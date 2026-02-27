7 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 5th March

Next week on Emmerdale, Jacob discovers Sarah’s side hustle, Arthur’s scared that his terrible secret will be revealed, and Kerry turns up the heat with Jai.

1) Paddy forms a plan for Bear

History came perilously close to repeating itself tonight, as a distressed Bear (Joshua Richards)—still battling cravings for the opioid painkillers and sleeping tablets Ray (Joe Absolom) once supplied—lost control at the hospital.

Frustrated by the long wait, Bear lashed out and almost strangled student doctor Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), thankfully coming to his senses before any harm was done.

But after Paddy (Dominic Brunt) informed Bear that the police would be coming, Bear slipped out of the hospital and was last seen making his way along the streets of Hotten.

Next week, a paranoid and disoriented Bear is wandering along a remote country road, ducking away from any passing cars. Having spent the night searching for his dad, Paddy is frantic with worry—but matters escalate further when DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) calls at the house.

By disappearing, Bear has breached his bail conditions and, following his assault on Jacob at the hospital, she has no option but to have Bear held on remand when he’s found.

Fearing the worst, Paddy eventually tracks Bear down to the field at Butlers, where Anya’s now-empty grave lies. Bear’s exhausted, and clearly in a bad mental state. Gently coaxing him back to the car, Paddy is faced with an impossible decision. He knows he must inform DS Walsh, yet he’s desperate to keep Bear out of prison.

Convinced that custody will only worsen his dad’s mental state, Paddy forms a plan of his own—offering to pay for Bear to be admitted to a secure mental health unit in the hope it will prevent his immediate imprisonment. But with the police already involved and Bear’s bail breached, can Paddy really keep him out of a cell?

2) Will Cain give up Butlers?

Elsewhere, the pressure continues to mount on Cain (Jeff Hordley) as he tries to juggle the stress of Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) imprisonment, the mounting financial strain at Butlers, and his prostate cancer diagnosis.

When Lydia (Karen Blick) offers to take the boys, Kyle (Huey Quinn) and Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir), for a few days, Cain refuses, insisting he can manage—but once he’s alone it’s clear how stretched he is.

Matters escalate when Cain discovers that new farm co-owner Joe (Ned Porteous) has arranged a herd inspection following a suspected TB case, knowing the dire financial consequences it could have. With movement restrictions immediately imposed, there’s nothing that can be done until they receive the all clear.

A calculative Joe moves in once again, reiterating his offer to buy Moira and Cain’s share of the farm. Cain says little in response, while Matty makes it clear he wants to keep the farm going for Moira.

But it’s becoming clear that their hope of keeping Butlers is diminishing by the minute, and with Graham (Andrew Scarborough) again telling Cain that his best course of action is to sell up, will Cain finally decide to throw in the towel and let the Tates win?

3) Jacob discovers Sarah’s side hustle

Granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), the only member of the family to be aware of his diagnosis, had attempted to help Cain’s financial situation by stealing cars.

“It’s definitely hard and the pressure’s on her, being the only one that knows,” Katie Hill recently told EverySoap and other press. “She appreciates the fact that Cain has confided in her, and it’s a massive thing that he’s chosen to tell her about, but it’s definitely difficult.”

“Her carrying the weight of it on her shoulders—not being able to talk to Charity, or all the people that she usually would go to when something like this happens, she probably is struggling quite a bit with it.”

Despite Cain making it clear that he won’t involve her in any more thefts, Sarah can’t ignore the mounting strain on the farm following the potential TB outbreak.

When she spots a sports car parked outside the village hall, she cannot resist temptation and hops into the driver’s seat—only for Jacob to catch her before she can drive off!

To make matters worse, they soon realise that the car belongs to none other than Jacob’s boss at the hospital, Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker). If she’d been caught, Jacob’s career could have been over before he’d even finished his placement.

Sarah’s in an impossible situation as Jacob demands answers, not wanting to betray Cain’s trust by revealing the truth about his situation, leaving her husband all the more frustrated.

“Deep down, she wishes she could tell him, but she has that loyalty to her grandad,” Katie explains. “They have such an amazing relationship, she doesn’t want to jeopardise that. Right now she’s sticking by ‘Grumpy’, and she’s doing what he wants to do, but inside she 100% wants to tell Jacob, because it is affecting their relationship.”

