8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 13th March

Next week on Coronation Street, Todd and Theo’s relationship spirals, George’s reputation takes another hit, and Maggie is unsettled following Jim’s funeral.

1) Theo humiliates Todd

Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) relationship with Theo (James Cartwright) continues to spiral next week, as Theo’s controlling behaviour tightens its grip.

As the week begins, Todd and Summer (Harriet Bibby) attempt to mark Theo’s birthday with a rendition of “Happy Birthday”, but the gesture falls flat when Theo unwraps his presents and makes little effort to hide his disappointment with Todd’s choice of gift.

Todd had been forced to ask Theo for cash to buy the present in the first place, as he maintains complete control over Todd’s finances, with Theo pointing out that the £200 he handed over would have to cover the birthday meal too.

Later, at the bistro, Theo invites Gary (Mikey North) and Maria (Samia Longchambon) to join him for a birthday lunch, leaving Todd under pressure when he arrives late from work to find the pair already seated. Theo is quick to shoot him a dirty look.

The situation becomes awkward when Theo insists that he and Todd should treat Gary and Maria. With little choice, Todd quietly admits to Nick (Ben Price) that he’s only got £80 to his name as he tries to deal with the bill.

“He’s being really manipulative,” James Cartwright tells us. “He sits everybody down, he says, ‘Come on, order what you want, don’t worry, Todd will get it,’ knowing full well that Todd doesn’t have any money.”

“Outwardly, he’s trying to make it look like Todd’s useless, and without Theo, he’d be no good whatsoever. When Todd’s card then bounces, Theo comes over as if he’s the knight in shining armour, and he goes, ‘Oh, what are you like, ey? You can’t manage your money. Here, I’ll get it, don’t worry.’“

Back at the flat, Theo accuses Todd of ruining his birthday and demands him to go fetch a bottle of wine—flying into a rage when Todd suggests making coffee instead of downing more booze, and ending in more violence.

“It’s like any violence; you become conditioned to it,” James explains. “It takes on a life of its own and becomes more extreme every time it goes unchallenged.“

“And it becomes another tool of control for Theo. Theo’s just trying to absolutely give him the consequences of not doing his will. It’s just abhorrent. And the more Todd bites back, the more Theo is trying to knock that out of him and impose himself physically.“

The following day, Todd is left tidying up the broken crockery from the argument as he tells George (Tony Maudsley) that he won’t be coming into work. Meanwhile Gary clocks Theo waking up in his van, with Theo brushing off any concern by claiming that Todd has been worrying about money and that the pair simply had a row.

In the flat, Todd attempts to make some soup using the new blender, but when it refuses to work Todd loses his temper and throws it across the room—just as Gary calls by to collect some clothes for Theo. Gary surveys the mess and realises that something is clearly wrong.

Upset, Todd admits that he wants to make things right between them, prompting Gary to call Theo and ask him to come back to the flat so they can talk.

“Gary doesn’t tell Todd that Theo is coming, and he brings Theo to the flat, then Gary leaves them alone,” James reveals. “You don’t know which way it’s going to go, because that home they share can either be a place of happiness or it can be a dungeon of misery; Todd just doesn’t know.”

2) Theo’s jealousy grows

Later in the week, Todd’s friends attempt to take his mind off things with a few drinks in the Rovers, as George, Christina (Amy Robbins), Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and James (Jason Callender) gather in a bid to cheer him up.

But the gathering quickly unravels when Todd notices Theo entering the pub. Unable to face him, Todd heads straight for the door, with Theo following and insisting that they need to talk.

The night ends with James helping a heavily drunk Todd back to the flat. Parked nearby in his van, Theo watches as Todd arrives home, seething with jealousy.

“Theo absolutely loathes James,” James continues. “He’s really handsome, he’s fit, he’s a lot of things that Theo isn’t. I think Theo always struggles with gay men who are out and comfortable in their skin. He’s never been comfortable with being a gay man.”

The following day, Theo overhears Summer telling George that James ended up staying the night on the sofa—and by the end of the week it becomes clear that Theo is still keeping tabs on Todd, tracking his every movement through the app on his phone.

