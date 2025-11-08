7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 14th November

Next week on Corrie, Shona and David receive devastating news, Will secretly spends time with Megan, and Brody lashes out at Tim and Sally.

1) Shona and David’s heartbreak

Shona (Julia Goulding) and David (Jack P Shepherd) are set to receive devastating news about their unborn child next week, as they attend their first scan at Weatherfield General.

It was only the previous day that the pair were celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

However, their celebratory meal didn’t go quite as planned when they ended up sharing a table at the bistro with Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and her boyfriend Kit (Jacob Roberts), after David booked a table for the wrong date.

Despite David’s insistence that sharing a table with both his sister and his wife’s ex-lover would salvage the evening, David couldn’t help but bemoan Sarah’s choice of suitor.

Next week, David’s attitude comes back to bite him when Kit confronts him in the precinct.

Knowing he has to get home to take Shona for the scan, David refuses to engage and tries to push his way past, which only escalates things. Determined to remind him who’s boss, Kit reacts by arresting him for ‘assaulting’ a police officer.

Meanwhile, Shona waits for David to pick her up for the appointment, but with no sign of him and no explanation, her frustration builds until she turns to Sarah and asks her for a lift instead.

“She doesn’t know what’s happened with him and Kit,” Julia Goulding explains. “She’s just so let down because it’s happened before, when David got stuck in the lift buying cheap shampoo, and so she’s already missed the first scan.”

While he’s being held, David makes it clear to Kit that he needs to get to the hospital—he cannot let Shona down again with such an important milestone.

Kit eventually relents and drives David to the hospital himself.

David thankfully arrives in the nick of time, and as he and Shona watch the monitor together, the tension lifts as they see their baby for the first time.

But the moment shifts when the sonographer’s expression changes, and she explains that it looks as though there is a mass on the baby’s neck.

“It’s crushing, absolutely crushing,” Julia continues “It would be for anyone. They were really difficult scenes to do.

“Because I’ve got children of my own, I know how excited you feel before [the scans], and then for them to come out and not to be able to celebrate something so joyful, is really, really sad.”

Wednesday’s special episode sees David and Shona preparing to see a consultant about their baby, and follows their morning from the perspective of both characters.

First, we see Shona trying to get through the morning, still shaken by the scan.

She can’t understand how David can seem so calm when there are so many unknowns, and tension builds throughout the day.

Eventually, as they’re about to head to the appointment, she orders David to get out of the car, announcing that she’s going to the hospital on her own.

We then see the same timeframe from David’s point of view, as he puts aside his own fears and does his best to present a strong front for Shona, though not very successfully.

“Shona’s thinking that he’s not that bothered,” Julia tells us. “Whilst David’s thinking that he’s doing a really good job of seeming okay with it.”

“The whole point of the special episode is to show how isolated they both feel, and how much stronger they are when they’re together and on the same track. She just feels very alone, lost, scared.”

“She’s not feeling as confident in his support, whereas he’s feeling really lousy about probably knowing that’s how she’s feeling but not really being able to express it, because he’s David Platt.”

At the hospital, the consultant reviews the scan and confirms that the mass is a tumour on their baby daughter’s neck. If they continue with the pregnancy, Shona will need to undergo complex surgery, which isn’t without serious risk.

When they’re also told the tumour could be cancerous, David and Shona are left to process the news and face an impossible choice as to what will happen next.

“Termination isn’t an option for Shona,” Julia reveals. “She’s just like, ‘Yep, surgery, we’re doing it.’ And I think that’s where a lot of the conflict comes in.”

“It’s a particular type of operation, and there is a risk to mother’s life and baby’s life. And that’s where David’s arguments come in, to at least think about the pros and cons of having a termination or having the surgery.”

As they face one of their toughest challenges yet, will Shona and David be able to agree on what to do next?

2) Will’s head over heels for groomer Megan

Over at the Rovers, seeing how miserable son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) is after being forced to leave Hull and move to Weatherfield, Ben (Aaron McCusker) and Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) are on the lookout for a local athletics club to appease him.

But little do they realise that being away from his sport isn’t the issue. The 15-year-old is actually pining after his former coach and teacher Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon), who viewers last week discovered had groomed Will into a relationship.

“I think that she is probably quite narcissistic,” Beth Nixon explains about her character. “Obviously, because Will’s 15, he thinks she’s the best thing since sliced bread. He thinks she’s gorgeous, funny. She spoils him and she buys him Xbox games.”

“She adores being adored. That’s her main drive in life. I think she’s very insecure and probably hates herself. So having that absolute adoration, being Will’s absolute world, that’s what she sees in him.”

“She doesn’t necessarily see his positive traits for who he is as a person, but she sees how he makes her feel,” Beth continues. “Will is the perfect target. He’s been uprooted from his life in Hull; his birth mum’s not around. His family are distracted with the pub. So she has found the perfect victim.”

When James (Jason Callender) casually mentions that he’s a personal trainer, Eva jumps on the idea, and before long James is putting Will through a PT session.

Will, however, shows zero enthusiasm and spends more time staring at his phone than paying attention to the workout.

