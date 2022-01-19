Neighbours Spoilers – Leo struggles after Britney’s death

Coming up next week on Neighbours, Paul and Terese are on the road to reconciliation, but will they be derailed by Terese’s feelings for Glen? Meanwhile, Leo struggles with his new normal, with disastrous consequences.

These scenes air in the UK from Tuesday 24th January, and in Australia from Friday 28th January.

Paul and Terese get closer to reconciliation

Paul (Stefan Dennis) suffered a lacerated liver and almost died when a telegraph pole smashed through the Flamingo Bar in this week’s dramatic episodes.

The severity of his injuries meant he wasn’t able to attend Britney’s (Montana Cox) memorial service, leaving him heartbroken that he couldn’t support Leo (Tim Kano) on such a difficult day.

However, if one good thing came out of the tragedy, it was that it made Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) realise just how much she still cares for Paul.

It’s just a few weeks since Terese suffered her own near death experience, when she was left clinging to the roof of Lassiters. The incident left Paul shocked at how close he came to losing her, and now Paul’s brush with death has made Terese realised that she really does want to repair their marriage.

This week, she makes the decision to move into Paul’s Lassiters penthouse so she can take care of him. Paul is overjoyed that she’s moving in, but he manages to keep his cool, knowing that he’ll just overwhelm her if he comes on too strong.

Terese has mixed feelings about moving in, with guilt playing a big part in her decision. She sees herself as responsible for the accident, as she hesitated in evacuating the partygoers from the Flamingo Bar, but also feels guilty about her growing feelings for Glen (Richard Huggett).

However, as she cares for Paul in the coming days, the spark that brought them together in the first place begins to return. When Glen makes a shock confession, their shared anger towards him brings them even closer together.

Next week, Terese continues to enjoy taking care of Paul, but remains conflicted. Paul, meanwhile, feels better than ever about their relationship and truly believes they’re on the path to reconciliation.

Wanting to make the most of the situation, he convinces Terese to return to marriage counselling. Their last attempt was far from a success, but this time they’re in a better state and their clear heads allow them to get to the crux of their issues.

Paul even opens up about his mother’s long illness and eventual death, and he explains how much he acted out during that time. Is the trauma from that experience partly to blame for Paul’s questionable behaviour over the years?

In the episode airing on Friday 28th January in the UK, and the following week in Australia, Terese makes a confession of her own. She admits to Paul that she only moved into his apartment out of guilt, and finally confesses her feelings for Glen.

She’s expecting Paul to react badly, but nonetheless wants to be honest with him. However, she’s surprised when he gives her nothing but support and understanding.

Has Paul really turned a corner?

Leo struggles after Britney’s death

The telegraph poll that crashed through the roof of the Flamingo Bar has uprooted Leo’s life and turned everything upside-down.

Britney, the woman with whom he had a brief but passionate relationship when living in New York, made a shock arrival in Erinsborough last year when she turned up with his baby. They agreed to raise baby Abigail together, but it wasn’t long before their feelings for each other returned, and they shared a passionate kiss on the day of Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Kyle’s (Chris Milligan) wedding.

Tragically, Britney died in the storm. Leo is now faced with the prospect of raising Abigail alone, whilst grieving the woman he had just fallen back in love with.

In next week’s episodes, the task of juggling work and Abigail begins to take its toll on Leo.

All he can think about is Britney’s death, and, when he learns that Terese’s negligence meant that the Flamingo Bar wasn’t evacuated in a timely manner, he makes the decision to sue Lassiters. He knows it won’t bring Britney back, but he wants to make someone pay for what’s happened.

By the end of the week, he’s burning himself out. The cleanup operation at the vineyard, the newborn baby, and his anger over Terese’s actions all become too much for him, and he’s not giving anything his full attention.

David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) – who spent weeks caring for Abigail during the baby swap saga – are more than happy to lend a hand, but Leo insists that he can look after her himself.

Suddenly, he’s faced with another potential disaster when he takes his eye off Abigail for a matter of seconds, and she falls off the sofa onto the floor! Will she be okay?