3) George is barred!

Meanwhile, Theo’s meddling doesn’t stop with Todd as he turns his attention to George (Tony Maudsley). Already under pressure at the undertakers, after being accused of fraud after an elderly client named him in her will, George is dealt another blow when yet another funeral booking is cancelled.

Theo soon spots an opportunity to stir things further. While in Speed Daal, he notices Adam (Sam Robertson) meeting with a client and learns from Gary (Mikey North) that the woman is Annie (Marie Critchley)—the same person suing George over her mother’s will.

“Theo’s trying to isolate Todd because he doesn’t want anyone else’s opinions getting into his head,” James points out. “George is his closest ally, and seeing this opportunity to get George out of the picture is too good to miss.”

“So when he sees this woman accusing George of something, he goes over to her and he makes up a complete lie that George did the funeral for his ex-wife’s mother and tried to fleece them and that he’s got it coming, which just isn’t the case.”

By the end of the week, the damage to George’s reputation is becoming increasingly apparent. A downbeat George listens as Todd and Christina (Amy Robbins) read aloud fake online articles attacking him.

Later in the Rovers, having read the articles online, Maggie (Pauline McLynn) comes across George in the bar and makes it clear she wants nothing to do with the controversy, branding him a conman and ordering him out.

Barworker Glenda (Jodie Prenger) is quick to leap to her brother’s defence, and when Todd and Christina also do so, Maggie bars them too!

4) Jodie and David’s poo prank backfires

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Jodie’s (Olivia Fraser Brown) feud with Adam (Sam Robertson) continues to escalate.

When Adam spots Jodie out walking David the dog again, after finding himself stepping into one of the dog’s deposits last week, he takes the opportunity to again lecture her about cleaning up after him. Jodie keeps a polite smile on her face, but it’s clear the criticism has struck a nerve.

The following day, matters worsen when David the dog lifts his leg on the tyre of Adam’s brand new car. Adam is furious, but Jodie treats the situation lightly, refusing to take his complaints seriously.

Later in the café, Tracy (Kate Ford) is unimpressed to find the dog behind the counter and threatens to report Jodie to environmental health.

Adam’s patience finally snaps when he later discovers a bag of dog mess left on his car and confronts Jodie about it, convinced she’s responsible.

Jodie denies any involvement, but Adam remains determined to prove it and later tells Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Alya (Sair Khan) what has been going on. Daniel suggests the only way Adam will settle the matter is by catching whoever is responsible in the act.

Jodie, however, soon proves she’s quite happy to wind Adam up further. Teaming up with David the human (Jack P Shepherd), she plants another bag of dog mess on Adam’s car before making a quick getaway.

But the joke threatens to backfire when Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) reveals to David and Jodie that footage of the incident has appeared on the Weatherfield Community page.

Suddenly far less amused, Jodie worries that if the clip is seen by the wrong person—particularly her ex—her whereabouts could be revealed. David promises he’ll try to smooth things over with Adam.

5) Alya’s past comes back to haunt her

Meanwhile, when Adam suggests they should reward themselves for all their hard work by booking a holiday, Alya is initially delighted—but her mood shifts when a text message leaves her visibly unsettled.

Her unease deepens the following day when her phone rings with a call from Rich (Jamie Cho), her former boss at the Fabians law firm, who she worked for in Dublin for six months. She quickly declines the call.

At end of the week, Alya is summoned to meet with Rich outside the Rovers, slipping into the passenger seat of his car. But as Rich lays down a stark ultimatum, it becomes clear Alya may be caught up in something serious.

6) Lauren derails Ollie and Amy’s date

Back at the Rovers, Maggie’s attitude towards Lauren (Cait Fitton) takes an unexpected turn.

Despite previously making it clear she didn’t approve of Lauren seeing her grandson Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike), Maggie suddenly finds herself encouraging the match.

The change comes as Amy (Elle Mulvaney) proudly announces that she and Ollie are heading out on their first proper date—something that clearly rattles Lauren. When she later serves Amy drinks, Lauren loses her grip on the glass and accidentally sends the drink flying over Amy.

