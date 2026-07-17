Home and Away Spoilers – Richie leaves Abby and Summer Bay behind

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Richie makes a decision about his future as he breaks Abigail’s heart and says goodbye to Summer Bay.

Richie’s (Rocco Forrester-Sach) been struggling to find a way forward since his dream of becoming a police officer came to an abrupt end.

The probationary constable panicked during a police operation and fired his gun despite being ordered to stand down, accidentally shooting boss David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor).

Although the conduct commission accepted that Richie hadn’t acted with criminal negligence, it terminated his employment and revoked his gun licence, leaving him directionless.

Thanks to emergency surgery performed by Amelia (Nicole da Silva), David survived and has now returned home from hospital, but signs of the shooting’s psychological impact are becoming clear as he recovers.

Lacey’s (Sophea Pennington) already seen her dad wake from a nightmare shouting “Stop!”. Whilst David claimed that he’d simply rolled onto his injured side, she could see how shaken he was and urged him to be honest if something was wrong.

That incident remains on Lacey’s mind next week, when David fails to answer his phone, prompting her to rush home and check on him. She finds David sitting in the front garden, having left his phone inside, where he insists that he’s fine.

Later that night, David struggles to sleep and heads to the kitchen for a glass of water. However, another vivid flashback transports him back to the shooting, causing him to drop the glass.

Hearing it smash, Lacey rushes out and offers to help clean up, but David snaps that it was his fault and insists on dealing with the mess himself. Although he quickly apologises for lashing out, his reaction only deepens Lacey’s concerns.

The next day, Lacey spots David looking at the business card Amelia gave him before he left hospital. Realising that he wants help but can’t bring himself to ask, she contacts Amelia and explains that he’s barely eating or sleeping.

David’s behaviour reminds Lacey of Jo’s (Maddison Brown) struggle with PTSD, so she asks Amelia to approach him instead.

Meanwhile, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is trying to give Richie a wide berth after he rejected her suggestion that they resume their relationship.

But following another unsuccessful job interview, he spots her walking past and invites her for a drink at Salt.

He apologises for how things ended up between them, but admits that she’s still his best friend in the bay and misses hanging out with her.

Over their drink Richie explains that, having gone straight from school into the police academy, his CV is almost empty. He’s got no references, and it’s rather awkward when the first thing potential employers ask is why he left the police force.

Abby jokingly offers to help pad out his CV, but Richie refuses to lie. She instead offers to write a personal reference describing him as honest, caring and committed.

His fortunes appear to improve when he secures an interview for a nightclub bouncer position in Yabbie Creek, but the nightclub requires a professional reference—meaning Abby’s offer won’t be enough.

Richie prepares to abandon the interview, prompting Abby to suggest Cash (Nicholas Cartwright). When he jokes that he’d have more luck with David, she encourages him to check on his former boss and mention the reference if their conversation goes well.

At the Beach House, David’s clearly tense when Richie calls by, but remains amicable as he talks about the commission’s decision and asks about his search for work. However, his manner changes when Richie admits that he needs a reference.

Still traumatised by the shooting, David furiously reminds Richie that he nearly killed him and left his daughters without a father, before ordering him to leave.

Amelia arrives in time to witness the outburst and see a shaken Richie leaving. David defends his reaction to her, but acknowledges that Richie isn’t a bad person and he made a mistake in the heat of the moment.

After Jo interrupts them, Amelia leaves but then discreetly calls David to meet her outside. He admits that he’s afraid to sleep because the shooting keeps replaying in his mind, whilst daytime flashbacks leave him unable to breathe or calm himself.

David doesn’t want to burden Jo and Lacey, but Amelia persuades him to accept help and offers to find a counsellor.

Meanwhile, Richie returns to Abby without a reference and fears the bouncer job is now out of reach. Unable to cover his rent, he admits that he may have no choice but to move back in with his mum.

Desperate to keep him in the bay, Abby suggests a cheaper rental or caravan, even offering her sofa as an option, before persuading Richie to approach Cash with only two hours until his interview.

Cash is stunned by Richie’s request and bluntly asks what he expects him to write—that he was full of potential until he shot his boss?

Richie walks out humiliated, whilst Abby accuses Cash of being cruel to someone trying to rebuild his life.

Cash later seeks out Richie and apologises for his harsh response, but stands by his refusal. His concern isn’t just about Richie’s mistake, but the fact he hasn’t learned from it—a nightclub security role would still give him responsibility for other people’s safety.

Richie explains that he only ever wanted to protect people and help his community. Cash assures him that he can still do that another way, but must look beyond similar work and find where he belongs.

Richie decides that he needs a fresh start, and after speaking to his estate agent, he tells Abby that he’s moving back to his mum’s place, and plans to leave as soon as possible.

Richie apologises for ruining what they shared, but declines a tearful Abby’s offer to help him pack, admitting that it would make their goodbye harder.

After a final hug, they part ways.

Devastated, Abby rounds on Cash for driving Richie away, but Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) backs her husband after learning that he couldn’t honestly recommend Richie for bar security.

When Abby refuses to apologise, Eden gives her an ultimatum—say sorry to Cash, or move out.

Refusing to back down, Abby stuns her sister by announcing that she’ll start packing after her shift!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, John (Shane Withington) tries to resolve the surf club’s financial crisis, after a recent shortage of lifeguards almost had tragic consequences. The club needs money to run more bronze medallion courses and recruit volunteers, but John has no idea how to raise it.

Mali (Kyle Shilling) offers to help, and when Remi (Adam Rowland) promises to donate to whatever they arrange, Mali suggests a blind auction where nobody knows what prize they’re bidding on.

A sceptical John refuses to risk money on an unknown prize, so Mali sets up a demonstration.

Lacey places the opening bid, drawing Justin (James Stewart) into a competitive battle with her as the day goes on, much to John’s bafflement.

As the bidding deadline approaches, Justin finally admits defeat, leaving Lacey convinced that she’s secured the mystery prize with her $55 offer.

However, John’s curiosity has now taken hold. Before Mali can officially declare Lacey the winner, John grabs the sealed envelope and sneaks in a last-second bid, increasing the total by five cents.

Mali declares John the winner—but what has he just paid $55.05 for?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

Get all the Home and Away spoilers first! Add Back to the Bay as a preferred source on Google

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th July (Episode 8742)

Remi won’t give up on Sonny.

Cash and Eden’s timelines are misaligned.

Can Mali get through to a stubborn John?

Tuesday 21st July (Episode 8743)

Cash and Eden find a compromise.

Mackenzie breaks down.

Mali tricks John.

Wednesday 22nd July (Episode 8744)

Mackenzie and Levi struggle to process their grief.

Lacey worries for her dad.

Richie visits David.

Thursday 23rd July (Episode 8745)

David confides in Amelia.

Beau wants Harper all to himself.

Richie makes a tough decision.

Friday 24th July (Episode 8746)

John feels the pressure.

Abigail gets an ultimatum.

Beau turns on the charm.