asks Flick whether things ever get any easier.

Theo then drops in to tell Ryder that he’s thought of the perfect way to show their support to the Paratas!

The shock of Ari’s death also hits hard for his ex, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir). When Dean comes over to the apartment to confront doctor Logan (Harley Bonner) about his friend’s death, Mac enters the room in tears, having overheard their conversation.

Unaware of Mac’s history with Ari, Logan is somewhat confused by her reaction, but he and Ziggy give Mac and Dean some space to talk.

Mac explains that she’d hoped to one day have a proper conversation with Ari about what happened between them, but now she’s never going to get that chance.

Outside, Logan asks if he’s missing something, and Ziggy fills him in—he’d known there was a previous relationship which involved Mac losing a baby, but he had no idea it was with Ari.

Mac tries to put a brace face on in front of Logan and avoids talking with him, but when Logan later finds Mac crying in the storeroom at work, she realises she can’t keep the truth about her feelings from him…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th April (Episode 7741)

Karen and Brett’s reunion goes a little too well. Ari makes a life or death decision. Mia’s dreams are shattered.

Tuesday 12th April (Episode 7742)

Will Ari get his dying wish? Mia’s dream is short-lived. Are Karen and Brett moving in?

Wednesday 13th April (Episode 7743)

Dean looks for someone to blame. Logan discovers Mackenzie’s romantic history. Ryder stomps on Alf’s kind gesture.

Thursday 14th April (Episode 7744)

Theo and Ryder use their videos for good. Will Cash have a change of heart and home? Felicity gives Ryder some wise words.

Friday 15th April (Episode 7745)

Mia says goodbye to her past and future. Nikau and Tane find their warrior strength through pain. Will Jasmine make room for Cash?