UK Home and Away Spoilers – A new character arrives in Summer Bay

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, new character Eddie arrives as a potential first client for Remi and Sonny, while Harper gets in touch with her mum.

Remi (Adam Rowland) and hype man Sonny (Ryan Bown) kick Back on Track Records into gear next week, as they attempt to sign up their first client.

The pair are currently in the process of fitting out the new studio space in Yabbie Creek, and recent episodes saw the pair mount Theo’s (Matt Evans) guitar on the wall, as a tribute to their late friend who was planned to be the first artists on the books.

Remi soon got to work, scouring the internet for potential talent.

Next week, Sonny and Remi share some encouraging news with Dana (Ally Harris) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo)—they may have found their first potential signing.

A musician named Eddie Shepherd (Stephen Madsen) has caught their attention, and the pair are cautiously optimistic about what it could mean for the label.

Buoyed by the prospect, Remi invites Eden to take a proper look at the studio. As he shows her around the courtyard, the bar and the ever-important dartboard, Eden is visibly impressed.

The pair settle in with a drink, Remi strumming his guitar while Eden takes aim at the board, both allowing themselves a moment to imagine what the space could become.

When Sonny arrives, Remi reveals that he has already invited Eddie to come by for a chat. Sonny is quick to flag that first impressions matter, warning that the studio might not yet be the best place to sell the dream—given that they’re yet to install any of the recording equipment which is still en-route from Germany.

“We need to look like professionals,” Sonny points out. “Not like two bachelors in a man-cave.”

Sonny figures they should go all out by hiring a charter boat in order to wine and dine Eddie. Furthermore, he suggests recruiting Eden to act as one of their existing clients who’s happy to share the benefits of signing to Back on Track Records.

The following day, as Sonny and Dana talk through the upcoming meeting at the coffee cart, Sonny is distracted by a phone call from Leah (Ada Nicodemou), who is becoming increasingly dependent on him in the wake of Theo’s death.

Not wanting to let Leah down, Sonny diverts to her and Justin’s house on Healey Road. Meanwhile, over in Yabbie Creek, Eddie is pulling up at the studio in a swish car provided by Back on Track Records.

After introducing Eddie to Eden, Remi explains that they’ll be heading out on the water as soon as Sonny arrives… but where is he?

With time to fill, Eden and Remi do their best to gloss over the unfinished reality of the record label, but without Sonny’s easy charm, the cracks are harder to hide.

The lack of equipment and organisation is not too subtle, and Remi grows increasingly uncomfortable with the impression they are giving.

When Sonny finally turns up, it’s too late to head out onto the boat as planned, so he slips smoothly into pitch mode as he attempts to steady the situation. But it’s already clear that charm alone won’t be enough.

As Sonny begins to overstate their progress—claiming that Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) album, produced by Remi, is already gaining traction in the US—Remi realises Sonny’s going too far and he can’t keep up the pretence.

Cutting in, he decides honesty is the only way forward, admitting to Eddie that the label is brand new and that he would, in fact, be their first signing.

Eddie is unimpressed, feeling he’s been led on. Still, Remi sticks to his guns, acknowledging the studio is a work in progress but insisting that as a producer, he knows exactly what he’s doing.

It isn’t enough. Eddie walks out, with Sonny quick to follow, determined to salvage the situation.

Out on the pavement, Sonny takes full responsibility, admitting that he got carried away with trying to impress him making it clear none of it was Remi’s doing.

Eddie accepts the apology, but makes it equally clear—he won’t be coming back inside.

Sonny goes on to explain that Remi is fiercely loyal to the people he believes in, and that Eddie is one of them.

For Sonny, that loyalty is exactly what sets Remi apart—and surely what any artist would want from a producer backing them from day one.

“You’re the one he wants to launch his business with,” Sonny reiterates. “That’s got to mean something?”

Has Sonny managed to talk Eddie around?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana find themselves in disagreement again, when Harper hears from their mother for the first time in years.

After becoming a mother herself, and questioning whether Archie might be missing out on having grandparents in his life, Harper asked Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to look into her estranged parents—who she and Dana had cut out of their lives following a deeply troubled childhood marred by their addictions.

Whilst Harper learned that their father, Warwick, died four years ago, their mother Kerrie was still alive.

Dana, however, has remained firm throughout that Archie should have nothing to do with their parents. Learning of their father’s death changed nothing for her, and she has made it clear she wants no part in any attempt to reconnect with their mother.

While she’s accepted that Harper has the right to make her own choices, Dana has repeatedly asked to be kept out of whatever happens next.

Next week, over brunch, Harper tells Dana that she’s found their mother’s phone number and is seriously considering getting in touch.

The admission immediately derails the conversation. Dana is horrified by the idea, announcing she’s lost her appetite, and storms out.

Still wound up, Dana later talks things through with Bree (Juliet Godwin), trying to process her frustration over Harper’s determination to reopen contact.

But when Marilyn (Emily Symons) makes a casual comment about how good it would be for Archie to have a grandmother in his life, Dana realises she can’t stay quiet. She knows their mother is not the kind of grandmother Marilyn is imagining.

Dana seeks Harper out and pleads with her not to make contact.

But it’s too late, as Harper tells her she’s already sent a text message.

At that moment, Harper receives a reply from their mother. The response is blunt—”What do you want?”

Dana’s appalled by how little interest her mother appears to show towards Harper getting in touch after all these years, asking what sort of person would respond like that.

Despite that, Harper has already made up her mind. She wants to visit their mother in person—to see for herself whether anything has really changed.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th January (Episode 8607)

Mackenzie comes home to a mess. Lacey covers for her sister. David backs off from Tane.

Tuesday 13th January (Episode 8608)

Mackenzie leans on a friend. Leah’s agony turns to outrage. Levi pours out his heart.

Wednesday 14th January (Episode 8609)

David issues Justin a warning. Remi has a big announcement. Sonny’s kindness causes trouble.

Thursday 15th January (Episode 8610)

Harper ignores her sister’s warnings. Remi meets his first musician. Justin pulls out all the stops for Leah.

Friday 16th January (Episode 8611)

John is back in the Bay. Dana needs support. Leah faces the law.