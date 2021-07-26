Home and Away actor Dieter Brummer dies aged 45

Dieter Brummer, a household name for long-term Home and Away fans, has passed away.

The 45 year old actor, who played Shane Parrish, was found deceased in his house in Glenhaven on Saturday afternoon.

A statement from the police confirmed the actor’s death.

“About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven. “The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

The Seven Network have also released a statement, noting their sorrow.

“Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing. “Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. “We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Over his time on Home and Away, Dieter won two Most Popular Actor Logies for his portrayal of bad-boy-turned-good Shane.

Dieter debuted on the beachside soap on 28th May 1992 (Episode 1014).

Over his four years on the series, he played a doting father to step-son Dylan (Corey Glaister), married Angel (Melissa George) in Summer Bay’s most memorable wedding and endured tumultuous familial relationships.

After a motorcycle crash caused by the local police officer, Shane developed septecaemia and passed away on the headland on his first wedding anniversary.

His final episode aired on 13th March 1996 (Episode 1878).

Following his departure, Dieter won roles on various series including Medivac and Rescue: Special Ops.

More recently, he was cast on Neighbours as Callum’s (Morgan Jones) father, Troy Miller and on Winners & Losers as Bec’s love interest Jason Ross.

Dieter’s family released a statement at 5pm AEDT.

Statement from family of Dieter Brummer: pic.twitter.com/ndbterEq97 — Peter Ford (@mrpford) July 26, 2021

Home and Away alum, both on- and off-screen have taken to social media to pay their respects to Dieter.

I’m shattered by the death of my @homeandaway brother Dieter Brummer. We spent hours together on & off set. He was caring, funny & always enthusiastic. We had to shoot the Parrish brothers boxing. He hit me so hard I lost a contact lens. We both laughed. Vale Deets. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/Mmil9WCdme — Bruce Roberts (@BroozaRoberts) July 26, 2021

So very sad. Please reach out. Ask if people are doing ok. And tell someone if YOURE not ok! Yell over the fence, call ,msg, Facebook, whatever it takes. I’m no expert but surely sharing your fears, anxieties, dark thoughts must help lessen their impact. God bless DB fly high 💙 — Lynne McGranger (@LynneMcGranger) July 26, 2021

Back to the Bay sends their condolences to Dieter’s sister Karlene and all his friends and family.

This post updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, in Australia you can seek support and information by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14, Mensline on 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

In the UK, phone The Samaritans on 116 123, CALM on 0800 58 58 58, Papyrus on 0800 068 41 41, or Childline on 0800 1111.