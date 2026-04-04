10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 5th to 10th April

Next week on Coronation Street, Maggie finally reveals the truth to Ben, Sam’s fears over Will send him spiralling, and Debbie’s return brings chaos.

Note: Corrie will be airing an additional episode on Easter Sunday, followed by the normal schedule of daily eps from Monday to Friday.

1) Ben’s world shatters as Maggie reveals the truth

Tensions reach breaking point at the Rovers next week, as Maggie (Pauline McLynn) finally reveals the truth she’s been keeping from son Ben (Aaron McCusker) for years.

It’s become clear to viewers in recent weeks that Ben’s biological father is none other than the late Jim McDonald (Charlie Lawson), after he had an affair with Maggie during his days in Belfast.

Maggie’s husband Alan was aware of the affair, and it was an argument about it that led to a scuffle between them, culminating in Alan falling down the stairs to his death in the early 90s—an incident seen in flashbacks last December.

Maggie only became aware of the Weatherfield connection herself last Halloween, when she spotted a photo of Jim in a cupboard in the sideboard at No.1.

At the time, viewers weren’t shown what had caught her attention and caused her such shock, but it meant Maggie has been living with the knowledge that Ben is in fact the half-brother of his new friend Steve (Simon Gregson).

Perhaps even more shockingly, it also means that grandson Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) has been unknowingly edging towards a relationship with his cousin Amy (Elle Mulvaney).

The past week has seen Maggie come under fire from her family following an altercation with Megan (Beth Nixon), who has recently been exposed for grooming 16-year-old Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

After it emerged that Megan was pregnant—and that Will was likely the father—the family were hopeful that a DNA test would provide the evidence needed to bring charges against her.

However, Megan refused to cooperate, and when Maggie later confronted her at the flat, the situation quickly escalated. As Megan lashed out, Maggie pushed her away, sending her crashing to the floor.

Megan subsequently claimed that the fall had caused her to miscarry, leading the family to turn on Maggie over the alleged ‘attack’.

It later emerged that Megan had in fact secretly terminated the pregnancy—destroying the Driscolls’ chances of securing proof and bringing her to justice.

As the week came to a close, an argument between Ben and Maggie caused her to slip up.

When he told her that he sometimes wondered if the wrong parent died, feeling his ‘dad’ would have been a better support for the family as opposed to her, Maggie scoffed at his belief that Alan was a good man.

“You have no idea what kind of man he was,” Maggie barked back. “And yet here you are, taking his side over mine, your own flesh and blood!”

Maggie realised immediately what she’d done and tried to backtrack when Ben pulled her up on the strange comment, but it was clear that the seed had been sown.

Next week, both Ben and Will remain angry at Maggie for their own reasons. When Ben suddenly suffers another dizzy spell, Maggie moves to call an ambulance, quietly worrying that Ben may well have inherited Jim’s myotonic dystrophy.

Ben refuses to let Maggie call for help, instead demanding that she finally tell him the truth about his father.

“Ben won’t let it go, he says I need you to tell me what you were talking about,” Aaron McCusker tells us. “Maggie’s also being blackmailed by Melanie (the mother of Ben’s kids) who knows the truth from Ben’s brother who witnessed things and is using this to try to force Maggie to convince Ben to let Will go live with her.”

Knowing she can no longer avoid it, Maggie finally admits to Ben that Alan was not his biological dad, revealing that she had a one-night stand, but stops short of naming his real father.

“He’s stunned and he’s also livid, made worse by the fact he can’t go back and talk to the man who he always thought was his dad because he’s dead,” Aaron continues.

“He was very close to Alan. He also finds out that Alan knew he wasn’t Ben’s dad and still stuck by Maggie and that endears him to Alan even more.“

But when Steve then arrives at the pub and says he has left Ollie and Amy together at No.1, Maggie’s reaction confuses everyone. Realising what that could mean, she rushes round to No.1, with Steve and Ben in pursuit.

Will Maggie finally be forced to reveal the truth to everyone about Jim?

As the week continues, Ben struggles to come to terms with everything he’s found out.

As he looks at a childhood photo of himself with Alan, Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) tries to reassure him that, regardless of everything, Alan loved him as his own.

But when Maggie approaches, Ben makes it clear he wants nothing more to do with her, leaving her devastated as the consequences of her secret continue to unfold.

2) Debbie is free!

Elsewhere on the street, there’s reason to celebrate when Debbie (Sue Devaney) wins her appeal and is released from prison.

Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is thrilled to confirm the news, but there’s soon concern when Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) reveals that Debbie’s disappeared.

Carl (Jonathan Howard) soon comes across Debbie, sitting alone on the swings in the precinct’s playground, and is genuinely pleased to see that she’s been released, her only having gone to prison in order to protect him.

Back on the street, Debbie attempts to settle back into her normal life, but old patterns begin to resurface.

Carl wastes little time in asking her for £10,000 to pay off another debt to Fiona, and despite Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) alarm, Debbie agrees—on the condition that he pays her back by working at the hotel.

Knowing full well Carl is taking advantage yet again, Ronnie decides to contact Fiona himself, determined to find out exactly what is going on.

At the same time, Summer is still gunning for Debbie, believing she was driving the car that smashed into the minibus and led to Billy’s (Daniel Brocklebank) death.

But Summer is stunned when Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), who knows that Debbie has actually been covering for Carl, suggests that Debbie might not have been the one driving…

3) Debbie causes chaos at the hotel

Debbie attempts to get back to business at the Chariot Square hotel, where Tracy (Kate Ford) and Mary (Patti Clare) are meeting a bride and her mother to discuss wedding flowers.

But while serving them champagne, Debbie sits herself down and makes a series of ill-judged remarks, leaving the bride’s mother shocked and Ryan (Ryan Prescott) quietly concerned as he watches on.

Things only get worse when Summer later turns up at the hotel and bluntly asks Debbie whether Carl was the one driving the car the night Billy died.

Already flustered, Debbie is desperate to get away from the conversation, and in her haste grabs two scorching hot plates from Ryan as he passes. The plates burn her hands and she drops them.

Later in the week, Debbie receives the results of her latest scan, and learns that her dementia has got worse.

She’s not surprised by the news, given everything that’s happened recently, but it’s a stark reminder of how quickly things could progress.

4) Is Ronnie plotting against Carl?

Meanwhile, Ronnie’s anger towards Carl continues to simmer. Spotting him in the café flirting with Jodie, Ronnie squares up to him over the way he is behaving and his apparent lack of concern over Debbie.

But after Carl later tells Debbie about the confrontation, Ronnie changes tack and calls at the hotel, making out that he wants to start afresh and apologises to Carl. But does Ronnie really mean it?

Over lunch at the hotel, Debbie tells Carl that she is considering taking dance lessons, and he responds by pulling her to her feet and teaching her the waltz there and then.

Watching from nearby, Ronnie sees Debbie laughing and smiling with her son, and it gets him thinking… is he about to change his mind about Carl?

5) Sam spirals as he accuses Will

After being the one to expose Megan and Will’s relationship, Sam’s (Jude Riordan) ordeal shows no sign of easing next week, as his paranoia continues to spiral. But is his mind playing tricks on him in his anxious state?

Repeatedly threatened by Megan in the weeks leading up to his revelation, Sam is now becoming increasingly convinced that people are out to get him.

When Megan’s ex-boyfriend Daniel (Rob Mallard) attempted to support him by sending over some schoolwork, Sam was unable to trust his motives—particularly after Hope (Isabella Flanagan) suggested he could still be on Megan’s side.

Fearing Daniel may be tracking him, Sam took drastic action and discarded his phone.

At the Kabin, Leanne (Jane Danson) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) clash over how best to support him, disagreeing on whether he should continue with counselling. Will later approaches Sam in the bistro and offers him an apology. Though Sam accepts it, it’s clear he remains wary.

Still on edge, Sam tells Hope that he has been reading up on grooming cases, convinced that what’s happened with Megan is far from over.

When Will approaches, Hope takes aim with a series of pointed remarks about his older girlfriend—but how will he react?

As the week continues, Sam’s anxiety begins to intensify. Spotting Will chatting to Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) in Victoria Garden, Sam confronts him and makes it clear that his attempts at intimidation won’t work.

Will quickly plays it down for Liam’s benefit, later returning home and telling Eva and Maggie that Sam has been making baseless accusations.

Eva wastes no time in storming into the bistro to confront Nick (Ben Price), Toyah and Leanne, accusing Sam of targeting Will without cause.

Sam’s paranoia only deepens when he later spots Megan and Will together at the precinct. Rushing to tell his family, he’s left frustrated when Will produces an alibi, swearing to Eva he has not left the pub all morning.

Overwhelmed, Sam retreats to the salon flat, where he curls up on the sofa, consumed by anxiety.

Hoping to smooth things over, Nick suggests that Sam and Will spend time together, suggesting to Ben that the boys could get a pizza together. Though Sam goes along with it, he remains deeply uneasy.

