Emmerdale releases dramatic promo for Bear’s disappearance storyline

Emmerdale has revealed a brand new promo for its next mystery, as Paddy finally realises that Bear has been missing for the last four months.

Bear (Joshua Richards) left the village back in July after a falling out with son Paddy (Dominic Brunt), telling him he was off to stay with an old wrestling mate in Ireland.

Viewers already knew that Bear’s planned trip had been called off however, when Gnasher had called to say that it wasn’t a good time for him to visit.

Shortly after Bear’s departure, we discovered that he was actually living out of his car in the middle of nowhere, but he hasn’t been heard from since.

This week, we’re about to return to the storyline, as Paddy finally realises that his dad is missing.

After a summer apart from his dad, Paddy is puzzled when a parcel arrives addressed to Bear. Opening it, he realises his dad hasn’t been visiting Gnasher in Ireland as he claimed. Instead, it looks like Bear has dropped completely off the radar.

Paddy starts ringing round Bear’s old contacts, but no one has heard from him, and the more dead ends he hits, the more worried he becomes.

The final blow lands when Paddy points out that nothing would have stopped Bear from getting in touch with granddaughter Eve on her birthday.

With mounting concern for his dad’s welfare and his dad’s mental state in question, Paddy realises he can’t ignore the situation and decides it’s time to involve the police.

Guilty that they parted on bad terms, particularly when Bear’s mental health was already deteriorating, will Paddy be able to track his dad down?

It’s previously been teased that Bear’s disappearance is leading up to a huge storyline, which will be explored very soon as one of three special stand-alone episodes.

Now, ITV has released a brand new promo teasing what’s to come in Emmerdale‘s ‘Where is Bear?’ mystery.

This promo, which is available to view below, is set to air after Trigger Point on ITV tonight.

As Paddy and Mandy try to work out Bear’s whereabouts, the new trailer drop gives viewers some strong hints of his actual location.

Where is Bear, and will he be okay?

“I think it’s quite a major subject which is being touched on,” Joshua Richards previously told EverySoap and other press. “I did a play with John Godber a few years ago where we actually took on this subject.

“It was riveting and quite profound, upsetting, and also full of alarming facts. So I think it’s going to be an excellent storyline to take on because I haven’t seen anybody take it on before.”

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM on ITV1 and STV, or from 7:00 AM on ITVX and STV Player.