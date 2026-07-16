Home and Away teases a ‘Must See Event’ and terrifying cliffhanger

Home and Away has released a promo for a ‘Must See Event’ in which a trip to the bush will turn into an emergency situation, while a Summer Bay favourite is set to propose!

Tonight’s Australian episode of Home and Away saw Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) win a trip away as part of John’s (Shane Withington) fundraising auction to get the surf lifesaving club back on solid ground.

Now, a new promo for next week’s dramatic episodes has revealed that the trip will become a disaster as one Summer Bay favourite is left fighting for their life when the ground gives away beneath them.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) asked Cash to invite Levi (Tristan Gorey) on the trip, after Levi revealed that he was feeling lonely, having lost most of his friends when he left ex-wife Imogen for Mackenzie (Emily Weir) two years ago.

Next week, Cash and Levi head out of Summer Bay with Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Tane (Ethan Browne) as the four begin their action-packed adventure, and the new promo has given us a look at the drama ahead.

“Whose life hangs in the balance?” the promo asks, over footage of Mali looking terrified as he holds his phone up in search of signal, and a hand clings onto the side of a cliff as the ground gives way beneath them.

Before the dramatic fall, we see the boys having fun out bush, as Tane playfully tells Cash “you’re in trouble now, mate.”

“Life is an adventure” says the promo’s voiceover, as we see the lads arriving at a remote activity centre.

“Ah this is awesome,” Mali exclaims, as the boys take in the beauty of their surroundings.

“I win!” screams Cash as the foursome get competitive, before we see Mali on a zipline.

A teaser spoiler for next Thursday’s episode reveals that “Cash and Levi go head-to-head” – while Cash may have relented and let Levi join his lads’ trip away, will they both be trying to out-do one another in the various activities the holiday has to offer?

We then see Levi putting his steady hands to good use as he holds an archery bow.

As we see Cash, Levi and Mai sat together at a remote camping site, having ventured far from the safety of the adventure resort for an overnight bush hike, the danger begins.

In the middle of the remote wilderness, we see Mali running along a path – and a previously released promo on social media showed that he’s in desperate search of signal.

We then see a character perched on the edge of a rock, before a shot of the ground giving away beneath them!

“Tane’s missing,” we hear Cash say!

“Can you hear me?” a voice calls out.

Later in the promo, we see a different character seemingly trying to make their way down, before a shot of a character falling through the air!

“When the boys decide to extend their trip and head off on an overnight bush hike alone, what starts as a picturesque adventure into the wilderness quickly becomes a desperate race against the clock to save a life,” reveals a press release for the big event. “No signal. No help. And no one knows where they are…”

Who will be left fighting for their life?

It’s believed that Levi will sustain an injury in the dramatic episodes, as actor Tristan Gorey has been seen filming with a brace on his arm since February of this year.

In recent weeks, the brace has been replaced with a bandage, suggesting that his injury will take a number of months to heal. How will that affect his career as a surgeon?!

The promo also focusses on the budding romance between David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Amelia (Nicole da Silva).

David’s friends have recently realised that Amelia’s interest in him may extend beyond their doctor-patient relationship, and next week’s episodes see David confront Amelia about it.

“You may have feelings for me,” he suggests as they sit together at Salt.

“If I did, would that be the worst thing in the world?” Amelia asks.

We already know that the pair are set to get into a relationship, as we revealed in our recent spoiler roundup, but we don’t yet know how Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Jo (Maddison Brown) will react to their dad finally finding romance with someone new.

Next week also sees a big development for Sonny (Ryan Bown) and Dana’s (Ally Harris) relationship, as Dana proposes!

However, with Sonny being manipulated by new arrival Beau (Blake Richardson), he may be too distracted to notice.

“It can break your heart,” says the promo’s voiceover, as we see Dana asking Sonny if he thinks about their future.

“It’s all I think about,” Sonny replies.

We then hear the sound of a pool cue, and as the balls scatter, Dana has left a card reading “Marry me Sonny?” underneath.

But will Sonny be there for the proposal?

“Where were you?!” we hear Dana ask, and we later see John comforting her at the beach.

“A shock proposal will rock the Bay, with Dana set to pop the question to Sonny,” the official press release reveals. “But when Sonny fails to show for the big romantic gesture, the future of one of Summer Bay’s most loved couples is suddenly thrown into doubt. Where is Sonny? And can the once-golden couple recover from this?”

“It can put you in danger,” the promo continues, as we move onto the concerning behaviour Beau has been exhibiting towards new girlfriend Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

This week’s episodes have seen Beau suggest that Harper install a tracker on her phone so that he can always keep tabs on where she is, as he becomes increasingly controlling towards her.

We’ve also seen Beau express his displeasure with Tane’s return, and Archie’s overarching presence in his mum’s life.

“You can drop the act and tell me the truth,” Beau says to a stunned Harper. “I know you’re lying.”

Harper’s smile quickly fades as she sees the anger in her boyfriend’s face.

“I think you should go,” she tells him.

We then see Harper in tears. Is Beau about to become increasingly dangerous?

“In Home and Away’s must-watch week, Harper is given a terrifying glimpse of what her new boyfriend is truly capable of as his coercive control escalates to chilling new heights,” reveals the official release for the big event. “Is Harper in danger from the man she’s welcomed into her home and her heart?”

Home and Away’s ‘Must See Event’ begins Monday 20th July, and the boys go bush in the final episode of Thursday 23rd July’s triple episode.

Back to the Bay believes that Thursday 23rd July will be Home and Away‘s final Australian episode before it takes a break for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which are being broadcast on Channel 7.

UK viewers will see these scenes in mid-August.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 20th July (Episode 8756)

Remi and Tane set some ground rules. Levi gets a pity invite. Jo’s forced to intervene.

Tuesday 21st July (Episode 8757)

Abigail drums up a girls’ night. Justin puts his foot in it. David’s eyes are opened.

Wednesday 22nd July (Episode 8758)

Alf and Dana go fishing. David is given food for thought. Lacey comes one step closer to acceptance.

Thursday 23rd July (Episodes 8759-8761)

Beau snaps at Sonny. Cash and Levi go head-to-head. Are Dana and Sonny on the same page?

Harper gets a glimpse of Beau’s true colours. Remi confronts Sonny. Cash and Levi team up.

The boys go bush. Beau begs for another chance. Dana has big plans. Remi bows out.