Later, as he leaves the corner shop, Sam becomes convinced that Will is there, taunting him and telling him that nobody cares whether he lives or dies.

With Sam struggling to separate reality from his paranoia, just how far will things go?

6) Will Theo’s darkest secret be uncovered?

Meanwhile, Theo’s (James Cartwright) plan to leave Weatherfield with Todd (Gareth Pierce) gathers pace, giving those who have begun to recognise his behaviour little time to intervene.

Todd’s loved ones are now in no doubt about Theo’s abuse, but Todd has so far refused to admit that there’s any problem, fearful of the consequences from his new husband.

Next week, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) is increasingly worried after hearing about the planned move to Belfast, and seizes an opportunity to speak to Todd alone.

Waiting until Theo has left, she calls at the flat and urges Todd to let her in. Reluctantly, Todd covers the doorbell camera before allowing her inside.

Once in, Sarah presses him on why he has been ignoring George’s messages, determined to get through to him.

Yet the conversation is cut short when they hear Theo returning—leaving Todd with little time to react. Knowing Theo won’t be happy to find Todd socialising, what will they do?

The following day, Sarah shares her concerns with Christina (Amy Robbins) and Summer, convinced that Todd is in far deeper trouble than he’s willing to admit.

Taking advice from Gary (Mikey North), Sarah gets in touch with Theo’s ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson), asking to meet in the bistro in the hope that Theo’s past will shed some light on the situation.

But when she asks Danielle whether Theo was ever violent towards her, how will she react?

At that moment, Theo and Todd walk in, and are shocked to see Danielle sitting with Sarah. Theo is furious, whilst Todd can only steel himself for more issues with Theo, no doubt being blamed for his friends interfering again.

Returning home, Theo wastes no time in reasserting control. Pulling an uneasy Todd in for a kiss, Theo reveals that his contract has come through—and that they will be moving to Belfast on Monday.

Caught off guard, Todd forces a smile, as Theo tightens his grip once more.

Meanwhile, Theo’s darkest secret looks set to be revealed, as Summer again confronts Carl over the accident.

Having overheard Theo in the undertakers talking to Billy’s coffin, Carl knows that Billy’s death was no accident. Theo had deliberately prevented Billy from escaping the minibus, shortly before it exploded.

Stopping short of naming the perpetrator directly, Carl warns Summer that she needs to look far closer to home if she wants to uncover Billy’s real killer…

7) Jodie shifts herself further into David’s orbit

Over at No.8, Jodie (Olivia Fraser Brown) continues to try and get closer to brother-in-law David (Jack P Shepherd)

When David reveals he has the day off and plans to spend it watching films, Jodie wastes no time in making herself available, pulling a sickie so she can join him.

The following day at No.8, the pair continue to bond, with David confiding that he has swapped their broken wheelie bin for Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Carla’s (Alison King) newer one.

Jodie finds the situation amusing, and when she pulls off her own prank, David is impressed to realise he may have finally met his match.

8) Lisa puts the past behind her

Bin drama aside, there’s a bit of good news for the Swarla household, when Lisa informs Carla that her divorce from Becky (Amy Cudden) has now come through, three weeks before they plan to wed.

Leaving baby Connie in Jodie’s apparently capable hands, Carla takes Lisa over to the cafe to celebrate.

9) Tim prepares to confront Trisha

Next door at No.4, Tim’s (Joe Duttine) doubts about his past relationship with Trisha (Anita Booth) continue to linger.

After hearing about the Megan and Will revelation, Tim finally came to realise that his illicit romance—when Trisha was in her twenties and he was only fourteen—was also inappropriate.

When Sally tries to talk to him about it again, Tim is reluctant and instead heads out to the garden.

Having tried to get in touch with Trisha last week, Tim got no reply.

But when they finally manage to track her down to Freshcos, Sally waits in the car as Tim nervously heads inside, determined to confront her.

10) Is Mal finally leaving for good?

Also next week, there’s hope that Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) could finally be free of Mal (Tim Treloar).

Ever the troublemaker, Jodie admits to Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) that she has been onto Mal’s website, leaving a series of negative reviews in a bid to damage his business as revenge for Bernie.

Later, Roy (David Neilson) reveals that Mal has been in touch to say he is moving back to Inverness.

As Bernie questions the timing, Gemma then tells Bernie what Jodie has done, explaining that the reviews are obviously the reason for his departure, and that she should be pleased.

But is Bernie being lulled into a false sense of security…?

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