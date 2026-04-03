7 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 5th to 10th April

Next week on Emmerdale, Cain is struck down in a shocking accident, Rhona chooses between Marlon and Graham, Jacob defies orders with serious consequences, and Robert risks everything to bring Joe down.

Note: Emmerdale will be airing an additional episode on Easter Sunday, followed by the normal schedule of daily eps from Monday to Friday.

1) Rhona makes her choice

Rhona (Zoe Henry) is again forced to confront her lingering feelings for Graham (Andrew Scarborough) next week, which prompts her to make a final decision on her marriage to Marlon (Mark Charnock).

Rhona was blindsided when the ex-partner she thought had died in 2020, just as they were about to leave the village together, rocked up alive and well earlier this year.

Having since married Marlon, Graham’s return has left Rhona torn as all her old feelings came flooding back for the man she’d grieved.

“The minute she saw Graham and she accepted that he was actually alive and there, it was a deep dive back into where she was six years ago,” Zoe Henry recently told EverySoap and other press.

“Where we left them six years ago when he was ‘murdered’ – in inverted commas – by Rhona’s ex-husband… when you say it out loud it does sound hilarious – they were about to elope to France with Rhona and Marlon’s son.”

“Which is a very romantic, magical affair kind of thing, but actually I wonder if the reality of that would have been quite different if they’d stayed in Emmerdale together. Kim would never have let them be happy and be together, so I don’t know if they’d have survived.”

After learning that Graham had slept with Kim (Claire King) recently, Rhona put an immediate stop to any hope he had of reconciliation.

But any chance of steering clear of Graham is vanquished next week, when Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) asks Rhona to head up to Home Farm to check on Kim’s horses.

Once there, she’s shocked to find a bloodied Graham lurking around the stables, badly beaten and sporting a stab wound—and she soon realises that it’s her fault!

We first learnt that Graham was still alive during the Corriedale episode, where he had Coronation Street’s Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Fraser-Brown) tied up in the back of his van.

After Jodie escaped, and Graham was distracted after coming across Joe (Ned Porteous) amongst the chaos, Graham had phoned his employer and terminated the contract, explaining Jodie had got away.

“He laid low and hoped that would be the end of it,” Zoe explains to us. “But then when Dylan went missing, Rhona pleaded with him for help and said ‘Can you help find him?’

“In doing so, Graham exposed where he was, and therefore these people that he’d been working for came to find him. [The attack] was them teaching him a lesson.”

Rhona tends to Graham’s wound, but in doing so the spark between them reignites.

“Trying to dress that wound, she’s very close to him and she’s touching his skin,” Zoe continues. “I imagine in that moment it’s like, bam, you’re back to where you were six years ago. They were obviously intimate and that proximity just brings everything back. It’s risky, it’s exciting and it’s also terrifying for Rhona.”

The moment leads to the pair almost kissing, which is an unfortunate time for a suspicious Marlon to come around the corner and spot them!

Devastated, Marlon slinks away quietly without being seen.

The following day, unable to keep quiet any longer, Marlon asks Rhona outright whether she still loves Graham.

Rhona’s pained reaction tells him more than he wants to hear, and as she tries to explain herself, Marlon is left devastated by what it could mean for their marriage.

Is this the final curtain?

“She loves Marlon and they go back 20 years,” Zoe tells us. “I think my first appearance in the show was in 2001 and they had a brief affair. They’ve had all these years and of course they share children now.”

“I can’t imagine how she’d even begin to consider walking away. But she’s been put in an impossible situation of being literally dropped back into where she was emotionally six years ago. It’s like ‘What? What do I do with this?’”

Later, as Graham waits for Rhona on Main Street, she meets with him to explain her final decision.

The next day, awkwardness ensues when Graham encounters Marlon and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) in the café.

When Marlon makes a comment that Graham takes the wrong way, Graham storms out and gets into his car, speeding away…

2) Moira and Cain have a secret reunion

Meanwhile, there’s finally a bit of good news for the Dingles when there’s a crucial update on Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) case.

Moira is currently in prison awaiting trial, after documents pertaining to Celia (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray’s (Joe Absolom) modern-slavery outfit were planted at Butlers by Robert (Ryan Hawley), who had been blackmailed into doing so by Joe.

The discovery of two bodies on Moira’s land—slave-worker Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi), who had been buried there by Celia and Ray, as well as Celia herself—saw Moira also charged with murder.

Next week, Moira tells Cain (Jeff Hordley) that her murder charges are likely to be dropped, due to a lack of evidence. However, the modern slavery charges still stand, and it’s looking unlikely that she can find any way out of them.

Moira then tells him that she needs to go for an MRI at Hotten General this week. Although it’s only for routine surveillance following her brain tumour battle in 2024, it still throws Cain, who is currently awaiting surgery following his own prostate cancer diagnosis. Having had a date through for the op, Cain feels unable to tell Moira, not wanting to add to her worries.

But, with Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) help, a secret plan is soon in motion for Moira’s hospital visit. As Moira is separated from her prison guard and taken to a changing room in advance of her scan, she’s met there by Cain.

The pair quickly get down to business, making the most of their little time together. Afterwards, as they talk, Cain finally opens up about his fears over the operation ahead, admitting the reality of what lies in front of him.

Moira reassures him that they will face whatever comes next together, determined to hold onto their future despite everything that’s stacked against them.

