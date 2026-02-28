8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 5th March

Next week on Coronation Street, a death rocks the street, David and Shona hold their breath as Harper undergoes surgery, and Lisa and Carla are left with an unexpected arrival.

1) Cassie’s proposal is thwarted by a shock death

Recent episodes have seen Steve (Simon Gregson) thrown by the news that his dad, Jim (Charlie Lawson), is gravely ill.

After discovering that Jim’s landlord was chasing £1,800 in unpaid rent—and that Jim had named him as guarantor—Steve contacted one of his old army mates and learned that his dad was in hospital.

Ben (Aaron McCusker) drove him to the hospital to visit Jim, but once they arrived, Steve couldn’t face going in.

With their troubled history, Steve later admitted to Cassie (Claire Sweeney) that he had all the family he needed—her as his partner, and his daughter Amy (Elle Mulvaney)—and that it wasn’t worth reopening old wounds.

Steve’s reflective mood got Cassie thinking, and she later revealed to Mary (Patti Clare) and Tim (Joe Duttine) that she was planning to propose.

Next week, Mary and Tim assist Cassie as she prepares her surprise proposal, with Tim tasked with getting Steve to Victoria Gardens. But as they approach, Steve’s phone rings, and he’s delivered the news that his dad has passed away.

The moment for a proposal having very much passed, Cassie aborts the idea and pulls a shocked Steve in for a hug.

A short while later, in the Rovers, they raise a glass to Jim. Steve initially keeps his composure, but the emotion catches up with him and he breaks down to Tim.

Meanwhile, Tracy (Kate Ford) is quick to work out that something else had been planned for the day. Noticing that Cassie is dressed up—and spotting her slipping something into Mary’s pocket—she works out that a proposal was seconds away.

As the week continues, Steve and Cassie talk funeral arrangements with Ben. But with Steve still unaware of Cassie’s original plan, will Tracy choose to spoil the surprise?

2) Carla and Lisa are left holding the baby

Over at No.6, there’s an unexpected delivery for the Swarla household, when Carla (Alison King) opens the door to find a baby sitting there in a car seat!

After being summoned to the door by Carla, Lisa (Vicky Myers) approaches the woman hurrying away to discover that the baby is Connie, the daughter of Rob (Marc Baylis) and prison officer Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson), and therefore Carla’s niece!

Sheila, Mandy’s mother, has to go into hospital, and needs Carla to take care of Connie whilst she’s away.

Carla makes it clear she doesn’t want the responsibility. Lisa, however, points out that Connie is her family, and without them she could end up in care. Faced with that reality, the pair are left with little choice.

By the next morning, the reality of the situation has set in. After being woken early by Connie, Carla, Lisa, Betsy (Sydney Martin) and Ryan (Ryan Prescott) attempt to navigate the day as best they can, adjusting to their new routine.

As the week continues, there are signs of a shift. When Carla sits with Connie on her knee watching TV, it prompts Lisa to wonder whether she might be starting to come round to the idea.

At the end of the week, the pair are treated to a visit from next-door neighbour Sally (Sally Dynevor), who offers up some parenting advice… but will they ever be able to get rid of her?

3) George is questioned by the police

Meanwhile, the woes at Shuttleworth’s continue after George (Tony Maudsley) was accused of coercing an elderly client into writing him into her will. The woman’s daughter, Annie (Marie Critchley), has made it clear she intends to challenge the will, and is determined to ruin George’s business.

Next week, George shows Christina (Amy Robbins) a raft of fake one-star reviews that have appeared online and quickly concludes Annie is behind them.

Glenda attempts to counter the damage by posting five-star reviews of her own, but the reputation of the business has already taken a hit.

Christina then reveals she has reported Annie to the police for defamation—only for matters to escalate when George himself is taken in for questioning over Annie’s fraud allegation!

With pressure mounting, George calls a crisis meeting with Christina and Glenda, but even that is interrupted by a call from his solicitor.

Later, he heads to the Rovers and knocks back drink after drink… is the strain becoming too much?

4) Lou betrays Debbie

Over at Highfield Prison, life behind bars continues to take its toll on Debbie (Sue Devaney).

Next week, Debbie helps fellow inmate Lou (Farrel Hegarty) make bracelets for her children, but tensions rise when fellow inmate Paula (Kelli Hollis) attempts to steal one.

