Shocking Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 14th November

Next week on Emmerdale, two standalone episodes reveal the fate of Bear, and the story of Robert and Kev’s time together inside.

Note: Emmerdale will not air on Thursday 13th November.

Bear’s heartbreaking story is revealed

After a shocking revelation about missing Bear (Joshua Richards) this week, viewers are set to find out what’s occurred since he apparently left the village in a special standalone episode.

As Paddy finally realised that his father hadn’t been in Ireland for the past few months as claimed, and is in fact missing, the end of Friday’s episode saw to Ray (Joe Absolom) and Celia (Jaye Griffiths) outside their farmhouse where they were in receipt of a ‘package’.

The package, tied up in the back of a car, turned out to be Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi), the apparent stowaway Caleb (Will Ash) and Ruby (Beth Cordingly) had briefly taken into their home a few weeks ago, after she was discovered hiding in the back of a lorry at the depot.

As Celia warned Anya of the consequences of running away, it quickly became clear that she had in fact been trying to flee Celia and Ray when she was discovered at the depot.

Celia and Ray were particularly intrigued by the bag of money that Anya now had with her, the cash that Caleb had tried to bribe Anya to leave with before she fled.

As Anya was forced into a locked attic room, Ray told a captive figure inside to clean Anya up. As the person lowered their hood, it was revealed to be none other than a dishevelled Bear.

“Anya?” he said with a concerned tone when he recognised the girl, as she collapsed to the floor in tears.

In a captivating episode airing on Monday, viewers will learn how Bear’s past 100 days have unfolded, revealing how he descended into a horrific situation that has escalated far beyond his control.

Later in the week, as Bear remains missing, Paddy explains the situation to Jimmy (Nick Miles), and how he is planning on reporting Bear’s disappearance to the police.

PC Swirling (Andy Moore) is sympathetic when Paddy lays out his concerns, but as per police procedure, he’s forced to tell Paddy that there’s no indication that Bear is in any immediate risk. He chose to leave the village of his own accord.

Paddy remains unconvinced, particularly after daughter Eve’s (Bella James) birthday came and went with no word from her grandad.

Frustrated by the police’s lack of action, Mandy (Lisa Riley) promises Paddy that she’ll do all she can to help him track Bear down.

Has Eve spotted Bear?

On Friday, Matty (Ash Palmisciano) takes Eve and Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir) out for a wander, turning the walk into a playful game of Bear Hunt.

When Eve looks across the field, she suddenly points out something in the distance and insists she’s seen her grandad, Bear.

Back at the Woolpack, Paddy grows disheartened when the car hire company that Bear used as he left the village offers little information, leaving him convinced that Bear has chosen to walk away from his family.

Later, Matty apologises to Paddy and Mandy for the Bear Hunt game, worried that he’s clearly confused Eve and given her false hope that her grandad has returned.

But as Eve’s certainty lingers, the question remains—did she really see Bear?

What happened to Robert in prison?

A further standalone episode, airing on Wednesday, will delve into Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) time in prison, showing us the trauma he faced which caused him PTSD, and the circumstances which led to his relationship and subsequent marriage to Kev (Chris Coghill).

With Robert only just resumed his relationship with former love Aaron (Danny Miller), viewers were stunned when Kev arrived in the village and was revealed to be Robert’s husband.

The twist also came as a shock to actor Ryan Hawley, as he recently told EverySoap and other press.

“Someone on set was like, ‘Oh, yeah, your husband is coming into it,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” Ryan explained. “And then, yes, I found out I had a husband.

“I was kind of trepidatious as to what that would be like, because, you’re going to be doing so much stuff with someone.”

“Chris was brilliant in the scenes and, I was genuinely really excited to see how people were going to respond to him.”

This week’s episodes have seen Robert renew his vows to Kev, under the belief that Kev has less than six months to live.

Although he has declared his love for Aaron, and the pair have again slept together, Robert was unable to say no to the man who saved his life whilst in prison.

The bonus of course being that he’ll get a hefty inheritance in a few months time.

