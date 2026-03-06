8 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 13th March

Next week on Emmerdale, the Dingles finally discover the truth about Cain’s diagnosis, Kim visits Moira in prison, and is Rhona reconsidering a future with Graham?

1) Moira discovers the truth

The feud between Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Joe (Ned Porteous) looks set to take another turn, with Joe now having Cain exactly where he wants him.

After stealing Joe’s newly acquired DeLorean with granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), Cain was left frustrated when Graham (Andrew Scarborough) tracked down the keys and returned the car to Joe—though he kept Cain’s name out of it.

Spotting Joe later cruising through the village in a brand-new top-of-the-range 4×4, Cain couldn’t resist striking again. What he didn’t realise, however, was that he was walking straight into a trap Joe had carefully set.

When Cain tried to play dumb about the vehicle’s subsequent disappearance, Joe revealed the car had both a tracker and covert cameras installed. Producing his phone, he showed Cain footage of the theft—which clearly captured Cain behind the wheel.

With the evidence stacked against him, Joe made it clear there was only one way Cain could avoid prison—he and Moira (Natalie J Robb) would have to sign over their remaining share of Butlers Farm, handing full ownership to the Tates.

Next week, Cain looks out over the land at Butlers, knowing the farm is on the brink of being lost. At the prison, when Moira thanks Cain for holding everything together in her absence, his guilt becomes almost unbearable.

Speaking with Sarah, Cain admits that Joe has him completely cornered, with the threat of prison hanging over him if the farm doesn’t change hands. Sarah insists the situation has gone too far and urges him to tell Moira the truth before everything falls apart.

Meanwhile, Sarah is struggling with keeping Cain’s secret to herself. Her marriage to Jacob is already under strain after he caught her attempting to steal Dr Todd’s (Caroline Harker) car outside the village hall—unaware that she was acting out of desperation to help Cain keep the farm afloat.

With Sarah unable to reveal the real reason behind her actions without exposing Cain’s diagnosis, Jacob was frustrated at being left on the outer.

Seeing the tension between Sarah and Jacob, Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) gently asks what’s going on. Sarah finds it impossible to open up, knowing the truth isn’t hers to share.

After a painful trip to the Woolpack toilets, Cain is left shaken when he notices blood in his urine. Liam (Jonny McPherson), seeing how distressed he is, makes it clear that Cain needs to stop carrying the burden alone and start letting people in.

Realising he can no longer keep the truth from the person who matters most, Cain heads to the prison to see Moira.

Moira is devastated as Cain finally admits that the cancer he’d told her was nothing serious is far worse than he let on. Worse still, she learns that he’s been living with the brutal diagnosis for a month without telling her.

As Moira struggles to process the news, she urges Cain to stop trying to shoulder everything alone and insists he must tell the rest of the family—particularly Kyle (Huey Quinn) and Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir).

Though she’s horrified to hear how much pressure Joe is placing on the farm, Moira is adamant that Cain’s health must come before everything else.

2) The Dingles rally round Cain

The following day, Cain realises that he can’t keep the truth from the rest of the family any longer. Gathering Sam (James Hooton), Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Belle at Wishing Well Cottage with Sarah alongside him, Cain finally tells them of his diagnosis.

Later on, as the news spreads, the extended Dingle clan gather in The Woolpack. When Cain arrives with Kyle and Isaac, he ushers his sons into the back room, preparing for the toughest conversation of his life.

Back in the bar, Sam makes a short speech, reminding Cain just how much the Dingles care about him. The words clearly hit home, and overwhelmed by the support around him, Cain slips outside for a moment of fresh air.

3) Kim visits Moira in prison

Meanwhile, up at Home Farm, Joe is clearly pleased with himself after setting his plan in motion to bring Butlers into the Tate empire—but his triumph is short-lived when Kim (Claire King) appears distinctly unimpressed by his latest manoeuvres, having already warned him to back off from the Dingles.

Kim’s intrigued when she’s summoned to the prison by Moira, and whilst she’s expecting to be entering peace talks over Joe and Cain’s feud, the meeting takes an unexpected turn…

4) Matty reflects on his losses

There’s at least some good news at Butlers, when Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) confirms to Matty (Ash Palmisciano) and Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) that the results of the TB tests she carried out on their herd are looking promising.

However, the lift in spirits proves short-lived. By the following day, events take another turn, leaving Matty painfully aware of just how much he has lost over the past year.

