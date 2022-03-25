Next week on Neighbours in the UK, Nicolette is stunned to discover that her recent fling is about to move in with her ex – how will she cope with Kiri living on Ramsay Street?

These scenes air in the UK from Monday 28th March, and in Australia from Monday 18th April.

It’s easy to forget that Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) were engaged.

Nicolette developed a crush on the Lassiters manager shortly after arriving in Erinsborough, but as Chloe was then happily married to Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards / Don Hany), nothing could ever come of it – not that stopped Nic from forming a fierce rivalry with Pierce, and making her feelings for him crystal clear!

Then, when Nicolette discovered that Pierce was cheating on Chloe with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), she orchestrated for Chloe to learn the truth, leading to their marriage breakdown and eventual divorce.

Unfortunately, Chloe and Nicolette’s friendship fractured soon after, with Chloe furious that Nic knew about the affair and decided not to tell her directly

After Chloe’s mum Fay (Zoe Bertram) died a little over a year ago, Chloe finally turned to Nicolette for support, and the two ended up sharing a kiss. Nicolette was initially worried that Chloe’s feelings were born out of her grief, but Chloe assured her that the feelings were real, and the two finally ended up together.

However, it didn’t take long for Chloe’s doubts to set in. Nicolette proposed, and Chloe awkwardly accepted, but was worried that she was making a mistake.

When her old flame Leo (Tim Kano) returned to town, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Pierce used him as way to drive a wedge between the pair, and their plan worked perfectly – Chloe and Leo spent the night at the vineyard, and Chloe awoke unable to remember whether she’d slept with him. It transpired that she hadn’t, but Nicolette still felt betrayed and ended things.

She has kept her distance from Chloe ever since, despite Chloe’s myriad apologies and insistence that she really did love Nic.

Then, a few weeks ago, Nicolette headed to River Bend, where she met Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson), the resort’s boss. There was an instant spark between the pair, and they kissed, but their new romance was rudely interrupted when disaster struck and Aaron was brutally battered by Freya’s (Phoebe Roberts) ex, Gareth (Jack Pearson).

This week, Kiri made a surprise visit to Erinsborough, hoping to track Nicolette down.

Nicolette was delighted to see her again, and they enjoyed rekindling their connection. Unfortunately, Nic has no idea that Kiri is actually Glen’s (Richard Huggett) daughter, and Glen is scared that if she sticks around, she’ll discover the truth. So, he tried to sabotage things by telling Kiri all about Nicolette’s past misdemeanours!

While he then tried to put things right – confessing to Nicolette that he’d been the one who told Kiri her secrets and organising a romantic rendezvous for the pair – Nicolette saw red and pushed him into the Lassiters pond, which cemented in Kiri’s mind that Nicolette wasn’t someone she was looking for romance with.

Nicolette was devastated, but Jane (Annie Jones) tried to reassure her that things may not have worked out anyway. So, Nic tries to get on with life and put Kiri out of her mind.

However, that could be easier said than done, as the coming weeks see Kiri put down roots in Erinsborough.

Next week, Glen is shocked when he finds out that Leo has hired Kiri as the vineyard’s new Events Manager! What are the chances? Now he’s got no escape – he’s going to have to work with his daughter every day, and he’s terrified that he’s going to slip up and reveal his secret.

Elsewhere, Chloe ends up forming a fast friendship with the newcomer. Now that she’s decided to turn No. 24 into a share house, and with a spare room yet to fill, she offers Kiri a space in the house. Suddenly Glen is going to be seeing her at work and in the street.

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) sees how well Chloe and Kiri are getting on, and wonders whether there could be a romantic spark between them – however, Chloe hadn’t even considered the possibility; she’s only interested in her as a friend and housemate.

Then, Nicolette learns of the new development, and can’t believe it. Her ex and her latest failed fling are about to live under the same roof. What a disaster!

Kiri considers backing out, until Chloe wins her over with an honest insight into her history with Nicolette. Jane also helps Nicolette see that Kiri living on Ramsay Street could give her a chance to redeem herself in Kiri’s eyes, and suddenly Nic is okay with it all.

Of course, none of the girls realise is that the person most rocked by the move is Glen. Having recently demonstrated his inner Paul Robinson by driving a wedge between Nic and Kiri, will he have any other tricks up his sleeve to banish Kiri from the street?

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

8812 – Monday 28th March (UK) / Monday 18th April (Aus)

Leo is shocked by Montana’s indecent proposal, and needs time to think about her offer. Terese refuses to let Leo go through with it, just as she finds out they won the tender…

Harlow arrives in London, and a brief flirtation with a stranger puts in her in a good mood. However, the fun ends when she realises she’s lost Prue’s diary.

Ned is increasingly distracted by thoughts of Harlow, and it’s affecting things with Amy, who worries he doesn’t want kids with her.

8813 – Tuesday 29th March (UK) / Tuesday 19th April (Aus)

Roxy’s invited half of Ramsay Street to her pregnancy test even though it could be negative. Kyle tells everyone not to come, but Roxy is furious!

Harlow has a drink with Corey, and discovers that Harriet has stolen her mother’s diary.

Ned steels himself to have a difficult conversation with Amy.

8814 – Wednesday 30th March (UK) / Wednesday 20th April (Aus)

Will Harlow burn her mother’s diary, and will she throw away her connection with Corey thanks to her preoccupation with Ned?

Kyle and Roxy struggle to absorb the devastating news their only chance at a biological child together has been destroyed. But Roxy has some news of her own!

Chloe and Terese struggle to get their ideas for Fashion Week over the line with Montana, and decide to use Leo’s charm to their advantage, unaware he’s now enjoying a secret tryst with Montana.

8815 – Thursday 31st March (UK) / Thursday 21st April (Aus)

When Paul wines and dines Montana Marcel, causing Leo and Terese worry about his motives. Is he interested in her romantically?

With Aaron being discharged from hospital, life is getting back to normal for David – but has Mick heard him and Freya discussing their questionable actions?

Glen is thrown into a tailspin when he finds out Leo has hired Kiri at the vineyard. How can he work with his daughter every day?

8816 – Friday 1st April (UK) / Monday 25th April (Aus)

Nicolette is rattled by the prospect of Kiri moving in with Chloe, but Jane helps Nicolette see this as a chance to redeem herself.

Leo worries about what he’s gotten himself into when Montana won’t let him back out of a rendezvous.

With Curtis by her side, Shannon overcomes her nerves and gets her hearing tested.

The Gareth nightmare isn’t over for David – who knows his secret?