A hard time for Kyle and Roxy

Elsewhere, newlyweds Kyle and Roxy find their honeymoon a little harder than expected.

Over a week after their wedding reception ended in disaster, the couple head off to a beautiful beachside destination, with nothing to do but enjoy each other’s company.

Kyle’s cancer diagnosis came out of the blue, and, while he was given a good prognosis for recovery, it was soon discovered that the cancer had spread to both testicles. He reluctantly had them removed, leaving him worried he wouldn’t be able to satisfy Roxy in bed.

It was this worry which spurred Roxy to propose to Kyle in the first place – she wanted to show that she was fully committed to him, however well he performed in the bedroom.

Now that Kyle’s chemo has come to an end, and with the couple happily married and heading off on honeymoon, it’s time for Kyle to put his todger to the test.

He’s armed with testosterone patches, which should ensure that his body works as it used to. However, so eager to please his new wife, Kyle slaps on a couple of extra patches, just to make doubly sure he can perform.

Sadly (or happily?), an expected problem pops up. The patches have worked a little too well, and the pair have to make the most of a hard situation.

Here are the spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours:

8763 – Tuesday 18th January (UK) / Thursday 20th January (Aus)

Seeing Glen and Sharon together at the wedding proves too much for Terese, who finally admits her feelings to Susan.

Despite the overcast day, the wedding party is brimming with excited preparations for Kyle and Roxy’s big day, but will the storm get the better of them?

8764 – Wednesday 19th January (UK) / Monday 24th January (Aus)

Terese returns to the site of the Flamingo Bar seven days after tragedy strikes.

It’s a sombre mood in the Tanaka house, with Leo hit hard by a loss.

Terese feels responsible for a terrible accident and, in an attempt to make amends, makes a surprising decision.

8765 – Thursday 20th January (UK) / Tuesday 25th January (Aus)

Leo’s nearest and dearest rally around to help him manage, but Leo’s hellbent on doing everything himself.

Levi discovers a mysterious woman hovering around the site of the accident.

Paul keeps his cool about Terese’s decision to move in with him.

8766 – Friday 21st January (UK) / Wednesday 26th January (Aus)

Kyle rallies the troops at the vineyard to clean up the storm damage for Leo.

As Terese cares for Paul, the spark that brought them together comes back to life.

Levi’s mystery woman keeps gathering tidbits about him for some unknown reason.

8767 – Monday 24th January (UK) / Thursday 27th January (Aus)

Levi can’t say no when Sheila sets him up on a date with the intriguing Freya.

Amy, stressed about supporting herself and Zara without the Flamingo Bar, makes an impulsive purchase to stay afloat.

Zara’s hopes for a fresh start at Erinsborough High are dashed.

8768 – Tuesday 25th January (UK) / Monday 31st January (Aus)

As Kyle and Roxy embark on their honeymoon, Kyle slaps on extra testosterone patches so he can perform in the bedroom.

Amy is shocked by Zara’s actions at school, but Zara is only acting up because she wants to spend time with Amy.

8769 – Wednesday 26th January (UK) / Tuesday 1st February (Aus)

Abandoned by Zara, Amy is in dire straits, struggling to breathe and unable to save herself.

Will Ned arrive in time to get her to the hospital?

Terese is enjoying taking care of Paul, but she is still conflicted about their relationship.

8770 – Thursday 27th January (UK) / Wednesday 2nd February (Aus)

A grief-stricken Leo juggles work and Abigail, but all he can think about is Britney and his desire for revenge.

Determined, Paul convinces Terese to return to marriage counselling, even though their last session was disastrous, and he actually has a personal breakthrough.

8771 – Friday 28th January (UK) / Thursday 3rd February (Aus)

Leo is burning himself out.

Paul is shocked to learn that Terese not only moved in out of guilt, but also had feelings for Glen.

In the midst of another sexy date, Levi opens up to a sympathetic Freya about his childhood.