Home and Away Spoilers – Is this the end for Mackenzie and Levi’s relationship?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie succeeds in pushing Levi away, while Leah strikes up a friendship with Sonny – but does she see him a replacement Theo?

The past couple of weeks on-screen have seen Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) world begin to unravel in the aftermath of Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) miscarriage.

Already struggling to process the loss, he was left further adrift when Mac pushed him away before leaving to stay with Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) in Queensland, shutting him out at a time when they needed each other the most.

With his head clearly not in the right place as Mac ignored his calls, Levi attempted to throw himself back into work—a decision that quickly proved to be a mistake.

His emotions spilled over in the emergency department, where an incident with an unruly patient escalated into a violent outburst, leaving Levi under arrest and his future at the hospital suddenly in doubt.

Concerned for her brother, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) left another voicemail for Mac telling her that she needed to come home.

Next week, Mac’s return to Summer Bay takes Levi by surprise, but it offers no sense of relief—instead, it exposes just how fractured things have become between them.

In no mood for reconciliation, Mac keeps Levi at arm’s length, unwilling to accept that her sudden departure may have played a part in his behaviour.

When Levi tries to explain how he lost control, Mac takes it as an accusation, convinced the blame is being redirected back at her.

With so many witnesses to the incident, Levi knows he has no option but to plead guilty, which frustrates Mac. She returned to Summer Bay under the impression that there was an emergency, and if he’s so willing just to throw his life away then why did she bother coming back?

The tension quickly mounts further when Levi voices the question he has been dreading asking— whether Mac has been avoiding him because she no longer wants to be with him. Before she can respond, Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) arrival cuts the moment short, leaving things unresolved as Mac makes a hasty exit.

Later, Mac decides to take matters into her own hands when she bumps into Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) in Salt, asking what can be done to make the assault charge disappear. Cash confirms there’s nothing he can do, but hopes that Levi’s co-operation will put him in good stead with the magistrate.

As Abigail’s (Hailey Pinto) judgement of her disappearing to QLD adds to the pressure, Mac begins to realise just how difficult readjusting to life back in Summer Bay is going to be.

There’s a warm greeting from someone at least when Tane (Ethan Browne) later comes into Salt and expresses his concern over the Levi situation, knowing they could do without the stress right now. Mac immediately clicks that he doesn’t know the latest, and is forced to tell him about the miscarriage.

Furious, Mac storms home and confronts Levi over the one thing he promised he would do—tell people, so she would not have to. Levi pushes back, insisting he did not know where they stood at the time, and that he could not get through to her while she was away.

Mac’s immediately on the defensive, convinced she’s being blamed again.

Mac makes it clear she feels Levi can’t possibly understand what she has lost, dismissing his claim that the grief is shared. Levi argues they were meant to face it together, only for Mac to throw his attendance at Eden’s wedding back at him as proof he was able to carry on.

When Levi points out she was the one who urged him to go, Mac fires back that he could have chosen otherwise.

The row ends with Levi storming out, having finally lost patience, telling Mac that if pushing him away was the aim, then she has succeeded!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, recent episodes saw Lacey (Sophea Pennington) thrust into the spotlight after Coastal News reporter Peter Rolfe (Roman Delo) approached her wanting to write a story, attempting to paint her as a hero for bringing Councillor Wendell (Justin Smith) to justice.

Viewers may remember Peter’s previous visit to the bay, where he stirred up trouble for Tane after he found a baby on the beach, and he’s been no less persistent this time around.

Despite Lacey repeatedly making it clear she wanted nothing to do with the media, Peter refused to back off, approaching others in the Bay and causing further tension.

When Lacey later approached Leah (Ada Nicodemou), hoping that they could bury the hatchet and remember Theo (Matt Evans) together on his birthday, Leah was dumbfounded.

“As if I would want to spend Theo’s birthday with the reason that he’s dead,” Leah replied, the comment cutting straight through Lacey.

Next week, in the immediate aftermath of the confrontation, Lacey finds herself walking with Cash as she reels over Leah’s words.

Admitting she had hoped Leah might be open to sharing their grief, Lacey instead accepts her anger, telling Cash she understands why Leah blames her—and quietly confessing that she agrees. In her mind, Theo’s death is something she will always carry.

Elsewhere, Leah throws herself into work at the coffee cart, determined to stay busy. But the distraction doesn’t last. Spotting a newspaper on a nearby table, she is devastated to read an article Peter has written crediting Lacey with bringing Councillor Wendell to justice, whilst Theo is reduced to a passing mention.

Convinced Lacey must have been behind it, Leah is quick to jump to conclusions, only for Justin (James Stewart) to step in and urge her to leave Lacey alone.

At the board shop, Lacey is horrified when she sees the article, despite making it clear she wanted nothing to do with it. But before she can take it in, Leah arrives, unleashing her anger.

Lacey insists she told the reporter to back off, but on Theo’s birthday the emotions are too raw, and Leah once again lashes out, blaming Lacey for Theo’s death.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Alf (Ray Meagher) step in before things escalate further, urging Leah to walk away and leaving Lacey shaken as David comforts her.

Later, appalled by what Lacey has been subjected to, David suggests she consider taking out an AVO against Leah!

Meanwhile, Leah gets on the phone to the Coastal News, determined to set the record straight and demanding they reprint the story. Lacey, she insists, is no hero—and she wants the truth known.

When Sonny (Ryan Bown) spots the article, he heads straight to Leah’s to check on her.

He makes her a cup of tea and sits with her as she talks through her grief. Looking for a way to break the heaviness of the day, Sonny suggests they play some videogames together in Theo’s memory.

For a brief moment, Leah allows herself to enjoy the distraction, even laughing as she beats Sonny, grateful to feel something other than sadness.

Justin’s surprised by the scene before him when he returns home, and whilst he’s still unsure how to feel about Leah leaning on someone else as she navigates her grief, he can’t deny the relief of seeing her smile again.

That is, until Leah accidentally refers to Sonny as “Theo”.

Is Leah becoming too attached to her newfound confidant?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s of Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th January (Episode 8607)

Mackenzie comes home to a mess. Lacey covers for her sister. David backs off from Tane.

Tuesday 13th January (Episode 8608)

Mackenzie leans on a friend. Leah’s agony turns to outrage. Levi pours out his heart.

Wednesday 14th January (Episode 8609)

David issues Justin a warning. Remi has a big announcement. Sonny’s kindness causes trouble.

Thursday 15th January (Episode 8610)

Harper ignores her sister’s warnings. Remi meets his first musician. Justin pulls out all the stops for Leah.

Friday 16th January (Episode 8611)

John is back in the Bay. Dana needs support. Leah faces the law.