Lou quickly steps in, leaving Debbie shaken by the confrontation.

The pressure intensifies when Debbie later discovers that Lou has been beaten up by Paula, just in time for Sally to visit with Lou’s kids—Brody (Ryan Mulvey), Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and Shanice (Molly Kilduff)—who are shocked by her injuries.

Debbie has her own visitor, son Carl (Jonathan Howard), who continues to manipulate her into agreeing to hand over even more cash. Sally overhears enough to warn Debbie that Carl is taking advantage, but Debbie immediately defends her son—even as doubts begin to surface.

Back in her cell, the stress is clearly taking its toll as Debbie frets over her fractured relationship with Carl and the reality of her situation.

Later in the week, Debbie confides in Lou that she wishes she wasn’t spending what could be her final months in prison. Concerned, Lou contacts Sally to explain just how low Debbie is feeling.

When Debbie learns that Lou has spoken out—and that the information has reached husband Ronnie (Vinta Morgan)—she’s furious at what she sees as a betrayal of her confidence.

5) Adam steps into trouble

Meanwhile, David the Dog continues to leave his mark on Weatherfield, cementing his status as the street’s sole destroyer when Adam (Sam Robertson) plants his expensive shoes squarely onto one of his pavement deposits.

Jodie (Olivia Fraser Brown) has already been skating dangerously close to becoming public enemy number one, thanks to her relaxed attitude towards picking up after David.

Steve was the first casualty last week after treading in a fresh offering outside his own front door.

Adam is fuming at the inconvenience as he watches a nonchalant Jodie disappearing with the dog, and later calls over at the Platts to confront her.

However, with Shona (Julia Goulding) and big David (Jack P Shepherd) preoccupied by baby Harper’s impending surgery, Shona is in no mood for Adam’s dramatics!

6) Will Harper pull through?

The following day, David and Shona watch as staff ready Harper for surgery, doing their best to stay calm. At Jodie’s suggestion, the wider Platt family arrive to lend their support in the waiting room, determined that David and Shona won’t face the day alone.

Their nerves are soon tested when they’re told Harper has suffered a minor bleed. Panic sets in, and as the family attempt to rally round, David’s composure cracks and he orders them to leave, needing space.

“It’s just one thing after another,” Julia Goulding tells us. “Shona has been in fight or flight mode for a long time now. She’s highly strung, emotionally exhausted, and physically drained. Honestly, it’s only the support from David and Jodie that’s getting her through it.”

On her way out, Jodie is stopped by a new mum who assumes she is Harper’s mother and that David is her husband. Jodie doesn’t correct her, instead choosing to let the woman believe Harper is her daughter.

Later, David and Shona emerge from the hospital for some fresh air to find the family waiting in the car park for news. Back inside NICU, they keep watch over Harper as they await further updates. Has the operation been a success?

The following day, the same mum approaches Jodie again and asks how “her daughter” is doing. Jodie continues the pretence—only to realise, too late, that Shona is standing right behind her!

“Oh, she’s fuming initially,” Julia explains. “She’s like, “What are you playing at?” But Jodie is so good at talking her way out of things that Shona ends up believing her. Shona is so emotionally on her knees that she simply doesn’t have the capacity to take on any more drama.”

7) Jodie is caught out

Jodie will have some further explaining to do once she gets home, after Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) comes across her secret box of trinkets.

Inside, Lily finds the cutout of Bernie’s face taken from her wedding photo—something that Bernie was certain Mal (Tim Treloar) had been responsible for—as well as Brian’s (Peter Gunn) missing copy of The Woman in White which Hope (Isabella Flanagan) had been accused of stealing.

Puzzled as to why they would be in Jodie’s possession, Lily later confronts her with the items. Caught off guard, Jodie is forced to think fast.

Can she persuade Lily to stay quiet?

8) Todd’s financial crisis deepens

Over at 15a, as he remains under fiancé Theo’s (James Cartwright) financial control, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is forced to go cap in hand to ask him for some more money so that he can buy Theo a birthday present.

Theo hands over £200—but makes it clear the money must also cover his birthday meal, reinforcing the fact that every penny is accounted for.

The situation worsens when Todd accidentally damages his phone, landing himself with another expense he can’t easily afford.

With no access to his own funds and reliant on whatever Theo decides to give him, Todd is left scrambling to work out how he’s going to cover the cost…