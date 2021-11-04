On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, it’s a double whammy for Tori and Christian as they exchange vows and then bid farewell to Summer Bay. But it’s not without some heartache for those left behind…



It’s been a bumpy road to the altar for one of Summer Bay’s most popular couples, and it’s been all hands on deck for Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) over the past week, as they rush to get married before departing for a new life in London.

Whilst the couple had recently decided they were going to move to the UK following their nuptials, they didn’t expect for Tori to be accepted for the very first hospital position that she applied for—let alone for it to be required that she start in only two weeks!

Their lavish wedding plans had to be cancelled for a second time, with an intimate ceremony now planned in the Morgan house garden. But, blown away by the news of his sister’s impending departure, Justin (James Stewart) refused Tori’s request to give her away.

This week, as the final preparations for the wedding continue, Tori and Christian receive bad news. In true Home and Away fashion, after the couple expressed their wishes to get married in the bay surrounded by their loved ones, neither of their families can actually make the ceremony.

The short notice means the long trip isn’t viable for Christian’s parents or any of his four sisters, and Tori then receives word from brother Brody that his partner Simone is in hospital with horrific morning sickness. With Tori’s half-sister Raffy also currently overseas (she’ll catch up with Tori and Christian in London), it looks like it’ll be a much more intimate gathering than first planned.

The issues aren’t just with those family members away from the bay though, as Justin is still not willing to walk his sister down the aisle. Even a stern ticking off from best buddy Christian isn’t enough for a stubborn Justin to change his mind!

Another person hit hard by the news of Tori and Christian’s impending departure is Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), who is stepmother to Tori’s two year old daughter Grace (played in this final block by Alessia & Siena Taraborrelli and Daisy & Paloma Carpenter).

With her sale of the gym about to complete, Grace’s departure makes Jasmine feel that her last ties to late husband Robbo in Summer Bay are now being severed in one fell swoop.

Jasmine has also been feeling anxious about when to take her relationship with new beau Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to the next level. When Cash suggests the two of them take a short romantic break in the city, she jumps at the chance and suggest they go that very evening.

Arranging to meet Cash in Salt, Jasmine ends up in an impromptu drinking session with Cash’s sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis)—and the drinks keep on coming when Cash texts to say he’s been held up at work. By the time Cash arrives to take Jasmine to the city, she is well and truly plastered.

Despite Jasmine being all over him, Cash quite rightly decides that it’s best they put their romantic evening on hold, and tells an offended Jasmine he’s going to take her home.

The next morning, Irene (Lynne McGranger) finds a hungover Jasmine sprawled on her bed, and Jasmine admits that she’s been sideswiped by Grace and Tori’s departure, and she now worries that she’s lost Cash too after her behaviour last night.

Tori later drops around with Grace so Jasmine can spend some time with her, and leaves her in Jasmine’s care when Justin texts to say he wants to talk.

Heading back to the Morgan house, Tori listens as Justin tries to explain his feelings towards her leaving. After all they’ve been through over the years, following the death of their parents and their years in witness protection, Justin and Tori have always been a team.

Justin is finding it difficult enough knowing he has to let Tori go, without being the one to actually ‘give her away’ at her wedding. As he claims that it would break him, Tori embraces her brother and tells him that she understands.

The day of the wedding finally dawns, but Jasmine has a last minute stumble as she admits to Cash that she can’t face saying goodbye to Tori and Grace.

Thankfully Cash manages to change her mind, but realising she’s now running late, he offers her a lift in the police car with the blues and twos!

At the Morgan house, Tori and Christian’s loved ones assemble in the back garden, the congregation consisting of Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Marilyn (Emily Symons)… Nurse Isabel… the unnamed nurse with the glasses, the porter and a plethora of other extras from the hospital…

In the house, there’s one final surprise for Tori as she prepares to head outside—Justin has finally come around.

With Grace acting as flower girl, Justin proudly walks his sister down the aisle to a waiting Christian.

They’re soon followed by Jasmine and Cash, whose arrival has been heralded by the sound of police sirens.

Tori and Christian exchange their own written vows, professing their love for one another whilst also injecting some humour into the proceedings.

Justin is particularly amused by Christian’s promise to eat Tori’s terrible cooking.

“You may be leaving family and friends“, Christian tells Tori. “But you’ll never walk alone.”

“We’re starting out on another huge adventure, and taking another leap into the unknown,” Tori replies. “But with you by my side, I say bring it on!”

And with that, the celebrant (Michelle Doake) declares Tori and Christian to now be husband and wife.

Despite the bittersweet undertones, everyone enjoys the reception, as Justin declares he wants a final dance with his sister. As they both look at Christian, now dancing with Marilyn, Justin tells Tori that she did good.

After Tori has a final private chat with Jasmine, where they wish each other all the happiness in the world, it’s time to say goodbye.

But there’s one final task left for Tori to do, and that’s throw her bouquet. With Leah quickly removing herself from the equation, it ends up being caught by Cash, who feels that it would be better suited with Jasmine.

With some final tearful farewells (but with no sign of poor old Buddy the dog!), Tori, Christian and Grace drive out of Summer Bay for their new life in the UK.

Love continues to be in the air after the ceremony though, when Cash returns to the beach house for a special night with Jasmine…

Following the airing of this week’s episodes in Australia, both Penny McNamee and Ditch Davey took to Instagram to thank the fans and crew.

Be sure to check out our Tori & Christian departure feature, uploaded at the time of their exit from Oz screens, which looks back at their time in Summer Bay.

We also have to say farewell to Summer Bay’s only infant resident, Grace Morgan, who over the last two years has been played by: Koa-Rae Fenton, Ivy Hennen, Evie Bennett, Aurora Willams, Michaela Harper Fields, Alexander Sapio, Annie & Alice Botterill, Annabel Begg, Genevieve Hamilton, Roman Streltschenko, Hadley White, Liam Hajdu, Mahalia Roberts-Bentley, Noah Stanuga, Indiana & Sena Van Dijk, Campbell Moran, Harley & Ella Dayment, Daisy & Paloma Carpenter, and Alessia & Siena Taraborrelli.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 8th November 2021 (Episode 7660)

Jasmine lightens her expectations. Martha digs deep for inspiration. Ziggy becomes Dean’s greatest hurdle.

Tuesday 9th November 2021 (Episode 7661)

Jasmine wakes with debilitating guilt. Nikau and John’s worlds grow smaller. Tori and Christian’s big day arrives.

Wednesday 10th November 2021 (Episode 7662)

Jasmine makes a grand entrance. Mia frets over settlement day. Tori and Christian finally tie the knot and say their goodbyes.

Thursday 11th November 2021 (Episode 7663)

Felicity and Mackenzie go head-to-head. Mia and Ari start the adoption process. Ziggy dodges Dean’s questions.

Friday 12th November 2021 (Episode 7664)

Chloe organises a surprise for Ryder. Ziggy and Dean have a date night. Tane and Felicity have a very public rumble.