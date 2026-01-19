Home and Away Spoilers – Kerrie lies to Harper about Tane’s custody plans

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Kerrie continues to cause problems for Harper and Tane, as she lies about Tane’s custody plans.

Following her surprise arrival in Summer Bay, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana’s (Ally Harris) estranged mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) is determined to build a relationship with baby grandson Archie, and will seemingly stop at nothing to get it.

Harper’s decision to track down their mother, spurred on by the wish for Archie to have more family in his life, caused friction between her and Dana, who was adamant that Kerrie shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near Archie.

The sisters had a troubled upbringing, neglected by both Kerrie and her late husband Warwick during their years as addicts. Harper and Dana left home as soon as they were able, and hadn’t looked back since.

Dana was furious when she learned that Harper had eventually made contact with Kerrie, and made it clear that she wanted no part in it, despite Harper’s assurance that their mother could have turned her life around.

Archie’s dad Tane (Ethan Browne) was soon on Dana’s side too, after hearing the truth about Kerrie’s past from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), and refused to the idea of his son having any sort of relationship with his grandmother.

The rift saw Tane take off with Archie overnight, prompting Harper to move out to the motel with Archie on their return, and deciding it was time to seek put a legal custody arrangement in place.

Although Harper wanted to take things slow as she began to reconnect with her mother, when she passed on her address so that Kerrie could send Archie a gift, she soon found her mother on her doorstep at the motel.

It wasn’t long before Kerrie inevitably found her way to Summer Bay Surf Club, where she unexpectedly came face-to-face with a furious Dana. When Dana later told Tane that Kerrie was in the Bay, his fears were reignited, and he went straight to the motel to find out what was going on.

Harper assured Tane that Kerrie had turned up unannounced, was soon to be heading home, and that she wouldn’t be meeting Archie anytime soon.

However, Kerrie soon managed to talk Harper into letting her stay overnight. By the following day, it took little more encouragement for Harper to also agree to her meeting Archie.

When Kerrie later encountered Dana again, she pleaded for another chance, pointing out that Harper had at least been willing to hear her out—and had even agreed to let her spend time with Archie later that day.

Once the news reached Tane, he responded by disappearing with Archie again, refusing to answer Harper’s calls as he tried to decide his next move.

Kerrie was quick to criticise Tane’s behaviour towards Harper, drawing comparisons with her late husband and accusing him of being controlling.

Eventually, Cash stepped in and persuaded Tane to meet with Harper. He made it clear that he remained opposed to Kerrie being involved, but agreed not to stand in the way of the meeting—on strict conditions. Kerrie was not to be left alone with Archie under any circumstances, and Harper was expected to keep Tane fully informed of any developments.

“Harper has a great empathy for her mother because she has learnt a lot through her job as a social worker,” Jessica Redmayne tells TV Week. “She wants the best for her mum.”

Next week, Harper and Kerrie have a heart-to-heart about their fractured relationship, with Harper opening up about how her difficult childhood has had a lasting impact on her as an adult with her choice of career.

The emotional conversation seems to brings them closer, with Kerrie insisting that her life is different now. As a social worker, Harper believes in second chances, and wants to do what’s best for her mother as well as for Archie.

However, the trust Harper believes she has begun to rebuild is quickly tested, when she asks Marilyn (Emily Symons) to look after Archie while she visits Dana in hospital following the train crash.

Kerrie is offended to discover she wasn’t asked to take care of Archie, and places the blame squarely on Tane, accusing him of influencing Harper and deliberately keeping her away from her grandson.

While Harper stands by Tane, Kerrie refuses to accept that the decision had nothing to do with him.

“Harper continually holds out hope that Kerrie is a good person,” Jessica continues. “And she consistently tries to prove this to Tane.”

Things escalate when Kerrie later pays a visit to the diner, where she spots Marilyn taking care of Archie. Having already introduced herself previously as Harper’s mother, Kerrie manages to sweet-talk Maz into handing Archie over to her.

But the moment is soon interrupted when Tane storms in, having heard that Kerrie is there. Furious that Harper has apparently gone back on her word, Tane takes Archie from Kerrie, leaving her feeling humiliated.

The battle lines now clearly drawn, Kerrie later lies to Harper that Tane threatened to get Archie taken away from her.

Harper is stunned, having previously agreed with Tane that they would seek a 50/50 custody arrangement.

Will Harper realise what her mother is up to, before her lies cause further issues with Tane?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 19th January (Episode 8636)

David leads a rescue operation. Tane and Levi risk their lives for love. Who will make it out of the trainwreck alive?

Tuesday 20th January (Episode 8637)

Multiple lives hang in the balance. Tane’s in a life-and-death race against the clock. A Summer Bay favourite receives life-changing news.

Wednesday 21st January (Episode 8638)

Leah calls on Alf. Levi delivers shocking news. Eden worries for her friend.

Thursday 22nd January (Episodes 8639-8641)

Harper’s honest with her mum. John is the bearer of bad news. Mali confides in Levi.

Kerrie expresses remorse over her past mistakes. Tane’s trust in Harper wavers.

Tane and Harper go head-to-head. Kerrie’s lies cause friction. Mali extends an olive branch.