5) Is Rhona falling for Graham’s charms again?

Elsewhere, the situation between Graham (Andrew Scarborough) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) continues to simmer following his recent declaration of love.

Rhona previously made it clear she couldn’t reciprocate his feelings, and matters were made even more awkward when Marlon (Mark Charnock) discovered what had happened and warned Graham to keep his distance.

Next week, Graham admits to Rhona (Zoe Henry) that he had already discovered the truth about Cain’s cancer diagnosis. It was that knowledge, he explains, which led him to tread carefully between the warring sides in Cain and Joe’s ongoing conflict, covering for Cain over the car theft.

Hearing this, Rhona is left grateful for the support Graham has quietly shown, and for a second there’s a charged moment between the former couple.

It’s not a moment that has gone unnoticed however. Lydia (Karen Blick) is nearby at the time and witnesses their conversation, and is left with the distinct impression that there’s something more going on…

The following day, Lydia casually passes the observation on to Kim. Although Kim insists that the suggestion of anything going on between Graham and Rhona doesn’t bother her, the comment clearly strikes a nerve.

Still feeling that there’s a chance for them, Graham gives Rhona an ultimatum—if she wants to talk about the possibility of a future together, she should meet him later that day at half past twelve. If she doesn’t show, Graham makes it clear he will take the hint and keep his distance for good.

Later, Graham waits nervously on the footbridge, hoping Rhona will take the chance to hear what he has to say.

Will Rhona be tempted?

6) Laurel confides in Nicola

At Mulberry, whilst Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) is continuing to recover following her recent fall, her relationship with son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) is at an all-time low.

Earlier this week, a frustrated Laurel finally admitted that she remembered exactly what had happened—that Arthur had pushed her during their argument, causing her to fall and hit her head.

As a devastated Arthur tried to make amends, Laurel asked him to go and stay with Jai (Chris Bisson) for a few days, making it clear she needed some space.

As the fallout continues, Laurel confides in Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), opening up about the difficult situation she now finds herself in.

Arthur, meanwhile, is left struggling with the consequences of his actions. When Jai offers him a job at the depot, it could provide a welcome distraction—but Arthur turns the offer down, clearly not in the right headspace to think about work.

Later, when Gabby (Rosie Bentham) tries to talk to Arthur about how Laurel is doing, the conversation takes a significant turn. With the weight of everything becoming too much, Arthur finally admits outright that he pushed his mum during their argument.

Shocked by the confession, Gabby realises just how much Arthur is struggling, and suggests a new strategy for how he should deal with the situation moving forward.

7) Nicola suspects Kerry and Jai

Elsewhere, Jai (Chris Bisson) and Kerry’s (Laura Norton) secret workplace romance continues—despite already coming close to being discovered when Kerry nearly gave the game away to Jai’s son Archie (Kai Assi) this week.

Determined to keep their relationship under wraps, the pair manage to evade Nicola’s (Nicola Wheeler) ever-watchful gossip radar in the café. With suspicion seemingly avoided, Kerry later lets Jai know exactly where she’ll be that afternoon, looking forward to another private rendezvous.

However, their efforts to keep things quiet may not last for long. As the week goes on, Nicola begins to grow increasingly suspicious about the pair’s closeness, leaving Jai and Kerry at risk of their secret being exposed.

8) Paddy’s uneasy over Bear’s future

Elsewhere, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) continues to focus on supporting dad Bear (Joshua Richards) as he awaits sentencing over the manslaughter of Ray (Joe Absolom).

Bear’s fragile state recently led to a serious incident at the hospital when, in the middle of his distress, he lashed out and assaulted Jacob. The altercation, followed by his disappearance overnight, left Bear in breach of his bail conditions, raising the very real prospect that he would be placed on remand.

Determined to prevent his dad from being sent straight to prison, Paddy was forced to think quickly. In the end, he managed to have Bear admitted to a secure mental health unit—keeping him out of custody while ensuring he could finally receive the professional help he so clearly needs.

However, the arrangement was only ever a temporary measure. By the end of the week, Paddy receives word from the ward manager that Bear is already set to undergo an assessment to determine whether he is ready to be discharged from the facility.

If the unit is satisfied with his progress, Bear could soon be allowed to return home—leaving Paddy once again facing uncertainty over what comes next.