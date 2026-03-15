Home and Away Spoilers – Has Remi’s risky brain surgery gone badly wrong?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Remi awakes from his risky brain surgery, he experiences some worrying symptoms. Has something gone badly wrong?

It’s the moment of truth for Remi (Adam Rowland) this week, as he undergoes surgery to remove an aggressive brain tumour.

It was only after Remi was caught up in the Off the Rails train crash that the tumour came to light.

After being discharged from the hospital with just a bump to the head, Remi later suffered a violent seizure and was rushed back to the hospital.

After receiving the results of various scans, Levi (Tristan Gorey) was left with the difficult task of breaking the news to his friend.

If it hadn’t been for the crash—which appeared to have exacerbated his symptoms—the tumour may have gone unnoticed for much longer, with potentially devastating consequences.

Remi initially went into denial, immediately discharging himself from the hospital and refusing to follow Levi’s advice.

Keeping it a secret from all but Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Remi shut down his new record label and started making arrangements to make sure Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and recently paralysed Sonny (Ryan Bown) were provided for financially in the event of his death.

As his symptoms worsened, Remi was eventually convinced to follow up on Levi’s referral to the neuro team.

Meanwhile, Remi’s secret weighed heavily on Cash, with his marriage suffering as Eden struggled to understand why he was evidently lying to her about something.

Seeing the tension between them, Remi eventually came clean about his diagnosis.

Levi later explained that immediate treatment was needed, warning that the tumour was already beginning to affect Remi’s motor and sensory functions.

Though Remi initially struggled with the idea of how it could affect him, Eden persuaded him to begin radiation therapy.

As Remi began treatment, the side effects quickly took their toll, leaving him exhausted and dealing with nausea and headaches.

Matters escalated when Remi later suffered another seizure at home, prompting further tests which confirmed that the radiation therapy had failed to slow the tumour’s growth.

With time running out, Levi reached out to a former colleague—renowned neurosurgeon Dr Cindy Swan (Brigid Zengeni)—who travelled to Yabbie Creek to assess Remi’s case.

Dr Swan quickly made it clear that surgery would be Remi’s only realistic option, though she warned that the procedure would be high-risk.

After initially hesitating in the face of her blunt prognosis, Remi eventually agreed to go ahead with the operation—though the prospect of undergoing ‘awake surgery’ to ensure the best possible success provided Remi with further reason for anxiety.

By keeping Remi conscious, Dr Swan would be able to monitor his cognitive and motor functions throughout the surgery, and she advised him to bring his guitar to play.

“In your case, I would say there is a 10% mortality rate,” Dr Swan told Remi as he asked about his chances. “But it’s 100% if you do nothing.”

With the surgery date set, Remi gave Sonny a copy of his will, and headed to the city to break the news to his parents.

He returned last week, revealing he’d been unable to tell them, and again began to push away his friends as he insisted he go to the hospital alone, alongside Levi who had offered to be present in theatre.

Eden ignored her best mate’s request and showed up at the hospital just as he was checking himself in, making it clear she had no intention of letting him face the biggest moment of his life alone.

In theatre, Dr Swan instructed the anaesthesiologist (Sam O’Sullivan) to put Remi under, so she could secure the frame that would hold his head firmly in position during the operation.

Once the necessary preparation had been completed and a section of his skull carefully removed, Remi was brought back around—ready for the procedure to begin.

As we return to the action this week, Dr Swan works to map out the nerves in Remi’s brain before carefully beginning to remove the tumour, whilst Levi stays by Remi’s side to help keep him calm.

As they talk, Levi opens up about their long history, admitting that at first he was jealous over the close bond Remi shares with Eden.

The unexpected honesty helps settle Remi’s nerves as the team continues the painstaking procedure, with Dr Swan closely monitoring his responses to ensure the areas responsible for his speech and coordination remain intact.

“It’s incredibly tense [in the theatre],” Adam told TV Week. “The doctor needs a steady hand.”

Later, after Remi is taken into recovery, Eden sits by his bedside and gently strums his guitar, waking him from his sleep.

Relieved that the surgery appears to have gone well, the pair share a light moment—but the mood quickly shifts when Remi suddenly struggles to find the word for the instrument in her hands.

As panic begins to set in, Eden does her best to reassure him, but the more Remi tries to speak clearly, the more difficult it becomes.

Has the operation left Remi with lasting damage?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th March (Episode 8680)

Tane breaks the ice.

Remi’s on the operating table.

The heat is on for Cash.

Tuesday 17th March (Episode 8681)

David is suspicious of Cash.

Brax and Tane find common ground.

Eden is concerned for Remi.

Wednesday 18th March (Episode 8682)

Tane misses home.

Mackenzie’s caught out.

Remi waits for results.

Thursday 19th March (Episode 8683)

Mackenzie’s caught aiding and abetting.

Abigail’s social justice campaign backfires.

Will Sonny heed the doctor’s advice?