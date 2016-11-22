Home and Away Season Finale Date

After many weeks of speculation, we can now confirm that this year’s Home and Away season finale is currently scheduled to air as a triple episode, ending with Episode 6580, on Monday 19th December 2016.

The season will break the record for the latest ever season finale (which was previously held by the 1989 season), due to the two week break the show took for the Olympics in August.

Whilst the number of episodes in a season is usually reduced when taking such breaks, it was instead decided to run a full season of 230 episodes. The result of this has seen the Seven Network showing triple episodes on a Thursday since October (with the exception of Thursday 15th December which will return to a double episode).

Our understanding is that the show is currently slated to return to Australian screens on Monday 30th January 2017, though this will be confirmed officially nearer the time.

Whilst there are currently no details on what Summer Bay has in store for us in the final few weeks of the season, be sure to keep checking our Upcoming Australian Episodes page where we will add the episode synopses as they become available.

If you really can’t wait, then a glance into our Spoiler News section (at your own risk!) may indicate some of the storylines we can expect in the coming months, some of which may even form part of the season finale…

*Please note that whilst whilst the finale date has been confirmed in the preliminary schedules, there may still be late changes made. We will update you if any changes do occur.

Will the UK catch up?

As we previously reported, Home and Away will be taking it’s annual break from UK screens following Episode 6535 on Friday 2nd December. The show will return to Channel 5 on Monday 9th January.

Unfortunately, despite catching up with Australian airings by a couple of weeks during the Olympic break, we expect the late season finish to result in the UK falling behind by another week

If the show does indeed return to Australia on 30th January, then the UK transmissions will run six weeks behind Oz. The 2016 season finale will air on Channel 5 on Friday 10th March 2017.