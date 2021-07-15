On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Justin finds himself arrested by Summer Bay’s new cop, after he loses control and punches Stephen. Will the arrest be the wakeup call he needs?

It seems nothing will make Justin realise that he’s in the wrong. The latest episodes have seen him end up in hospital after buying pain medication online, and Tori even had to threaten to call the police on him when he still wouldn’t admit he has a problem.

Next week, he begins to get more and more frustrated as Leah and Tori watch his every move. They’ve taken control of his medication, giving him the correct dose at the correct time, and want to make sure he doesn’t do anything stupid.

After scaring Leah at the end of this week, forcing her to lock herself in the bathroom, he begins next week a lot calmer.

In fact, he doesn’t even remind Leah that it’s time for his next dose. He claims that he didn’t want to pressure her after what he put her through the previous night, but it looks like he’s hiding a darker secret.

As the constant surveillance gets to him, he manages to convince Leah to let him off on his own for a workout at the gym.

She only agrees when Jasmine offers to keep an eye on him. However, Jasmine isn’t completely on the ball, and he manages to sneak outside for a few moments, where he takes out his phone and heads straight back to the Alchemical Hut website.

He places another order, and it’s clear that his recovery from addiction is far from over.

Leah and Tori, meanwhile, think that he’s keeping to his schedule. Although Leah is getting exhausted by his mood swings, she’s reassured by Tori that it’s for the best, and will gradually get easier.

However, she couldn’t be further from the truth.

Shortly after, Ziggy is at the garage as a big delivery arrives.

She’s under strict instructions from Justin to leave the delivery for him to sort. However, when she spots the box for ‘Alchemical Hut Discount Pharmacy’ interspersed with legitimate car parts and tools, she knows something isn’t right. Opening it, she finds bottle after bottle of pills.

She calls Leah, who comes straight down to the garage to check out what she’s found. Unfortunately for them, Justin arrives as they’re talking, leaving them to quickly shut the boot of Ziggy’s car and try to act innocent.

Justin knows exactly what’s going on and snaps at his girlfriend and employee, demanding they show him what they’re hiding.

When they refuse, he slams his fist into his car door. Driving off, he warns Ziggy that “we’re not done.”

Leah has no choice but to go after him as he speeds dangerously through the roads back to the beach. As they have a slanging match in front of the Diner, Stephen walks up the path and interrupts, warning an increasingly agitated Justin that he needs to back off.

Justin does as he’s told and disappears, leaving both Tori and Leah worried for him.

Not long after, Leah opens up to Stephen about her and Justin’s struggles. On the brink of tears, Stephen gives her a comforting hug.

Unfortunately, it’s at that moment that Justin comes around the corner, spotting the pair hugging on the veranda. He’s not happy! Stephen is getting too close to Leah, and Justin has had enough.

When Stephen heads to the Surf Club soon after, he offers to keep an eye out for Justin along the way.

He doesn’t have to try very hard. As Stephen walks between the two venues, Justin sneaks up behind him, visibly angry.

“I know what you’re doing,” says Justin as he confronts the man he now sees as his love rival. “I saw ya! I saw you with her. You need to stay away from her.”

Before Stephen can even try to explain himself, Justin hits him with a punch. But not just one.

He knocks him to the ground and continues to pummel him, landing blow after blow and leaving him writhing in pain.

Not long after, as Justin is cleaning himself up back at the Morgan house, there’s a knock at the door.

Stephen has told the police what happened, and Justin finds himself arrested by Summer Bay’s newest cop, Senior Detective Cash Newman.

He’s thrown in a cell and not even Tori is willing to bail him out. Has he just thrown everything away once and for all?

Elsewhere, Martha (Belinda Giblin) finally returns home to Summer Bay and feels better than ever – but the timing couldn’t be worse, as Roo (Georgie Parker) gets a call from Kieran’s lawyer.

While Roo is happy to see her mum back, she has to spend the afternoon trying to get rid of her, so that she can explain all to Marilyn (Emily Symons). It transpires that Kieran (Rick Donald) has finished his court order rehab and counselling.

He did very well, and he’s been talking through his options with his probation team. One of the options is for him to come and live with Martha and the family in Summer Bay!

Eventually, she plucks up the courage to tell her dad.

With Marilyn taking Martha off to grab coffees, Roo stumbles through an explanation. She reminds Alf (Ray Meagher) that people sometimes make mistakes… big mistakes… but if they have an opportunity to turn their life around, that could be a good thing.

As Alf tells her to spit it out, she admits that she had a call from Kieran’s lawyer.

Before she can say any more, Alf tells her that he’s heard enough, and storms off! However, it isn’t long before they continue the conversation, and this time Martha overhears.

The secret is out.

While Roo and Alf were concerned about how she’d react to Kieran getting in touch, Martha’s main concern is that her daughter and husband are treating her like a child – keeping news from her, filtering what she finds out.

She wants to decide what’s best for her, especially when she’s worked so hard to get better specifically so she can make these types of decisions!

Opening up to Marilyn, Martha tells her that she really is still confused about Kieran… but needs to be involved in decisions about her life. When she finally talks to Alf and Roo, she berates them for making decisions for her.

However, she does admit that she agrees with them – Kieran getting in touch is stressful, and she isn’t ready to deal with it yet.

She decides to take some time and head back to Merimbula, to give her time to mull over the decision. As she and Alf head to the car ready for a 6-hour trip south, will she agree to let Kieran back into her life?