The following day, after hearing that Ollie plans to take Amy for dinner at Speed Daal, Maggie quietly pulls Lauren aside and urges her to make an effort—suggesting she head home, get dressed up, and head to Speed Daal to show Ollie exactly what he’s missing.

Lauren takes the advice on board, dressed to impress as she arrives at the restaurant with Betsy (Sydney Martin). Although Ollie and Amy were enjoying their evening together, Lauren’s arrival doesn’t go unnoticed, with Ollie clearly distracted by her presence.

Maggie’s meddling soon backfires. When Ollie later realises she deliberately encouraged Lauren to interrupt the date, he rounds on his grandmother. Meanwhile, Lauren makes her own feelings clear—admitting to Ollie that she still likes him and wishes they had never split up.

Will Ollie end things with Amy?

7) Maggie’s unsettled following Jim’s funeral

Following Jim’s death last week, Steve (Simon Gregson) faces an emotional few days as preparations are made for his father’s funeral. The news had come just as Cassie (Claire Sweeney) was about to propose—something Tracy later revealed to Steve, though Cassie herself remains unaware that he knows.

Still processing everything, Steve confides in Tim (Joe Duttine) that he’s been avoiding Cassie, admitting he’s unsure whether he really wants to get married again.

As the day of the funeral approaches, Steve asks Ben (Aaron McCusker) to accompany him for support, explaining that he could do with a friendly face beside him. Tim is less than impressed by the decision, pointing out that he at least knew Jim, unlike Ben.

The funeral proves a difficult experience for Steve, particularly as neither Liz nor Andy attend, having long since washed their hands of Jim. Afterwards, the mourners gather in the Rovers, where two of Jim’s old army mates—Declan and Davey—share stories about his past.

However, Maggie is distinctly uneasy as Ben spends time with the pair, and later urges him to call it a night—reminding him that he has a hospital appointment concerning his recent heart scare the following morning.

The next day, Ben wakes with a hangover and Eva reminds him that he’s due at the hospital for his echocardiogram. After they return having missed the appointment, Maggie is left further agitated.

Eva later tells Maggie that while she understands Jim’s funeral may have stirred up memories of losing Ben’s dad, she shouldn’t take it out on the punters.

But what is the full story that Maggie is hiding…?

8) Concerns grow for Sam

Following the recent tensions between Sam (Jude Riordan) and Megan (Beth Nixon), concern grows next week when Sam suddenly falls ill on his way to school.

Sam has cottoned on to the fact that Megan is having an inappropriate relationship with student Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale), and has been determined to try and prove it. But Megan has always managed to stay one step ahead, making it clear to Sam that he will never get the better of her.

Megan has even gone as far as sabotaging Sam’s coursework, leaving him struggling to keep up with his studies as the pressure begins to mount. Desperate to claw back the lost ground, Sam has started misusing ADHD medication in the hope it will help him concentrate.

When Sam arrives at the bus stop on Monday and is suddenly sick, Leanne (Jane Danson) rushes him back home. Although she assumes the pressure of his upcoming exams may be taking its toll, Leanne can’t shake the feeling that something else is troubling him.

Hoping for reassurance, Leanne later confides in Megan that she’s worried about Sam and senses something is bothering him, only for Megan to insist she’s reading too much into things.

When Megan later assumes she’s alone and begins flirting on the phone with Will, she’s horrified when Leanne unexpectedly emerges from the bathroom. How much did Leanne hear?

Sam later calls at the flat to collect some books, and Megan wastes no time taking another dig at him once Leanne has stepped out.

Meanwhile, Leanne shares her worries with Daniel, apologising for interrupting what sounded like a flirtatious phone call between him and Megan the night before. When Megan later cancels a date with Daniel, Leanne’s curiosity piques…

It’s Hope (Isabella Flanagan) who eventually voices what others have overlooked, asking Sam whether he is being bullied. Encouraging him to stand up for himself, Hope reminds him that bullies are cowards at heart.

Taking the advice on board, Sam later stands his ground with Megan—but she quickly shuts him down, warning that if he repeats his claims about her and Will, nobody will believe him. Undeterred, Sam insists that he’s no longer afraid of her.