Home and Away's Remi begins to throw his life away after tumour diagnosis

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi starts to throw his life away as he shuts Back on Track Records and gives away $1million of his trust fund.

The aftermath of the train crash continues to make waves through Summer Bay next week, as Remi (Adam Rowland) makes some life-changing decisions.

Although Remi escaped largely unscathed, other than a bump to the head, the disaster ended up uncovering something far more sinister.

Only a few hours after leaving hospital, Remi suffered a violent seizure and collapsed near the surf club, and wasn’t found until the next morning.

Rushed to hospital where he suffered another seizure, Remi was sent for urgent scans, and was blindsided when Levi (Tristan Gorey) later delivered the news that he was suffering from a brain tumour.

It turned out the crash was a blessing in disguise, having seemingly exacerbated his symptoms which could otherwise have gone unnoticed for months, or even years.

Struggling to process the news, Remi went against Levi’s advice and discharged himself from the hospital, and reminded Levi that he was bound to patient confidentiality—under no circumstances was he to tell Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) what was going on.

Levi was forced to bite his tongue when Remi told Eden that his seizures were just a result of some slight swelling which would subside.

Relieved, Eden insisted that Remi come back to stay with her and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), not wanting him to be alone until he’s fully recovered.

Next week, Remi continues to screen calls from Levi, while also keeping his distance from Sonny (Ryan Bown), who remains in hospital unable to move his legs following the crash.

With the group having boarded the train in support of Back on Track’s artist Eddie (Stephen Madsen), Remi is left grappling with the fact that it was his record label that brought them all there in the first place—and he can’t shake the idea that Sonny’s situation is, in part, on him.

In the meantime, Remi has made a big decision. He calls Eddie to a meeting at Cash and Eden’s, and breaks the news to him that he’s pulling the plug on Back on Track Records.

“There’s no record deal for you anymore,” Remi explains. “I will pay you everything I owe you, but that’s it. It’s over.”

Eddie is aghast, particularly after he allowed Remi and Sonny to convince him that signing up to their brand new label was a risk worth taking.

Eddie protests but Remi’s mind is made up—their contract is terminated. Defeated, Eddie storms off.

That evening, Remi sits in the backyard and tosses his Back on Track business cards into the fire, closing the door on his exciting new venture.

The next morning, Eden and Cash walk in and overhear Remi on the phone to his solicitor, instructing them to give Eddie everything that he’s entitled to.

Eden is quick to challenge him, particularly over the fact he didn’t even speak to Sonny first, but Remi shuts it down. It’s his label, he reminds her, and he doesn’t need anyone’s permission to close it.

Eden later confides in Cash that something isn’t right, and that Remi is being very evasive.

Cash suggests he’s probably still shaken from the crash, but Eden isn’t convinced. Normally, Remi tells her everything. Now, he won’t explain anything at all, and he’s being equally cagey about Sonny.

Meanwhile, Remi continues to avoid visiting Sonny in hospital, until Dana (Ally Harris) calls him out for staying away. When he finally turns up at Northern Districts, Remi apologises and admits to Sonny that he’s shutting down the label, blaming himself for what happened on the train.

But Sonny refuses to let him carry that alone, reminding him that taking the train was his idea.

Sonny then shares the latest from the doctors. There’s still no movement in his legs, and while nothing is certain yet, it’s not looking good.

Remi immediately offers to fund rehab and the best specialists money can buy, but Sonny gently shuts that down. Throwing money at it won’t change the reality. He’s being looked after—they just have to wait.

Later, back at the house and away from Eden, Remi pulls Cash aside and asks for his bank details. He wants to transfer one million dollars into his account, and he needs a promise—if anything happens to him, Cash will use the money to take care of Eden and Sonny.

Cash is blindsided, assuming at first that Remi is in some sort of trouble.

Before explaining further, Remi makes one condition clear… Eden cannot be told. Only then does he reveal the truth to Cash, that the scans uncovered a brain tumour.

Cash immediately presses for details but Remi shuts the questions down. It’s being dealt with, he insists.

No one needs to worry about him, and especially Eden. She already has Sonny in hospital, she doesn’t need this too.

Cash struggles with the position he’s being put in. Keeping something this serious from his wife goes against every instinct he has. But Remi is adamant—he only told Cash because he trusts him to do the right thing with the money.

Their conversation is interrupted when Eden approaches, and Cash is clearly uncomfortable as they deflect her questions.

Later that day, Cash returns to Remi and agrees that he’ll keep the secret.

Concerned, Eden summons Levi to see if he can get Remi to open up about whatever’s bothering him.

Once alone, Levi confronts Remi about his refusal to act on the diagnosis, making it clear the tumour won’t simply disappear. They were fortunate to catch it while it’s still relatively small, but the longer Remi delays seeing a specialist, the more complicated treatment could become.

Remi pushes back, dismissing the warnings and insisting he’s dealing with it in his own way, but reluctantly takes the referral slip that Levi hands him.

When Remi later announces he’s moving back to the studio to get some space, Eden is confused and upset. Cash, bound by his promise, doesn’t question Remi’s decision, insisting they have to trust him—even as Eden grows increasingly certain that something isn’t adding up.

Alone, Remi finally makes the call, citing Levi’s referral and stressing that the matter is urgent.

Later in the week, Cash admits to Levi that Remi confided in him about the tumour and made him promise not to tell Eden. Levi is frustrated that Remi is still dragging his feet on proper treatment, but Cash explains he’s in an impossible position—he gave his word, and breaking it would mean betraying his friend.

Levi knows how he feels, certain that Eden won’t be happy when she learns that both her brother and husband were keeping this from her.

Meanwhile, alone at his Yabbie Creek studio, Remi hits the whiskey as he tries to numb the pain of everything that’s happening.

But suddenly, his vision begins to blur, and his muscles tighten. The bottle smashes on the floor, as another seizure takes hold.

Left collapsed and alone in the studio, Remi’s fate hangs in the balance!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd March (Episode 8642)

Kerrie’s apology is too little, too late. Harper backs Tane. David learns a shocking truth.

Tuesday 3rd March (Episode 8643)

A shocking diagnosis is revealed. Leah turns to Alf for help. Eden’s concerned for her friend.

Wednesday 4th March (Episode 8644)

Leah’s world crumbles. Eden’s out of the loop. Can Levi get through to a stubborn friend?

Thursday 5th March (Episode 8645)

Justin and Leah are at an impasse. Lacey is triggered. Abigail guns for an anniversary re-do.

Friday 6th March (Episode 8646)

Levi talks some sense into Remi. Lacey opens up to Holden. Cash is forced to lie to his wife.