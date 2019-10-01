Home and Away 1988 Season on Amazon Prime UK

In a move sure to excite long-term fans of the show, the first 200 episodes of Home and Away from 1988 have been made available to watch in the UK via Amazon Prime Video*.

Starting with the feature length Pilot episode, which aired in Australia on 17th January 1988 (11th February 1989 in the UK), subscribers to the streaming service can currently watch up to Episode 199 out of the 228 regular episodes which made up the first season of the show.

The move comes nearly ten years after the show began a repeat run from the beginning on Australian channel 7TWO. The broadcasts ceased in May 2017, two months into the 1996 season.

Speaking to Back to the Bay, Amazon were unable to comment on whether subsequent seasons would become available in the future, but said “We’re excited to bring Home and Away to the fans.”

We have also reached out to Home and Away‘s distributor with the same query.

*This is an affiliate link. We may receive a small commission from Amazon if you sign up through the above link, but this does not affect the price you pay for your subscription.