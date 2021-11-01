Home and Away Spoilers – Will Marilyn destroy Logan’s career?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Cash warns Tane to stay away from Felicity, as Marilyn makes a shock complaint that could put Logan’s job at risk.

Ever since Marilyn (Emily Simons) breathed in the toxic pesticide that Anne (Megan Smart) released into the air vents at Salt, it’s fair to say she hasn’t been herself.

She made a miraculous recovery physically, but the chemical seems to have affected her mental state – or, rather, it seems to have given her a complete personality transplant!

The usual loveable, polite and endearingly awkward Marilyn has been transformed into a brash, confident and straight-talking woman; she’s even put her strict vegetarian ways behind her, tucking into a delicious burger last week, and curtly clarifying to Irene (Lynne McGranger) that she wanted one “made with cow”.

While she may be alienating her friends with her new abrupt personality, the change is also giving Logan (Harley Bonner) cause for concern. He can’t get his head around how the chemicals have managed to completely transform Marilyn – but, as she refuses to come back to hospital, he can’t give her an examination to get to the bottom of it.

This week, Maz continues to reinvent herself, and it starts when she quits her job at the Diner. She’s upset that Irene has been changing her shifts, and decides that if they don’t want her there, she’ll find something else to fill her time.

When Irene and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) go in search of her, they’re amused to find her blasting music, seemingly hosting her own mini party as she celebrates her newfound freedom. She’s also toasting a big decision – she’s decided to open a tarot card reading stall outside the Bait Shop!

While Maz is angered by her friends’ amusement, her new business does give Logan the perfect opportunity to examine her. He sits down in her tarot booth as one of her first customers, and it’s the first time the two have managed to calmly spend time together since Marilyn discharged herself, giving Logan a few minutes to try to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

He’s shocked when he realises the change in personality may not be neurological after all, but might be a psychological issue. Has the trauma of the attack and hospitalisation triggered the dramatic change?

However, this new information will be meaningless if he’s no longer working as a doctor…

The events lead Marilyn to lodge an official complaint against Doctor Bennett, and it could lead to his new career at Northern Districts Hospital ending as quickly as it began!

Elsewhere, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) are drawn back to each other after their kidnapping ordeal.

The pair may have been at loggerheads for weeks, with Tane accusing Flick of stalking him, and the newcomer taking out an AVO on the Parata brother, but now that they know that Anne was actually the one responsible for the roses and the organophosphate attack, it seems that all is forgiven.

However, Felicity is struggling to cope after her terrible ordeal. Not only did she endure weeks of false accusations of stalking, but she then found herself dragged to an abandoned hut and tied up by the girl she thought was her best friend.

Now safely back in Summer Bay, she’s unable to relax, and breaks down in Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) arms as the memories continue to haunt her. She turns to Tane for support, knowing he’s the only person who appreciates exactly what she went through.

“Will you stay with me?” she asks him, looking for comfort to help her get through another night in the caravan park. “I don’t wanna be alone right now.”

They soon find themselves back on Felicity’s bed in her van. They’ve spent many a night there in the past, but this time Felicity is just looking for comfort.

“I want you to know that I’m here for you,” he assures the woman he previously accused of stalking him. “I can be whatever you want me to be.”

Yet while Tane may be more than happy to comfort Felicity, it looks like Cash is less pleased for them to be back in each other’s lives. As the pair grow closer, Cash becomes increasingly worried.

“Felicity’s complicated,” Cash explains, as he warns Tane to stay away. “She doesn’t need you in her life.”

“I am asking you to back off,” he insists, telling him that “you don’t know her!”

However, Tane doesn’t get what the big deal is. Now that he knows Felicity was never stalking him, he’s back to just seeing her as an attractive and interesting girl who he’d like to get to know a little better.

As the pair kiss on the beach later in the week, it looks like he’s ready to make a go of things.

“What’s got you so scared?” he asks Cash, and while the cop won’t go into details, it’s clear that both he and Felicity are hiding something.

Last week, we learnt from Detective Nasser (Julian Maroun) that Felicity had disappeared once before, and it led to Cash throwing away his career and going with her. It’s clear there’s something from her past that’s concerning Cash – but what?

Plus, what is the blue folder that Felicity is flicking through on Irene’s dining table? And just why has it got her so upset?

UK viewers will see these scenes in early 2022.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 1st November (7690)

Nikau starts a new course. Dean takes the next step. Bella starts a trial run.

Tuesday 2nd November (7691)

Tane and Felicity find solace in each other. Jasmine’s cautious with her future. Nikau tries again.

Wednesday 3rd November (7692)

Jasmine learns the truth about Felicity. Cash warns Tane to back off. Mia avoids facing the truth.

Thursday 4th November (7693–7695)

Mia warns Matthew the truth will come out. Irene calls on Logan’s help. Marilyn starts a new business venture.

Marilyn files an unexpected complaint. Mackenzie doesn’t know how to fire Bella. Justin and Leah get a rude shock.

Dean’s keen to get out into the surf. Nikau’s finding his passion. Leah gets called away suddenly.