Furious at being kept in the dark, Jacob storms over to the garage where he confronts Cain, demanding to know why Sarah has been risking everything by stealing cars with him. It’s also news to Charity (Emma Atkins), who joins Jacob in giving Cain both barrels!

Already at the brink, Cain refuses to explain himself and instead shuts the conversation down, stalking off before either of them can press him further.

4) Sarah’s had enough

It doesn’t take long before Liam (Jonny MacPherson) gets wind of what’s been going on, and heading up to Butlers he offers a different perspective.

Liam suggests that stealing cars alongside his granddaughter may be a sign that Cain’s attempt to handle his diagnosis alone isn’t working—and that shutting out his family could be doing more harm than good.

Meanwhile, Jacob’s frustration only deepens as Sarah once again rushes after her grandad, prioritising him over their marriage. But when she finds Cain, she no longer holds back.

“The whole time she’s trying to tell him, you need to tell more [family members],” Katie adds. “The more people you have around you, the easier it is to get by. But he’s being stubborn at the moment, as we know, Cain Dingle isn’t the easiest person to get through to when he’s got his mind set on something.”

Fed up with carrying the burden alone, Sarah accuses Cain of being a coward in his refusal to front up to the rest of the family—making it clear she can’t continue being the only one who knows.

Seeing his granddaughter now also pushed to the edge, will Cain decide to finally be honest with the rest of his family?

5) Jacob puts his foot in it

If the close shave with Dr Todd’s car wasn’t enough, Jacob’s fraught relationship with his formidable boss takes a surprising turn when he makes a faux pas in The Woolpack.

Frustrated by her constant scrutiny, Jacob opens up to Eric (Chris Chittell) about Dr Todd—questioning her methods and admitting how difficult he’s finding working under her. But he’s mortified when he realises too late that Dr Todd is standing directly behind him in the pub, and has heard every word!

Jacob is forced into an excruciating apology, hastily attempting to recover the situation. Rather than reprimand him, however, Dr Todd later reveals that she’s selected him for her mentorship programme.

Whilst it’s an exciting professional opportunity, Jacob can barely mask his discomfort. He forces a tight smile and accepts, but privately he’s left uneasy about what even tighter supervision will mean for him.

6) Will Arthur be discovered?

Elsewhere in the village, guilt is eating away at Arthur (Alfie Clarke) in the wake of Laurel’s fall.

The two had been arguing when Arthur lashed out and pushed his mum, causing her to fall and hit her head on the bottom of the stairs.

When she eventually regained consciousness in hospital, Laurel claimed in front of Gabby (Rosie Bentham) that she couldn’t remember anything about the fall. Though partly relieved, Arthur’s terrified that the truth will come out.

Next week, Nicola is quick to suggest there must be a medical explanation for what happened, determined to get to the bottom of Laurel’s apparent blackout. As she heads off in search of a doctor, Arthur can barely hide his nerves, fearing that any further probing could expose what really happened.

Back at Mulberry, the tension only deepens when Gabby witnesses Laurel suffering another wave of dizziness. Concerned, Gabby begins to question whether this is simply a one-off incident. For Arthur, watching Laurel struggle is almost unbearable, knowing that her ongoing symptoms stem from his actions.

Later, GP Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) calls round on a home visit and, sensing something doesn’t quite add up, asks to speak to Laurel alone—sending both Gabby and Arthur out of the room.

Will Manpreet uncover the truth about what really went down?

Later in the week, Gabby’s suspicions are also rising… but will her eyes turn towards her younger half-brother?

7) Kerry turns up the heat with Jai

Also next week, Jai (Chris Bisson) and Kerry’s (Laura Norton) secret workplace romance continues to heat up—but keeping it hidden is becoming increasingly complicated.

If the boss/worker dynamic wasn’t enough to contend with, Kerry has recently become the latest Mrs Pollard, after marrying Eric in a mutual arrangement to safeguard Jacob’s inheritance. Around the village, she must keep up the appearance of a contented newly-wed, whilst her real romance remains under wraps.

Kerry throws herself into the performance, openly mocking and belittling Jai in front of colleagues to keep suspicions at bay. For her, the contrast appears to add to the thrill—knowing that after cutting him down in public, they can resume their passion in private.

Jai, however, is noticeably less comfortable with the arrangement. Forced to ignore her remarks to avoid raising eyebrows, he begins to question how long he can maintain the façade without it taking a toll.

When there’s a near miss for the pair later in the week, it seems as though exposure could come sooner rather than later!