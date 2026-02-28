“I don’t want to be in this marriage any more” – Justin’s heartbreaking Home and Away confession

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Justin returns to Summer Bay in secret, before telling Leah that he doesn’t want to be in his marriage any more!

In the weeks since Theo’s (Matt Evans) death, the strain on Justin (James Stewart) and Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) marriage has steadily intensified.

Leah, overwhelmed by grief, leaned heavily on Theo’s mate Sonny (Ryan Bown) for support, unconsciously seeing him as a replacement for her nephew and convinced he understood her pain in a way Justin couldn’t.

As Justin attempted to help Leah deal with her grief, and took issue over what seemed to be an unhealthy obsession with Sonny, Leah continued to push her husband away—culminating in Leah accusing Justin of not caring about Theo at all.

It wasn’t until a conversation with Lacey (Sophea Pennington), just as Justin was preparing to head off to the Off The Rails festival, that Leah began to recognise how far she’d drifted.

Admitting to Alf (Ray Meagher) that she hadn’t properly dealt with her grief, she resolved to fix things—but events quickly overtook her.

When Justin was hospitalised following the train crash, Leah rushed to him, only to be met with coldness.

Hurt by weeks of feeling second best, Justin made it clear that a sudden change of heart didn’t undo the damage she’d caused, and ordered her to leave.

Next week, after discovering the full extent of Sonny’s spinal injury and that his prognosis remains uncertain, Leah decides to visit him at Northern Districts. She apologises for leaning on him so heavily after Theo’s death, admitting it wasn’t fair.

After hearing that Sonny has clashed with Dana (Ally Harris)—her optimism about his recovery only deepening his frustration—Leah urges him not to push her away.

She reminds him that Dana cares deeply and deserves the chance to support him, adding that he once told her to let Justin in—advice she now wishes she’d taken.

But the conversation is abruptly interrupted when Justin appears at the doorway and sees Leah by Sonny’s bedside.

To Justin, it confirms everything he feared. Despite all that has happened between them, Leah is still choosing Sonny. Furious, he refuses to hear her explanation and walks away.

Later that day, Justin is discharged, but is frustrated when Nurse Kylie (Clementine Anderson) won’t allow him to leave without someone to accompany him.

Luckily, Alf arrives at that moment and offers to take him home, but Justin makes his position clear—he has no intention of returning home. If Leah’s there, he won’t step foot inside.

Instead of booking a motel as he planned, Justin agrees to stay with Alf and Marilyn (Emily Symons).

Back at Summer Bay House, Marilyn is surprised when Justin walks in with his bag, as Alf explains that he’ll be staying a while. Confirming that Leah doesn’t know, Justin insists it’s better that way.

It’s only after bumping into Levi (Tristan Gorey) that Leah discovers that Justin is out of hospital, and is stunned that he didn’t tell her. With no message and no sign of him at home, she fears he may have checked into a motel on his own.

It’s only when Marilyn, who’s clearly hiding something, reluctantly admits that Justin is staying with her and Alf that Leah finally learns where he is.

Determined not to let things spiral further, Leah heads straight to Alf’s to confront Justin, who admits outright that he is avoiding her.

When she asks how long he plans to stay, he tells her she doesn’t get a say—not after what’s happened.

Leah begs for a chance to explain about what happened at the hospital, but Justin doesn’t care why she was at Sonny’s bedside; in his eyes, it proves she says one thing and does another. When Alf suggests they all sit down and talk it out, Justin walks out instead.

Sitting with Alf, Leah pleads for him to intervene, even asking him to kick Justin out so they’re forced to face each other.

Alf refuses to take sides, reminding her that these doors are always open to friends in need—just as they were for Leah when she refused to return home following her release from the mental health clinic two years ago.

Alf questions why she went back to see Sonny, pointing out that, from Justin’s perspective, it was bound to look like history repeating itself.

Leah insists she went to help Dana and to encourage Sonny not to shut her out, but she needs Justin to hear that from her directly.

Alf promises to speak to Justin again. When he does, Justin admits the issue runs deeper than a single hospital visit. For weeks, he felt like the enemy in his own marriage. He tried to explain how much her behaviour was hurting him, and she didn’t listen. Now, he says, his trust in her is gone.

At the diner, as Leah continues to complain about Justin, Marilyn finally snaps.

She reminds Leah that Justin tried for ages to explain how shut out he felt, and she didn’t listen. Apologising now doesn’t automatically undo that damage.

Eventually, prompted by Alf’s reminder of the love they once shared, Justin agrees to have a proper conversation with Leah.

He admits he’s thought deeply about their history together, but it’s only brought him to a painful realisation…

“I don’t think I want to be in this marriage any more,” he tells a stunned Leah.

Is this really the end for Justin and Leah?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd March (Episode 8642)

Kerrie’s apology is too little, too late. Harper backs Tane. David learns a shocking truth.

Tuesday 3rd March (Episode 8643)

A shocking diagnosis is revealed. Leah turns to Alf for help. Eden’s concerned for her friend.

Wednesday 4th March (Episode 8644)

Leah’s world crumbles. Eden’s out of the loop. Can Levi get through to a stubborn friend?

Thursday 5th March (Episode 8645)

Justin and Leah are at an impasse. Lacey is triggered. Abigail guns for an anniversary re-do.

Friday 6th March (Episode 8646)

Levi talks some sense into Remi. Lacey opens up to Holden. Cash is forced to lie to his wife.