Their encounter gives Cain renewed vigour as he prepares to head off for his operation.

Shortly before Cain leaves, 15-year-old son Kyle (Huey Quinn) is thrilled when his dad hands over the keys to the car he had bought him for Christmas.

The car was planned as a joint project for dad and son to work on together, until the time that Kyle was legally able to drive it, but it is now up and running.

But will Kyle be tempted to head off on a little drive?

3) Eric throws Kerry out!

Elsewhere, tensions continue to simmer for Eric (Chris Chittell) as he watches new wife Kerry (Laura Norton) continue her secret ‘affair’ with Jai (Chris Bisson).

Although the pair married for practical reasons rather than romance, Eric was stunned to discover the pair were cavorting together behind his back—but has so far kept quiet about his discovery.

In recent weeks, Eric has taken to using a personal alarm to repeatedly call Kerry to his side, ensuring she remains close to him and away from Jai.

Next week, his behaviour escalates further when he deliberately fakes a fall, leaving Kerry riddled with guilt for having left him alone—unaware that he is continuing to manipulate the situation.

Eric’s suspicions are soon raised when he overhears Kerry and Jai discussing care homes, leading him to assume they are planning to put him in one!

Confronting them, Eric’s anger quickly rises as he reveals that he already knows about their relationship—catching Kerry completely off guard.

As the row continues, Kerry realises that Eric has been faking his injuries for attention and using his condition to try and keep her away from Jai.

Furious at the deception, and shaken by the fact he clearly doesn’t trust her, she lashes out as the full extent of his behaviour comes to light.

The following day, the fallout continues when Eric kicks Kerry out, leaving her with little choice but to turn to Jai for support. As she opens up about the confrontation, Jai offers her a place to stay.

Meanwhile, Caleb (Will Ash) urges Eric to see sense, reminding him of everything Kerry has done for him in recent times. But Eric is left taken aback when it becomes clear that Kerry is now considering divorce and planning to move out for good.

Upset by the whole situation, Kerry gets into her car and drives away…

4) Jacob’s decision leads to devastating consequences

Over at Hotten General, student doctor Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) panics when patient Jerry (Eamon Boland) goes into cardiac arrest.

Jacob had been concerned to see Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) shouting at and apparently mishandling the patient last week, and confronted her about it—and was stunned when she subsequently revealed that Jerry was in fact her dementia-stricken father.

In a rare show of emotion, Dr Todd opened up to Jacob about the struggles her father, who was a well-respected neurosurgeon, has faced, and it seemed for a moment that things had thawed between the pair.

As Dr Todd invited Jacob to sit in on a colleague’s neurology clinic that evening, Jacob’s fellow student doctor Rich (Joshua John) was left seething, having already been stirring the pot to cause trouble for Jacob.

When Dr Todd’s father flatlines, when only Jacob and Rich around, Jacob springs into action performing CPR… despite the fact that he clearly has a DNR notice on his medical record.

Jacob is terrified when Dr Todd later learns what he has done and summons him to follow her, furious that he went against her father’s express wishes.

Already shaken, Jacob fares no better when he snaps under the pressure and talks back, with Dr Todd ordering him to go home.

Mortified, Jacob is in tears as he leaves the hospital and gets into his car to head back to the village…

5) Cain’s mown down ahead of his surgery!

Back in Emmerdale, Cain is taking a moment before leaving for his surgery, talking to Moira on the phone as he wanders down Robblesfield Way near Wishing Well Cottage.

All of a sudden, a car careers around the corner, and Cain is sent flying!

Kyle’s frantic as he finds his dad bloodied and unconscious lying in the road. Nearby, Cain’s phone is lying on the ground with Moira still connected, wondering what on earth is going on.

With so many residents heading out in their cars at the same time, which one of them was responsible… and will Cain be okay?

6) Kerry takes on Dr Todd

Later in the week, Kerry begins to suspect there may be more to the pressure Jacob is putting on himself than he’s admitting.

Having already seen him struggling in recent weeks, as he’s juggled his coursework and other work under Dr Todd’s mentorship, Kerry’s concerns deepen as she starts to wonder whether the real problem lies elsewhere.

Those fears appear to be confirmed the following day when Kerry overhears Dr Todd having another go at Jacob at the hospital.

Deciding she’s seen enough, Kerry heads over and makes it clear that Dr Todd has met her match.

But Dr Todd is not easily rattled, and quickly turns the situation back on Kerry by reeling off Jacob’s mistakes and defending the way she has handled him.

As Dr Todd walks away, Kerry is left fearing that stepping in may only have made things worse for Jacob.

7) Joe’s sinister hold over Robert shocks Dawn

Elsewhere in the village, fed up of the hold he continues to have over him, Robert gets an idea to bring Joe down, and recruits new Home Farm employee Ross (Michael Parr) to assist him.

With Joe continuing to blackmail him time and time again over the video of Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) killing John (Oliver Farnworth), Robert knows he needs to act quickly if he’s ever to regain control of the situation.

On Friday, Robert and Ross put their plan into action, attempting to access Joe’s laptop in the hope of finding and deleting the footage.

However, their actions don’t go unnoticed when Dawn arrives and catches Robert in the act, leaving him with little choice but to explain what he’s doing.

As Robert reveals the truth about the video and the leverage Joe has been holding over him for the past three months, Dawn is stunned.

How will she react to hearing what her partner has been up to?