But in a further twist, it turned out that Kev had been lying about his terminal illness.

Following Kev’s recent heart attack, village GP Liam (Jonny McPherson) routinely looked over his medical record, and found that whilst he does have a heart condition, there’s no reason for it to be life-limiting.

“You’ve got years, even decades left,” Liam told Kev, only to realise that he already knew that.

It transpired that Kev hadn’t been released from prison on compassionate grounds as he claimed, but had simply come to the end of his sentence, and Kev was quick to remind Liam that he was now bound by patiently confidentiality.

“I know it, you know it… but as my GP, that’s how it stays isn’t it?” Kev warned Liam.

“Because if my husband were even to get a whiff of this, well then me and you’d have a problem… and you don’t want to have a problem with me, do you?” he continued.

“No,” Liam nervously agreed.

Next week, Robert receives some news which prompts him to open up to Aaron and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) about his time in prison.

“There’s a thing that leads into that flashback episode which explains a lot about how our relationship develops in the first place,” Chris Coghill explained to us. “It explains a lot about Kev’s psyche and what he expects from Robert.”

“It’s lovely to have that whole episode to tell the story,” Ryan continued. “The episode goes from 2021 all the way up to right before Aaron and John’s wedding. It’s at several different points through that time period.”

“There’s one very nice little twist that neither of us knew about until we read the script,” Ryan teased.

“It is massively pivotal in the relationship and as far as we know, no one finds out about it. There’s some interesting things that they’re sowing in this episode, for things potentially leading forward.”

“There’s also, and I won’t say WHO…. but without sounding arrogant this isn’t the first episode where Robert’s been at the [forefront],” Ryan stated. “There was the one where I was in a coma, and there was a particular thematic convention that was introduced in that episode, that is also in this episode.”

“I think it’s leading to a climax…” Ryan added, as Chris interjected to say it’s something “very dramatic, but we can’t say what!”

“…it’ll be swashf*ckingly good!” Ryan then quipped.

Later in the week, back in the present, Kev begins to spiral, but what is the cause?

Charity worries about Mack and Ross’s friendship

Elsewhere in the village, the new friendship between Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) and Ross (Michael Parr) continues to unnerve Charity (Emma Atkins), who is secretly carrying Ross’s baby.

The plan had been for Charity to act as a surrogate for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) and her fiance Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), but she sadly miscarried the embryo shortly after implantation.

When later tests confirmed that she was in fact pregnant, everyone assumed the bleeding Charity had suffered after her fall was a false alarm.

But Ross was quick to realise that it could be his baby, having had a drunken encounter with Charity in the days afterwards.

When a secret paternity test confirmed that Ross was indeed the father, Charity mocked up a fake set of results in an attempt to put Ross off the scent, but he remains dubious.

Even without the paternity issue, the fact that Charity slept with Ross is something that still weighs heavy on her mind, knowing that Mack could find out at any given moment.

Concerned over Mack and Ross’s ongoing feud, and the effect it would have on son Moses (Arthur Cockroft) to have his dad and stepdad at war, Charity was desperate for the two of them to get along.

But her wish backfired when she came home and found the two playing video games together.

“We’ve been having fun, to be honest,” Mack told Charity as she questioned the sudden turnaround. “We might end up becoming inseparable besties, wearing each others clothes and telling each other our deepest, darkest secrets… wouldn’t that be something!”

Mack is taking his new friendship at face value, he’s unaware that Ross is only getting close to him to unsettle Charity.

By keeping himself in Mack’s space and acting as though there are no secrets between them, Ross quietly enjoys the pressure it puts on Charity, knowing the shared history between them is something she’s desperate to keep buried.

Next week, Charity is unsettled by how easily Ross is inserting himself into her family’s world.

Her concern spikes later when a slightly tipsy Mack proudly declares that he and Ross tell each other everything, leaving her on edge as she realises just how close Ross has managed to get.

Will Charity be forced to spill the beans and potentially destroy her family, before Ross does it for her?