Later in the week, Will tells Ben and Eva that he’s heading to Leeds for an athletics meet with his old team. They take him at his word, unaware that he’s not being honest about where he’s going.

When Megan eventually returns him back to Weatherfield after some time together, reality bites for Will. He heads inside in a foul mood, whilst outside Ben runs into Megan and insists on bringing her into the pub for lunch.

But how will Will react when he finds Megan in the Rovers back room with his family?

“We’ll see her slowly worm her way into the family really get the women on side,” Beth teases. “They think she’s a brilliant mentor [for Will]. So no one is suspecting anything at the moment.”

3) Fiz reaches boiling point!

Meanwhile, tensions are at an all-time high at No.9, after Ruby (Billie Naylor) was uncovered as stepsister Hope’s (Isabella Flanagan) bully, who had been tormenting her with anonymous messages on her phone for weeks.

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) is already at her wits end as she struggles to cope with an increased workload now that Tyrone (Alan Halsall) is in a wheelchair.

Next week, Fiz is pushed to her limit as Ruby and Hope launch into yet another shouting match, with Tyrone attempting, and failing, to calm things down.

Feeling like she’s carrying everything on her shoulders, Fiz snaps and vents her frustration about having to deal with it all.

Later at the factory, the pressure catches up with her.

In front of Izzy (Cherylee Houston), Kirk (Andy Whyment) and Michael (Ryan Russell), Fiz loses control and starts repeatedly hitting her sewing machine, leaving the others frozen and unsure how to help.

Soon after, Michael lets slip in a conversation with Tyrone that Fiz had a meltdown at work.

Determined to try and take the burden off Fiz, Tyrone makes a decision…

4) Kevin becomes a concern

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Kevin’s (Michael Le Vell) mental health causes concern for his neighbours in the wake of his split from wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), who he later discovered was in a relationship with his brother Carl (Jonathan Howard).

When Kevin organises a poker night—inviting along Michael, Tim (Joe Duttine), Sally (Sally Dynevor) Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), and Adam (Sam Robertson)—things take an unexpected turn when Kevin up the stakes and suddenly throws his car into the pot.

The room pauses, and Sally can’t ignore how reckless the move feels, especially given everything he’s been dealing with lately.

Later in the week, Tyrone lets Kevin know he’s ready to head back to work, hoping he can do office duties and assuming the garage is open as normal.

But Kevin makes it clear he has no intention of opening up and retreats back to bed instead, leaving Tyrone unsettled and unsure how to help.

5) Has Brody ruined things for his family?

Tim and Sally have further drama back at home, when they learn that Lou (Farrel Hegarty) is due in court after a fight in prison.

The pair are currently look out for Lou’s teenage son Brody (Ryan Mulvey), and acting as foster parents to her youngest daughter Shanice (Molly Kilduff), but decide against telling them of the latest development.

When Brody runs into dad Kit later in the week, Kit asks why he isn’t at his mum’s court appearance.

Moments later, Brody storms into Tim and Sally’s house, demanding to know why they didn’t tell him about the hearing and accusing them of stopping him from supporting his mum.

Calling them useless foster parents, Brody’s tirade comes to an abrupt halt when he realises sister Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and her social worker Dawn (Yazmin Kayani) have just walked through the door…

What will Dawn make of what she’s witnessed?

6) Will Todd agree to Theo working with his ex-fling?

Elsewhere, Theo (James Cartwright) is still down in the dumps over having no work coming in, after he lost his job with Gary (Mikey North) at the builders yard following an angry tirade towards their client Pete (Andrew Hayden-Smith).

Theo had slept with Pete as payback for boyfriend Todd (Gareth Pierce) spending an innocent night at Billy’s, but when Pete was keen to hook up again, Theo lashed out.

Whilst Theo is mooching, Todd is busy with prep work for an extravagant funeral for a local councillor.

When Gary hears about Theo’s situation, he reveals that, despite the previous situation, he’s been offered a new contract with Pete.

Gary suggests that if Todd could smooth things over with Pete, it might open the door to more work for Theo as well, if they play their cards right.

The question now is whether Todd is willing to step in and help, knowing that Theo would be working with an ex-fling.

7) Carla voices her suspicions

Also next week, Becky (Amy Cudden) remains determined to reclaim her family from Carla (Alison King), and is convinced she can win Lisa (Vicky Myers) and daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) back no matter the cost.

Things escalated on Friday when Becky arrived at their back door in a panic, saying she’d been seen by the gang members who were after her.

Despite Carla’s reluctance, Lisa couldn’t turn her away, and Becky ended up staying on the sofa for the night.

Lisa is smelling a rat however, and next week confronts Becky and asks outright if she’s telling the truth about her flat being staked out.

Becky acts offended, playing up Lisa’s lack of trust in her.

Later, Carla pulls Lisa aside and urges her to see what’s really going on, pointing out that if Becky genuinely felt unsafe, she wouldn’t be hiding out in Betsy’s home and putting her daughter at risk.

Unknown to them, Becky overhears every word.