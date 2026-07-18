Home and Away Spoilers – Beau shows his jealous side as he meets Tane

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Beau’s jealous side gets the better of him as Tane and Archie return, while Mackenzie’s return to work ends in tears.

When Harper (Jessica Redmayne) first met new love Beau (Blake Richardson), she believed he was simply a physiotherapist who’d helped Sonny (Ryan Bown) through his rehabilitation. What she doesn’t know is that Beau is actually a steroid dealer—and Sonny has become his latest customer.

When Sonny tried to keep Beau away from Harper, Beau threatened to cut off his supply unless he supported their cover story and stopped interfering in his and Harper’s fledgling romance.

Sonny’s rapid progress and volatile moods made Remi (Adam Rowland) suspicious, particularly after Sonny punched him.

Remi later searched the apartment and found the pills in Sonny’s bag, but Dana (Ally Harris) refused to believe him when he told her what Sonny was up to.

Sonny admitted buying the steroids but falsely claimed he’d never taken them, inventing a story about being approached by a stranger at the gym. Dana accepted his explanation.

After Remi disposed of the pills, Sonny returned to Beau for another supply on credit—giving Beau yet more power over him.

Next week, Sonny continues covering his tracks when Dana reveals that Remi still believes he’s using steroids. He encourages her to steer clear of his former best friend and insists on carrying his own gym bag when she meets him after a workout, worried she may find his latest stash.

Sonny later snubs Remi when they cross paths at Salt, and tells Dana that he has no interest in repairing their friendship. Dana then turns the conversation to Harper and Beau, questioning why Sonny was so uncomfortable about the double date he pulled out of.

Sonny insists that he has no problem with Beau and claims that they’ve cleared the air, even giving the new couple his supposed approval.

As soon as Dana is distracted by a phone call, however, Sonny takes another pill.

Meanwhile, Remi makes another attempt to reach him, with a coffee as a peace offering, and warns that lying to Dana will eventually blow up in his face.

Regardless of their recent differences, he promises to be there for him when it does.

Sonny’s clearly torn by Remi’s words, but still has no intention of stopping. Instead moves his pills out of Dana’s reach, locking the bottle inside an empty locker at the gym.

Whilst Sonny works to keep the truth hidden, Harper’s enjoying her child-free time with Beau and has been spending most nights at his place.

When she suggests inviting Dana to lunch, Beau admits that he’d rather keep Harper to himself. He later becomes disappointed when they have to return to the pier apartment, although his mood improves when they discover that Dana is away and they can be alone.

Beau teases that he’s arranged a romantic surprise, but before he reveals it, Harper receives some news of her own—Tane (Ethan Browne) and Archie will be returning from New Zealand the following day.

Harper’s overjoyed at the prospect of seeing her son again, but while Beau initially appears equally pleased, the timing of his own surprise creates a problem—he’s booked them a five-star mountain retreat beginning on the same day.

Although Harper’s touched by the gesture, she explains that she can’t possibly leave when she’s been missing Archie so much. Beau claims to understand, but his mood changes once they leave the diner.

Back at the apartment, he accuses Harper of failing to appreciate the effort he’s made and questions whether her refusal is really about Archie—or Tane.

When Harper insists that her ex has nothing to do with it, Beau walks out.

Harper follows and apologises for making him feel unimportant, whilst reminding him that she’s a package deal and that he’s always known she’s a mother. Beau quickly softens, claiming that he can’t wait to meet Archie and arranging dinner at Salt to make amends.

During their date, Beau encourages Harper to open up about her complicated history with Tane.

He stays the night and the next morning admits that he hadn’t realised how close she and Tane came to marrying, although Harper assures him that their relationship was a “Titanic-level disaster”.

Their morning is interrupted when Tane arrives earlier than expected with Archie, catching Beau in the middle of putting his shirt on and making their first meeting immediately awkward.

Beau had told Harper to send whoever was at the door away, but quickly turns on the charm once he realises who’s arrived.

When Tane asks how long they’ve been dating, Harper explains that they haven’t put a label on the relationship. Beau promptly suggests changing that, and asks Harper to officially become his girlfriend in front of Tane.

Tane remains wary about a new man spending time with his son and asks Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to check Beau out. Beau wins Cash over by praising his police work and offering to look after a restless Archie, appearing completely at ease with the toddler.

Cash heads off to tell Tane that Beau seems decent, and is a natural with Archie, but Beau’s attitude changes once the visitor has gone.

During a walk with Harper, he complains about being subjected to two interrogations in quick succession and accuses her of making him look foolish by failing to mention that Tane owns the gym he’s a member of.

In an attempt to explain away his behaviour, Beau claims that social situations make him uncomfortable and asks Harper to warn him before any friends or former partners appear.

He also wants their time together kept separate from everyone else, prompting Harper to agree to be more mindful.

When she later admits that their relationship has felt unsettled over the past few days, Beau puts a positive spin on it, dismissing their disagreements as minor obstacles that they’ve successfully overcome.

While Harper’s later reassured by his affectionate manner with Archie, but once she leaves them alone, Beau drops the act, quietly describing her son as “a little complication”!

How far will Beau go to get Harper all to himself?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) return to our screens after a month, as they begin reconnecting with life beyond the farmhouse following their heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple have been cocooned together at the farmhouse over the past few weeks, with Levi spending some of that time attempting to perfect his sourdough baking skills.

However, an email from the hospital and a message about work remind them that they can’t remain cut off indefinitely.

Levi suggests easing themselves back into normal life with a walk along the beach and a brief visit to Salt.

When they arrive at the surf club, their friends are delighted to see them. But up at Salt, Mac notices tension when she asks Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) about how she and Cash are doing, and insists that Eden go home, offering to cover the bar for a couple of hours.

Levi worries that she’s moving too quickly, but Mac soon slips back into work and admits how much she’s missed it.

However, her confidence quickly disappears when she enters the storeroom and discovers the baby-shower scrapbook Abigail (Hailey Pinto) created before the loss.

Levi finds Mac sitting on the floor in tears as she admits that returning was too much, too soon.

He initially blames Abby for leaving the scrapbook behind, but Mac refuses to let him hold her responsible and accepts that she simply wasn’t ready.

The following day, Levi meets with Amelia (Nicole da Silva), who’s happy continue covering at the hospital so that he can extend his leave and support Mac.

Back at the farmhouse, Mac decides to place the scrapbook with their other keepsakes of the pregnancy rather than throw it away.

As they look through Abby’s ideas, Levi struggles with the future they’d imagined, but Mac reminds him that they’ve already lost enough and shouldn’t lose their happy memories too.

But after Mac’s first attempt at returning to work proved too much, how long will it be before either of them is ready to try again?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th July (Episode 8742)

Remi won’t give up on Sonny.

Cash and Eden’s timelines are misaligned.

Can Mali get through to a stubborn John?

Tuesday 21st July (Episode 8743)

Cash and Eden find a compromise.

Mackenzie breaks down.

Mali tricks John.

Wednesday 22nd July (Episode 8744)

Mackenzie and Levi struggle to process their grief.

Lacey worries for her dad.

Richie visits David.

Thursday 23rd July (Episode 8745)

David confides in Amelia.

Beau wants Harper all to himself.

Richie makes a tough decision.

Friday 24th July (Episode 8746)

John feels the pressure.

Abigail gets an ultimatum.

Beau turns on the charm.